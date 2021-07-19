« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 791 792 793 794 795 [796]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1584374 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,049
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31800 on: Today at 10:17:58 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:01:37 am
Thought that story was going to turn out different.


Haha, same!
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,516
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31801 on: Today at 10:29:29 am »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31802 on: Today at 10:50:19 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 10:07:59 am
That's what I thought too but in fairness, work hasn't been overly stressful recently so I can't really point to a particular trigger.

I don't mind the fact I need a shit, it's natural, I'd just rather not have my stomach rumbling and cramping and giving me the sweats until I get it all out! Not ideal.

I've given probiotics a go (much to the amusement of my girlfriend since I'm only in my 20s) but haven't had much luck with it. Anyone else?

It isn't necessarily the work that's stressful it's more the change in routine and a bit of the unknown a bit like starting a new job.

I only work a few days every 5 or 6 weeks now and I've noticed it happening too only mine starts a day or so before then stops again.

I do suffer with very mild IBS though which can also be stress related.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31803 on: Today at 11:01:27 am »
'Your items will be delivered on 28th July between 7am and 8pm'

Great stuff,I'll just stay in all day.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,320
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31804 on: Today at 04:24:40 pm »
When you find out you accidently left the freezer door ajar & the food in it has started thawing out. :no
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31805 on: Today at 07:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 11:01:27 am
'Your items will be delivered on 28th July between 7am and 8pm'

Great stuff,I'll just stay in all day.

And then they don't show up at all. Yet, you'll get a message they tried to reach you, but you weren't in  :no
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about
Pages: 1 ... 791 792 793 794 795 [796]   Go Up
« previous next »
 