The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32280 on: September 13, 2021, 02:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 13, 2021, 02:36:24 pm
No shorts, no jeans... youre wearing khaki slacks arent you.

Black cargo trousers I believe they're called

 ???
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32281 on: September 13, 2021, 02:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 13, 2021, 02:06:12 pm
Rob, Rob, help me out here...

 :sad

Just got back from the shops, wearing shorts of course.

Yeah I tend to put my hood up if its pissing down and when I have my thick winter coat on, I'll put the hood up if its raining or snowing, I'll still be in shorts though. If your body is warm, you don't need to worry about your legs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32282 on: September 13, 2021, 02:47:21 pm »
Grown men who wear cargo pants who arent working or in the military  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32283 on: September 13, 2021, 02:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 13, 2021, 02:47:21 pm
Grown men who wear cargo pants who arent working or in the military  ;D

Careful, I bet SDDL does not lift weights...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32284 on: September 13, 2021, 03:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 13, 2021, 01:40:36 pm
Blokes who wear shorts in public full stop.

Unless they're playing a sport or on the beach.
Why?

Or have you been traumatised by the sight of blokes with sandals and socks?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32285 on: September 13, 2021, 03:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 13, 2021, 03:43:05 pm
Why?

Or have you been traumatised by the sight of blokes with sandals and socks?

That is a huge no no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32286 on: September 13, 2021, 03:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 13, 2021, 03:43:05 pm
Why?

Or have you been traumatised by the sight of blokes with sandals and socks?

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32287 on: September 13, 2021, 03:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 13, 2021, 03:43:05 pm
Why?

Or have you been traumatised by the sight of blokes with sandals and socks?

Black socks, one of those sleeveless jacket things with a multitude of pockets and to top it off, a scraggly beard and a pipe dripping a mix of sputum and tobacco.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32288 on: September 13, 2021, 05:46:00 pm »
The obsession the media has over how much that young tennis player will earn. BBC seem to be one of the worst for it which is weird.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32289 on: September 13, 2021, 05:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 13, 2021, 05:46:00 pm
The obsession the media has over how much that young tennis player will earn. BBC seem to be one of the worst for it which is weird.

What's even weirder is the the Fail is pushing her to get a gong in the New Year's Honours.

Let the girl settle down and win a few more before getting carried away. More than likely the Red Top cheer leaders will turn on her before long anyway - sad bastards.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32290 on: September 13, 2021, 05:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 13, 2021, 05:46:00 pm
The obsession the media has over how much that young tennis player will earn. BBC seem to be one of the worst for it which is weird.

That was something the comms on C4 mentioned when she was being led to her box right after the match and before the presentation.

UK is obsessed with money.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32291 on: September 13, 2021, 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 13, 2021, 05:49:58 pm
What's even weirder is the the Fail is pushing her to get a gong in the New Year's Honours.

Let the girl settle down and win a few more before getting carried away. More than likely the Red Top cheer leaders will turn on her before long anyway - sad bastards.

She needs to be built up before they knock her down.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32292 on: September 13, 2021, 10:00:38 pm »
My missus complaining that the media are obsessed with her lovely smile and that they never talk about the men players in that tonehas got a lovely smile though 😁
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32293 on: September 13, 2021, 10:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Lad on September 13, 2021, 10:00:38 pm
My missus complaining that the media are obsessed with her lovely smile and that they never talk about the men players in that tonehas got a lovely smile though 😁

She'd definitely win the 'Lovely Girls' Competition 2021.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32294 on: September 13, 2021, 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 13, 2021, 01:40:36 pm
Blokes who wear shorts in public full stop.

Unless they're playing a sport or on the beach.

Ooh, controversial.

Shorts all year round here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32295 on: September 13, 2021, 11:47:31 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on September 13, 2021, 10:40:47 pm
Ooh, controversial.

Shorts all year round here.

Yep same
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32296 on: Yesterday at 12:33:02 am »
Quote from: Lad on September 13, 2021, 10:00:38 pm
My missus complaining that the media are obsessed with her lovely smile and that they never talk about the men players in that tonehas got a lovely smile though 😁

Does your Missus smile at the media often?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32297 on: Yesterday at 08:01:59 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:33:02 am
Does your Missus smile at the media often?

Arf Arf....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32298 on: Yesterday at 08:22:24 am »
Skips ! Last week a builder and me were knocking down a big old shed in the garden and digging up loads of ground to lay a concrete base. I ring up order and pay for a full size skip.

It arrives in thirty minutes (amazing, right) and goes on my front drive, which has space for one car only. We spend two days filling it to the brim then I ring the skip people to say they can come and get it. No problem sir, well be round to collect it between five and eight days from now What the actual fuck..

My very new car is sitting in a narrow tree lined road getting shat on from berry eating woodpidgeons and being narrowly missed by vans and lorries squeezing through tight gaps. Its day six now and Im fucking fuming 😡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32299 on: Yesterday at 08:28:13 am »
Thought that was about the weird prawn cocktail "crisps" for a second.

