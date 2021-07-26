^^^ Sick to death of it. I remember when people would be called out for having fucking headphones too loud. Now people just listen on speaker and nobody says a damn thing.



+1.Since when did it become acceptable to play devices without earphones in public?I remember giving one of my kids mates a lift and he played a video on his phone out loud- for about 2 seconds. Problem is, it's tolerated, then it becomes OK.Sad thing is, it probably doesn't even cross their mind that it may annoy others.I used to get trains all over the country back in the 00's and the loud headphones was a problem then. Sounds like its got far worse. Not sure I could handle a journey nowadays.