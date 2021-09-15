« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32320 on: September 15, 2021, 11:08:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 15, 2021, 10:47:19 pm
The 'sitting room' is that room in your Nan's house which was kept immaculate just in case an important visitor (in her case the Parish Priest) turned up and, as a kid, you weren't allowed to enter. Everything was highly polished and the chairs had lace anti Macassars on the back.
My Nana used to call her kitchen "The Scullery".
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

kesey

  Jai Jai ♡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32321 on: September 15, 2021, 11:37:53 pm »
It's called a parlour .

Bon Nuit .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Son of Spion＊

  Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32322 on: Yesterday at 12:43:27 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 15, 2021, 11:08:23 pm
My Nana used to call her kitchen "The Scullery".

So did mine.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32323 on: Yesterday at 07:45:50 am »
Quote from: kesey on September 15, 2021, 11:37:53 pm
It's called a parlour .

Bon Nuit .

Thank you for waking up my tired confused mind, yes it's the parlour, I remember my nan saying that now.
Slippers

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32324 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 15, 2021, 11:08:23 pm
My Nana used to call her kitchen "The Scullery".

Mine called hers 'the back kitchen'.

She grew up in a house where the back kitchen was where you prepared your food and the kitchen was where you ate it.
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32325 on: Yesterday at 02:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:26:53 am
Mine called hers 'the back kitchen'.

She grew up in a house where the back kitchen was where you prepared your food and the kitchen was where you ate it.

We only had a back kitchen. Until we got a small dining set we mostly ate dinner in the living room.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32326 on: Yesterday at 02:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:10:47 pm
We only had a back kitchen. Until we got a small dining set we mostly ate dinner in the living room.

My Ma called ours the back kitchen even though, with it being Tower Hill, it was at the front of the house. Confusing as a kid that was.
So... Howard Phillips

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32327 on: Yesterday at 03:45:40 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September 15, 2021, 11:37:53 pm
It's called a parlour .

Bon Nuit .

Just noticed Paul's post above and I remembered the 'parlour' last night.
Tesco tearaway∗

  *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32328 on: Yesterday at 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:26:53 am
Mine called hers 'the back kitchen'.

She grew up in a house where the back kitchen was where you prepared your food and the kitchen was where you ate it.
We had a 'back kitchen' where the food was cooked, and a 'front kitchen' which was really the living room; haven't got a clue why the living room was called the front kitchen  ???
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Son of Spion＊

  Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32329 on: Yesterday at 06:05:36 pm »
I've never heard of 'front kitchen' but our kitchen was always the 'back kitchen'. My Nan's was 'the scullery'.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32330 on: Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September 15, 2021, 11:37:53 pm
It's called a parlour .

Bon Nuit .
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:45:50 am
Thank you for waking up my tired confused mind, yes it's the parlour, I remember my nan saying that now.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:45:40 pm
Just noticed Paul's post above and I remembered the 'parlour' last night.
I only know the word "Parlour" from an old song, I think it goes something like "If you're Irish, come into the parlour"
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

AndyInVA

  Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32331 on: Yesterday at 08:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:10:47 pm
We only had a back kitchen.

Thats what my Grandma had in Walton. I think most of those houses have the kitchen at the back down a step from the living room.
AndyInVA

  Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32332 on: Yesterday at 08:37:49 pm »
Harry and fucking Meghan.

'We just want to be left alone to live a normal life'.

Then they are now on the front page of Time magazine in a picture they posed for. I like Harry and don't have too many issues with Meghan, but fucks sake, whatever good will I had for Harry as he seems a decent guy is starting to wear thin.
67CherryRed

  L19 - not a Manc
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32333 on: Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:37:49 pm
Harry and fucking Meghan.

'We just want to be left alone to live a normal life'.

Then they are now on the front page of Time magazine in a picture they posed for. I like Harry and don't have too many issues with Meghan, but fucks sake, whatever good will I had for Harry as he seems a decent guy is starting to wear thin.
They probably need the cash. They'll be recording a Christmas album next.
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32334 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:35:32 pm
Thats what my Grandma had in Walton. I think most of those houses have the kitchen at the back down a step from the living room.

It's a mix and match. My nan had a "parlour" which was effectively just a front living room, but she spent most of her time in the rear one. My other nan had a front room and a dining room, with the kitchen off to the side. My aunt had a front room but when my mum took us to visit when we were little, they almost always just sat in the back kitchen, which had a dining set.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

afc turkish

  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32335 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm
It's a mix and match. My nan had a "parlour" which was effectively just a front living room, but she spent most of her time in the rear one.

Verbiage... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

tray fenny

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32336 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 03:15:14 pm

Technically you didn't receive it, then.

