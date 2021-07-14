« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1576549 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31680 on: July 14, 2021, 12:10:45 pm »
Mechanics!

Before we moved I had some work done on the car and asked my mechanic to check the brakes too as they sounded like they were scraping a bit but he said they were fine and I had no reason to doubt him but every so often I could still hear it.

The last few weeks I'd noticed a whistling, squeezing type noise occasionally so got it booked into the garage for this morning.

Turns out the calipers have seized and a bolt's broken.

FFS I've done probably 3k miles if not more with the car in that state and God knows how much it's gonna cost now rather than sorting the fucking thing when I first noticed it!!
Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31681 on: July 14, 2021, 12:13:38 pm »
Conversely, my MIL's mechanics swindling her into buying new tyres. 

The conversation went:-

 'you've only got about 5000 miles left on those, probably best they are changed' 

She only does a 1000 miles in a year but is a worrier!

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31682 on: July 14, 2021, 12:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31683 on: July 14, 2021, 12:26:08 pm »
Great post :)
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31684 on: July 14, 2021, 01:17:40 pm »
 ;D
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31685 on: July 14, 2021, 04:05:41 pm »
blue bottles

fuck off you annoying buzzy c*nts

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,217
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31686 on: July 14, 2021, 04:06:14 pm »
Clean that shit up then.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,887
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31687 on: July 14, 2021, 07:58:05 pm »
Why are your blue bottles buzzing?
Are the red ones doing the same?
Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31688 on: July 14, 2021, 08:08:51 pm »
Online recipes that insist on writing a thesis about the dish before getting to the ingredients and instructions.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,771
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31689 on: July 14, 2021, 08:36:47 pm »
Especially those written from a first-person perspective, "I did this, then this happened. So I, I, I, I..."
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,202
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31690 on: July 14, 2021, 08:44:36 pm »
And then give the measurements in "cups"  ::)
Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31691 on: July 14, 2021, 08:46:15 pm »
Also known as the "take a wild guess".  ;D
Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,390
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31692 on: July 14, 2021, 08:54:47 pm »
The emergence of generic "How To" videos on YouTube - that promise to fix complex life problems in "3 simple steps"

"How to cure depression". "How to fix your relationship". "How to be more self confident".

Usually fronted by some self-important c*nt who knows next to fuck all what he/she is talking about

It's all Tony Robbins' fault, isn't it? Another c*nt him if ever I saw one
Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31693 on: July 14, 2021, 09:03:17 pm »
http://imgur.com/gallery/7FXjm9E
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,217
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31694 on: July 15, 2021, 11:58:29 am »
Got next week off,only taken 4 days off so far this year and the amount of shit Ive got to try and sort before handing over and buggering off is ridiculous.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31695 on: July 15, 2021, 12:26:06 pm »
You might as well cos the little fuckers will have emptied it.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31696 on: July 15, 2021, 12:30:17 pm »
I do rely on the practical ones though, like 'how to replace the rubber washer on a Flomaster toilet flush system'

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,883
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31697 on: July 15, 2021, 12:39:47 pm »
The e-spares company ones are good, helped me replace elements in the grill and oven, do some work on a Dyson and will now be used to change the drive on a G-Tech Ram.

Next thing to do after that is build a 12v bench power supply from a Desktop PSU - one to do with my lad.

Need to find a "how not to be an angry c*nt all the time" one for me now.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31698 on: July 15, 2021, 12:46:17 pm »
Our next door neighbours' obsession with money and what other people have got.

It wears me out.
Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31699 on: July 15, 2021, 01:48:22 pm »
Just tell him you have 3m in your retirement account and just walk away 😉
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31700 on: July 15, 2021, 01:59:06 pm »
As a follow up to my mechanics complaint I've just been to pick it up and been told it would have been £100 less last year but the cost of parts has gone up that much since brexit 😡
Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31701 on: July 15, 2021, 02:26:43 pm »
Is it brexit? If the parts are made in the Far East then it has nothing to do with Brexit. Container shipping prices have gone up 5-600%. Companies are paying a premium for containers. This is passed onto the consumer to recover costs.

If not made in the Far East etc then ignore me  ;D




Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31702 on: July 15, 2021, 02:31:16 pm »
I'm almost sure qashqui's are made at Sunderland but not sure where the parts come from.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31703 on: July 15, 2021, 02:48:43 pm »
Their heads would explode,the daft twats are already losing sleep over our garden being bigger than theirs.
Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31704 on: July 15, 2021, 02:59:03 pm »
Shipping prices are off the charts. Read a great article about it. Many factors including demand has gone mental, the shipping canal incident. China are paying for containers to come back empty for all over the world due to demand for goods from China

Companies used to also fill cargo holds on big passenger planes for small electronics and now flights are down.

This is the mental part.
Raw materials are shipped to China. They assemble and ship goods back as it is cheaper for companies to pay $2 a day rather than pay workers a decent wage. Globalisation and greed hey 😞

Now shipping has gone through the roof, looks like many big companies are starting to build manufacturing plants in the us and north/Central America to mitigate this. But it will be years before they ramp up production
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,554
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31705 on: July 15, 2021, 10:39:50 pm »
I used YouTube to "remind" myself how to fix a punctured bike inner tube. A great public service.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,515
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31706 on: Yesterday at 03:45:04 pm »
Forget Line of Duty - the amount of people I see spelling it 'defiantly.'

It's a different word.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31707 on: Yesterday at 07:38:28 pm »
Oh I would absolutely love that. I'd decorate the garden with fancy shit and put nice solar lights on the front of the house to rub it in. Hate materialistic people like that, my father in law is exactly the same. Doesn't give a shit about his wife or kids but will work like a dog just to make an extra few quid in his business
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,334
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31708 on: Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm »
I have learned loads of cycle related stuff from youtube video's, for example I have schwalbe marathon plus tyres on my bike and they are awesome tyres, I've had them on 3 years and done over 20,000 miles and not had a single puncture. These tyres are notoriously hard to put on and take off the wheels as any keen cyclist will tell you. I can now, after watching a youtube video on it get one off the wheel in 10 seconds or less without using any tyre levers.
Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,968
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31709 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm »
Trying to find someone to spend seven hours a day posting on RAWK can't be that hard surely? ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,217
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31710 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm »
Its a busmans holiday. :D
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,016
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31711 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm »
I have the same tyres on my bike. You have excellent taste in rubber sir.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,005
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31712 on: Today at 06:09:40 am »
Managed to wrench or twist something in my foot again Thursday night, probably jammed it at a funny angle when I was sitting at my computer desk. It's been absolute agony for two days and I can barely walk on it.

Mulling a trip to the hospital, if only for some reassurance it's not about to fall off. 😅
Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31713 on: Today at 06:27:29 am »
The compilations button being ticked on itunes. Bastards.
