Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1586645 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31800 on: July 26, 2021, 10:17:58 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 26, 2021, 10:01:37 am
Thought that story was going to turn out different.


Haha, same!
Online Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31801 on: July 26, 2021, 10:29:29 am »
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31802 on: July 26, 2021, 10:50:19 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on July 26, 2021, 10:07:59 am
That's what I thought too but in fairness, work hasn't been overly stressful recently so I can't really point to a particular trigger.

I don't mind the fact I need a shit, it's natural, I'd just rather not have my stomach rumbling and cramping and giving me the sweats until I get it all out! Not ideal.

I've given probiotics a go (much to the amusement of my girlfriend since I'm only in my 20s) but haven't had much luck with it. Anyone else?

It isn't necessarily the work that's stressful it's more the change in routine and a bit of the unknown a bit like starting a new job.

I only work a few days every 5 or 6 weeks now and I've noticed it happening too only mine starts a day or so before then stops again.

I do suffer with very mild IBS though which can also be stress related.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31803 on: July 26, 2021, 11:01:27 am »
'Your items will be delivered on 28th July between 7am and 8pm'

Great stuff,I'll just stay in all day.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31804 on: July 26, 2021, 04:24:40 pm »
When you find out you accidently left the freezer door ajar & the food in it has started thawing out. :no
Offline Crimson

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31805 on: July 26, 2021, 07:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on July 26, 2021, 11:01:27 am
'Your items will be delivered on 28th July between 7am and 8pm'

Great stuff,I'll just stay in all day.

And then they don't show up at all. Yet, you'll get a message they tried to reach you, but you weren't in  :no
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31806 on: Yesterday at 01:37:23 pm »
Leaf blowers, annoyingly loud fucking things.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31807 on: Yesterday at 01:45:06 pm »
Dickheads in public (a train in my case) who receive shit loads of alerts on their phone over and over but dont put it on silent and let it constantly beep.

Like fuck off I dont care if youre popular. Youre sat doing fuck all other than looking at your phone so you dont need it to beep every 5 seconds.
Online Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31808 on: Yesterday at 01:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:45:06 pm
Dickheads in public (a train in my case) who receive shit loads of alerts on their phone over and over but dont put it on silent and let it constantly beep.

Like fuck off I dont care if youre popular. Youre sat doing fuck all other than looking at your phone so you dont need it to beep every 5 seconds.

I had my phone on silent for about 15 years. It's only this year I have started having notifications on when I'm sat alone, as I fall asleep as soon as I sit anywhere for 10 minutes now. Never in public though, if you have an active phone then put it on vibrate or fuck off.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31809 on: Yesterday at 05:35:12 pm »
Having a head cold, i have a few sneezing fits, & my nose is running faster than Harry Maguire. :no
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31810 on: Yesterday at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 26, 2021, 10:50:19 am
It isn't necessarily the work that's stressful it's more the change in routine and a bit of the unknown a bit like starting a new job.

I only work a few days every 5 or 6 weeks now and I've noticed it happening too only mine starts a day or so before then stops again.

I do suffer with very mild IBS though which can also be stress related.

Ibuscopan and gel wind capsules, that's the ticket for mild IBS.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31811 on: Yesterday at 05:46:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:39:03 pm
Ibuscopan and gel wind capsules, that's the ticket for mild IBS.

I've got stuff prescribed by the docs but never remember to use it and to be honest it's gone before I've even realised it's a flair up.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31812 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
FedEx

why do they even exist in this country

Waiting on a guitar pedal. I'm WFH so I'm always in.

Email comes at noon. It's been signed for. By me.

Has it f
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31813 on: Today at 01:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:45:06 pm
Dickheads in public (a train in my case) who receive shit loads of alerts on their phone over and over but dont put it on silent and let it constantly beep.

Like fuck off I dont care if youre popular. Youre sat doing fuck all other than looking at your phone so you dont need it to beep every 5 seconds.

The amount of dickheads on my train the other day was absurd.

Some lad on the phone shouting so we could all hear his boring, inane conversation.

Some lad watching something on his phone full volume for around 15 minutes.

Another listening to music full volume on his phone.

Just don't understand it.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31814 on: Today at 01:54:36 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:52:35 pm
The amount of dickheads on my train the other day was absurd.

Some lad on the phone shouting so we could all hear his boring, inane conversation.

Some lad watching something on his phone full volume for around 15 minutes.

Another listening to music full volume on his phone.

Just don't understand it.

Yeah we have a dad allowing his kid to watch cartoons are full volume, another lad must have had auto play on vids so every couple of seconds a new vid blasted out at full volume, a guy chatting about conversion rates on the phone and then the dickhead getting messages.

Like have some awareness of others. Non of them needed to be making as much noise as they were.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31815 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm »
^^^ Sick to death of it. I remember when people would be called out for having fucking headphones too loud. Now people just listen on speaker and nobody says a damn thing.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31816 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:03:17 pm
^^^ Sick to death of it. I remember when people would be called out for having fucking headphones too loud. Now people just listen on speaker and nobody says a damn thing.
+1.
Since when did it become acceptable to play devices without earphones in public?
I remember giving one of my kids mates a lift and he played a video on his phone out loud- for about 2 seconds. Problem is, it's tolerated, then it becomes OK.

Sad thing is, it probably doesn't even cross their mind that it may annoy others.

I used to get trains all over the country back in the 00's and the loud headphones was a problem then. Sounds like its got far worse. Not sure I could handle a journey nowadays.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31817 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm »
Sky TV, as soon as it it thunders or gets a bit of hard raining the signal gets lost.

Had some of that weather here an hour ago and lost signal for 30 mins.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31818 on: Today at 03:41:31 pm »
When you keep thinking today is Tuesday even though it's Wednesday. :P
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31819 on: Today at 04:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:41:31 pm
When you keep thinking today is Tuesday even though it's Wednesday. :P

That's a good thing, you realise its only 2 days to the weekend ;D
