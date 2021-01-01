« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm
Don't think he's there anymore.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:31:11 pm
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:23:29 pm
Yes, The Dispensary Pub in town.  :)
A'hhh yes, thanks, that's the one.
I went online a while ago, Trip Advisor and checked out the revues.  Absolutely hilarious.    :D
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm
Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm
Don't think he's there anymore.
I heard he went to Chester.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:13:49 pm
I'm in Chester for my sins - the town time forgot - and went some old pub

Old pot bellied lout commented on me ordering Strongbow Dark Fruit

"Do you drink that because you're a poof?"* *

Some people love this city but tell you what, thought the Lord Mayor was out of order this time.


* I'm a 5'11 slaphead with a mountain man beard and glasses, today wore a trenchcoat. I. Am. Liberace.
Short answer yes, anyway

* Wouldn't drink doubles of whisky with me buying. Have gone on Trooper. I don't like Iron Maiden but feel it will lead to fewer questions about my lesbianism. Though, lads, be honest - you wish you was a teenage lesbian too.

Will Uncle Monty be along later on to tuck you in? :D
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:01:31 pm
Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm
I heard he went to Chester.
When I was a kid my Uncle took me to Chester Zoo and I thought it was brilliant.  Just saying.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:45:58 pm
BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:01:31 pm
When I was a kid my Uncle took me to Chester Zoo and I thought it was brilliant.  Just saying.
When I was a kid my Uncle snuck me out of Chester zoo and took me home  ;)

BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm

Is there any situation where Partridge isn't an option? I think not  ;D
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm
ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:13:49 pm
I'm in Chester for my sins - the town time forgot - and went some old pub

Old pot bellied lout commented on me ordering Strongbow Dark Fruit

"Do you drink that because you're a poof?"* *

Some people love this city but tell you what, thought the Lord Mayor was out of order this time.


* I'm a 5'11 slaphead with a mountain man beard and glasses, today wore a trenchcoat. I. Am. Liberace.
Short answer yes, anyway

* Wouldn't drink doubles of whisky with me buying. Have gone on Trooper. I don't like Iron Maiden but feel it will lead to fewer questions about my lesbianism. Though, lads, be honest - you wish you was a teenage lesbian too.

Should have necked it in one and rammed the glass in his face while singing "I'm too sexy"
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:04:24 am
Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm
As someone in IT....

1. People who keep a million tabs open
2. People who misuse technology and then complain it isn't working the way they want it to work rather than the way it was designed to work

 ;) :P

I was on a screenshare with a client the other day who had at least 50 tabs open across 4 Chrome windows. Made my teeth itch. They didn't even hide their unused notification area apps.
Brain Potter

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:24:32 am
These so called you tube auditors continue to get on my nerves. Filming police officers, security guards etc in the hope of provoking a reaction by arguing about public rights to film. Utterly pointless.
