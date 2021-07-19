That's what I thought too but in fairness, work hasn't been overly stressful recently so I can't really point to a particular trigger.



I don't mind the fact I need a shit, it's natural, I'd just rather not have my stomach rumbling and cramping and giving me the sweats until I get it all out! Not ideal.



I've given probiotics a go (much to the amusement of my girlfriend since I'm only in my 20s) but haven't had much luck with it. Anyone else?



It isn't necessarily the work that's stressful it's more the change in routine and a bit of the unknown a bit like starting a new job.I only work a few days every 5 or 6 weeks now and I've noticed it happening too only mine starts a day or so before then stops again.I do suffer with very mild IBS though which can also be stress related.