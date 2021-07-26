^^^ Sick to death of it. I remember when people would be called out for having fucking headphones too loud. Now people just listen on speaker and nobody says a damn thing.
+1.
Since when did it become acceptable to play devices without earphones in public?
I remember giving one of my kids mates a lift and he played a video on his phone out loud- for about 2 seconds. Problem is, it's tolerated, then it becomes OK.
Sad thing is, it probably doesn't even cross their mind that it may annoy others.
I used to get trains all over the country back in the 00's and the loud headphones was a problem then. Sounds like its got far worse. Not sure I could handle a journey nowadays.