Demand a refund for undelivered goods, then sell the L jacket, then buy an XL one from another company that aren't dickheads.


its an appealing thought however I had it delivered to me mam's because I was in work so I'm not gonna put her in the middle some investigation type shit.
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32337 on: Today at 12:24:44 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:37:49 pm
Harry and fucking Meghan.

'We just want to be left alone to live a normal life'.

Then they are now on the front page of Time magazine in a picture they posed for. I like Harry and don't have too many issues with Meghan, but fucks sake, whatever good will I had for Harry as he seems a decent guy is starting to wear thin.
What exactly does he know about living a normal life?
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Brain Potter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32338 on: Today at 10:25:40 am »
These so called auditors who go online to film themselves antagonising police officers, prison officers and security guards etc..,just to get a reaction so they can put it online. They are absolute cretins.
So... Howard Phillips

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32339 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:25:40 am
These so called auditors who go online to film themselves antagonising police officers, prison officers and security guards etc..,just to get a reaction so they can put it online. They are absolute cretins.

And no doubt demanding their 'right to liberty'.
Nobby Reserve

  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32340 on: Today at 12:59:23 pm »
I've just accidentally deleted all open Chrome tabs on my Android phone.

These go back a year, and I just keep them open to refer back to at some later point (research stuff, recipes, sites of interest I've stumbled on, that sort of thing). Probably about a thousand tabs over 50 or so windows.

All gone. No 'are you sure you want to do this?' prompt.

Figured there'd be a way of recovering.

No.

Searched everywhere online and found that many people have complained but Google just shrug their shoulders for what should be an easy fix.

Wankers.



"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Just Elmo?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32341 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:59:23 pm
I've just accidentally deleted all open Chrome tabs on my Android phone.

These go back a year, and I just keep them open to refer back to at some later point (research stuff, recipes, sites of interest I've stumbled on, that sort of thing). Probably about a thousand tabs over 50 or so windows.

All gone. No 'are you sure you want to do this?' prompt.

Figured there'd be a way of recovering.

No.

Searched everywhere online and found that many people have complained but Google just shrug their shoulders for what should be an easy fix.

Wankers.

This is what Bookmarks are for. Honestly I am amazed you managed to keep tabs open for that long without losing them - it really is not what it is designed for.
Just Elmo?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32342 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
As someone in IT....

1. People who keep a million tabs open
2. People who misuse technology and then complain it isn't working the way they want it to work rather than the way it was designed to work

 ;) :P
BIG DICK NICK

  Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32343 on: Today at 01:38:13 pm »
IT know alls. :D
Nobby Reserve

  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32344 on: Today at 01:52:13 pm »
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

rob1966

Re:
« Reply #32345 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:27:51 pm
As someone in IT....

1. People who keep a million tabs open
2. People who misuse technology and then complain it isn't working the way they want it to work rather than the way it was designed to work

 ;) :P

PICNIC

:lmao
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32346 on: Today at 02:30:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:13:43 pm
PICNIC

:lmao


Ooooh, look at the IT geeky twats ganging together.


 :tosser :lmao


(and bookmarks are shite)
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32347 on: Today at 02:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:30:50 pm

Ooooh, look at the IT geeky twats ganging together.


 :tosser :lmao


(and bookmarks are shite)

 :missus
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32348 on: Today at 02:43:07 pm »
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Just Elmo?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32349 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:13:43 pm
PICNIC

:lmao

I always knew that one as PEBKAC.

Problem exists between keyboard and chair.

Or the nerdier "Layer 8" issue.
Offline ToneLa

  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32350 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm »
I'm in Chester for my sins - the town time forgot - and went some old pub

Old pot bellied lout commented on me ordering Strongbow Dark Fruit

"Do you drink that because you're a poof?"* *

Some people love this city but tell you what, thought the Lord Mayor was out of order this time.


* I'm a 5'11 slaphead with a mountain man beard and glasses, today wore a trenchcoat. I. Am. Liberace.
Short answer yes, anyway

* Wouldn't drink doubles of whisky with me buying. Have gone on Trooper. I don't like Iron Maiden but feel it will lead to fewer questions about my lesbianism. Though, lads, be honest - you wish you was a teenage lesbian too.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:15:57 pm by ToneLa »
Offline Nitramdorf

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32351 on: Today at 04:27:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:13:49 pm
I'm in Chester for my sins - the town time forgot - and went some old pub

Old pot bellied lout commented on me ordering Strongbow Dark Fruit

"Do you drink that because you're a poof?"* *

Some people love this city but tell you what, thought the Lord Mayor was out of order this time.


* I'm a 5'11 slaphead with a mountain man beard and glasses, today wore a trenchcoat. I. Am. Liberace.
Short answer yes, anyway

* Wouldn't drink doubles of whisky with me buying. Have gone on Trooper. I don't like Iron Maiden but feel it will lead to fewer questions about my lesbianism. Though, lads, be honest - you wish you was a teenage lesbian too.

