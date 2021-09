Basic manners, the lack of.



Saying 'please' and 'thank you' was drummed into me as a kid, clearly half of these ignorant bastards today didn't.



Just nipped out to Tesco on my lunch and as I went to walk out, I stood aside for two young girls to enter, saying "sorry" as I did. They didn't even acknowledge me or utter a word, instead I'm stood there like a chump wondering why I even apologised in the first place.



A pointed "You're welcome" illicits either a realisation and hurried/slightly embarrassed/belated "Oh.. thanks" or the ignorant twat (male or female) takes issue (happened to me about 20 years ago and some arrogant, strutting prick didn't thank me so I muttered "You're welcome" and he got all arsey, so I got arsey back and there we were, throwing profanities at each other at the entrance of a shopping arcade. I wanted to rip his throat out with my teeth. As soon as the 'fronting up' finished and we both went off with final "fucking prick" insults hurled, I reasoned I'd have been better just calmly saying "I thought you said 'thank you' for me holding the door for you so replied with 'you're welcome'; so if I misheard." Been dying for that situation to arise since, so I can be that calmly sanctimonious guy (although in reality, I usually flash to 'red mist' far too quickly in conflict situations and it'd quickly get to throwing profanities at the entrance of a shopping arcade).