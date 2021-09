ebay. Absolutely fuckin useless these days...completely lost sight of what it started out as....hardly any private sellers/auctions...full of overpriced shit and scammers with rip-off postage that makes Amazon look like bargain central. c*nts



When they starting kicking Paypal into touch last year and moving everyone onto getting paid via ebay instead then a lot of private sellers started to leave . Before when you sold something on ebay the money was into paypal instantly whereas now if we sell something then we get the money next day unless it's sold on Friday or Saturday then it will be on a Monday . This has improved as before you could be waiting 2 to 3 days minimum for any money . Personally think the new system is alot better as when you do get your money now it's deducted any feesOn the ebay forum ( Exciting times) then the common theme was that the new system had pushed people getting benefits away from selling as the money is now paid direct into your bank and was more traceable but not sure how true that isAnyway if any of you want to buy some overpriced shit with crazy high postage let me know and I'll direct you to my ebay shop