Was on the 80 bus on Rose Lane when some shit head of a driver decided to bolt out in front of the bus from a side street to get out ahead of us into a gap. Wasn't going all that fast but the driver had to slam his brakes on, and some poor young lady and her daughter, who couldn't have been more than five, both whacked their heads on the bars in front of their seat.



Thankfully the bar was padded where the daughter hit her head, but the mum struck an upright full one. Gave her a pounding headache and probable whiplash in her neck, and maybe a minor concussion. She was in bits and really upset. Driver was really nice and pulled the bus over on Allerton Road and waited for her mum to pick her up in the car to take her to the walk in centre in Whiston.



I really hope the dash cam on the bus has that driver's car and plate. Some right selfish pricks out there. Shave a couple of minutes of their journey but no idea if they've caused somebody a serious head injury. Worst thing is the driver will probably get a warning, even though there was absolutely nothing he could do.