What an arsehole. You find them everywhere. My mate once got thrown out of a pub in Leeds for asking for a lager top. The landlord said "you can fuck off mate, we dont serve cocktails in here"
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32352 on: Today at 04:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:33:33 pm
I always knew that one as PEBKAC.

Problem exists between keyboard and chair.

Or the nerdier "Layer 8" issue.

I'd not heard that, only heard Problem In Chair Not In Computer

While this actually isn't true, its does demonstrate the kind of stupidity IT desks deal with on a daily basis

Following is the contents of a conversation between a client and a
representative of Word Perfect support desk.
This is a genuine text, from a record of a telephony system.
The client support employee has been fired, and the client is
now prosecuting the company for insulting and not providing support
according to the contract between them:


"WordPerfect Technical Desk, may I help you?"

"Yes, well, I'm having trouble with WordPerfect."

"What sort of trouble?"

"Well, I was typing along, and all of a sudden the words went away."

"Went away?"

"They disappeared."

"Hmm. So what does your screen look like now?"

"Nothing."

"Nothing."

"It's blank; it won't accept anything that I type."

"Are you still in WordPerfect, or did you get out?"

"How do I tell?"

"Can you see the C: prompt on the screen?"

"What's a sea-prompt?"

"Never mind. Can you move the cursor around on the screen?"

"There isn't any cursor. I told you, it won't accept anything I type!"

"Does your monitor have a power indicator?"

"What's a monitor?"

"It's the thing with the screen on it that looks like a TV. Does it have a
little light that tells you when it's on?"

"I don't know."

"Well, then look on the back of the monitor and find where the power cord
goes into it. Can you see that?"

"Yes, I think so."

"Great. Follow the cord to the plug, and tell me if it's plugged into the
wall."

"......Yes, it is."

"When you were behind the monitor, did you notice that there were two cables
plugged into the back of it not just one?"

"No."

"Well, there are. I need you to look back there again and find the other
cable."

"......Okay, here it is."

Follow it for me, and tell me if it's plugged securely into the back of the
computer."

"I can't reach."

"Uh-huh. Well, can you see if it is?"

"No."

"Even if you put your knee on something and lean way over?"

"Oh, it's not because I don't have the right angle. It's because it's dark."

"Dark?"

"Yes, the office light is off, and the only light I have is coming in from
the window."

"Well, turn on the office light then."

"I can't."

"Why not?"

"Because there's a power outage."

"A power outage? Aha, Okay, we've got it licked now. Do you still have the
boxes and manuals and packing stuff your computer came it?"

"Well, yes. I keep them in the closet."

"Good. Go get them, and unplug your system and pack it up just like it was
when you got it. Then take it back to the store you bought it from."

"Really? Is it that bad?"

"Yes, I'm afraid it is."

"Well, all right then. What do I tell them?"

"Tell them you're too fucking stupid to own a computer."
Offline ToneLa

  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32353 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:27:24 pm
What an arsehole. You find them everywhere. My mate once got thrown out of a pub in Leeds for asking for a lager top. The landlord said "you can fuck off mate, we dont serve cocktails in here"

 :D that's really funny in a way.

Just... The landlord?

Maybe the profit margins of Fosters are through the fucking roof and he can sneer at the 10p additions of lemo

Ain't my money going on it though. I almost wish it was fine wine snobs or vodka connoisseurs.

If yer Leeds landlord there I met, was trying to convert me to the ways of the German purity law with a proper braü I wouldn't moan you know.

They're just invariably Carling drinking tossers who couldn't get a ride of any persuasion in a condemned knocking shop on their last day with fifty squid notes wrapped round their lad & seasoned with MDMA crumbles

Ah, I'm only killings time til my lesbian girlfriend knocks off work. She drinks the fucking pink Magners. HE WAS RIGHT
« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:29 pm by ToneLa »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32354 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:13:49 pm
I'm in Chester for my sins - the town time forgot - and went some old pub

Old pot bellied lout commented on me ordering Strongbow Dark Fruit



Out of interest what pub was it?
Offline ToneLa

  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32355 on: Today at 05:11:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:50:36 pm
Out of interest what pub was it?

The Cross Foxes

I met those who are cross, but zero Foxes

Fav pub there is the Brewery Tap. I blame only myself!

To be fair the barman jumped in saying he drank it himself. It was on tap!

Dead, bleak boozer. I love this sort of pub in Liverpool
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:32 pm by ToneLa »
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32356 on: Today at 05:52:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:13:49 pm
I'm in Chester for my sins - the town time forgot - and went some old pub

Old pot bellied lout commented on me ordering Strongbow Dark Fruit

"Do you drink that because you're a poof?"


"No, just to differentiate myself from fucknugget cockfaces like you"

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."