People in a business who ask one person a question. Get short shrift so just navigate around them to someone else in the team.

Do you not think we talk? No. And it's still no. Weapons
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32300 on: Yesterday at 08:28:31 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:22:24 am
Skips ! Last week a builder and me were knocking down a big old shed in the garden and digging up loads of ground to lay a concrete base. I ring up order and pay for a full size skip.

It arrives in thirty minutes (amazing, right) and goes on my front drive, which has space for one car only. We spend two days filling it to the brim then I ring the skip people to say they can come and get it. No problem sir, well be round to collect it between five and eight days from now What the actual fuck..

My very new car is sitting in a narrow tree lined road getting shat on from berry eating woodpidgeons and being narrowly missed by vans and lorries squeezing through tight gaps. Its day six now and Im fucking fuming 😡

They're quick enough to drop them to get your money but after that couldn't give a flying fuck, unless you need to order another and they'll be there in 30 mins again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32301 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 am »
Another road moan. This morning, in the hour that's usually the busiest (can't think of the term), some lovely soul decides to be nice and let Mr Tractor out....and then proceeds to turn off into a side road five seconds down the road, thus leaving the queue of traffic behind stuck behind Mr Tractor. Definite 'road trolling' that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32302 on: Yesterday at 11:40:19 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:21:46 am
Another road moan. This morning, in the hour that's usually the busiest (can't think of the term), some lovely soul decides to be nice and let Mr Tractor out....and then proceeds to turn off into a side road five seconds down the road, thus leaving the queue of traffic behind stuck behind Mr Tractor. Definite 'road trolling' that.

Rush hour?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32303 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:40:19 am
Rush hour?

He was taking the piss because of this from his last encounter with Farmer Piles

Quote from: Phil M on September  8, 2021, 03:47:03 pm
How is it "rush hour" on a 'narrow, windy country road' ?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32304 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:49:04 am
He was taking the piss because of this from his last encounter with Farmer Piles

Crikey, thanks mate  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32305 on: Yesterday at 12:48:00 pm »
Put my contact lenses in on Saturday before work, vision was a bit off all day, struggling to read paperwork. Sunday wore my glasses so all OK. Same issues again yesterday with the lenses. I've got astigmatism so they gave me -1.75 for my left eye and -3.75 for my right eye to help me read close up. Goes to put them in this morning and notices I've been putting -3.75 in both eyes :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32306 on: Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:48:00 pm
Put my contact lenses in on Saturday before work, vision was a bit off all day, struggling to read paperwork. Sunday wore my glasses so all OK. Same issues again yesterday with the lenses. I've got astigmatism so they gave me -1.75 for my left eye and -3.75 for my right eye to help me read close up. Goes to put them in this morning and notices I've been putting -3.75 in both eyes :butt

The danger of switching your lenses whilst pissed. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32307 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm »
can you believe this, ordered an XL parajumper jacket from tessuti but a L size is sent out. Then the dickhead van driver hasnt registered that the parcel has been delivered so I cant start the returns process cause the consignment number wont register on their system. it cost a fortune as well, fumin.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32308 on: Yesterday at 11:12:21 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:28:13 am
Thought that was about the weird prawn cocktail "crisps" for a second.

People in a business who ask one person a question. Get short shrift so just navigate around them to someone else in the team.

Do you not think we talk? No. And it's still no. Weapons


My kids would ask me for something, get told no , then go ask their mum. Obviously your people learnt from them how effective this is .
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32309 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm
The danger of switching your lenses whilst pissed. :D

More like the danger of falling asleep without taking them off. Truly horrible the following morning.. might spend an hour digging them out from behind the eyelids or have ultra sensitive eye balls that's horrible to touch!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32310 on: Today at 08:44:12 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm
The danger of switching your lenses whilst pissed. :D

Totally sober sadly, getting up at 3:30am for work was what did it.

Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm
More like the danger of falling asleep without taking them off. Truly horrible the following morning.. might spend an hour digging them out from behind the eyelids or have ultra sensitive eye balls that's horrible to touch!

Nothing beats the old days of cleaning them in peroxide, then forgetting to put them in the neutralising solution and then popping one in the eye. You never make that mistake again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32311 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm
can you believe this, ordered an XL parajumper jacket from tessuti but a L size is sent out. Then the dickhead van driver hasnt registered that the parcel has been delivered so I cant start the returns process cause the consignment number wont register on their system. it cost a fortune as well, fumin.


Technically you didn't receive it, then.

Demand a refund for undelivered goods, then sell the L jacket, then buy an XL one from another company that aren't dickheads.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32312 on: Today at 03:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:15:14 pm

Technically you didn't receive it, then.

Demand a refund for undelivered goods, then sell the L jacket, then buy an XL one from another company that aren't dickheads.



:thumbup
