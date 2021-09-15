I always knew that one as PEBKAC.



Problem exists between keyboard and chair.



Or the nerdier "Layer 8" issue.



I'd not heard that, only heard Problem In Chair Not In ComputerWhile this actually isn't true, its does demonstrate the kind of stupidity IT desks deal with on a daily basisFollowing is the contents of a conversation between a client and arepresentative of Word Perfect support desk.This is a genuine text, from a record of a telephony system.The client support employee has been fired, and the client isnow prosecuting the company for insulting and not providing supportaccording to the contract between them:"WordPerfect Technical Desk, may I help you?""Yes, well, I'm having trouble with WordPerfect.""What sort of trouble?""Well, I was typing along, and all of a sudden the words went away.""Went away?""They disappeared.""Hmm. So what does your screen look like now?""Nothing.""Nothing.""It's blank; it won't accept anything that I type.""Are you still in WordPerfect, or did you get out?""How do I tell?""Can you see the C: prompt on the screen?""What's a sea-prompt?""Never mind. Can you move the cursor around on the screen?""There isn't any cursor. I told you, it won't accept anything I type!""Does your monitor have a power indicator?""What's a monitor?""It's the thing with the screen on it that looks like a TV. Does it have alittle light that tells you when it's on?""I don't know.""Well, then look on the back of the monitor and find where the power cordgoes into it. Can you see that?""Yes, I think so.""Great. Follow the cord to the plug, and tell me if it's plugged into thewall.""......Yes, it is.""When you were behind the monitor, did you notice that there were two cablesplugged into the back of it not just one?""No.""Well, there are. I need you to look back there again and find the othercable.""......Okay, here it is."Follow it for me, and tell me if it's plugged securely into the back of thecomputer.""I can't reach.""Uh-huh. Well, can you see if it is?""No.""Even if you put your knee on something and lean way over?""Oh, it's not because I don't have the right angle. It's because it's dark.""Dark?""Yes, the office light is off, and the only light I have is coming in fromthe window.""Well, turn on the office light then.""I can't.""Why not?""Because there's a power outage.""A power outage? Aha, Okay, we've got it licked now. Do you still have theboxes and manuals and packing stuff your computer came it?""Well, yes. I keep them in the closet.""Good. Go get them, and unplug your system and pack it up just like it waswhen you got it. Then take it back to the store you bought it from.""Really? Is it that bad?""Yes, I'm afraid it is.""Well, all right then. What do I tell them?""Tell them you're too fucking stupid to own a computer."