People who feel the need to post long (very long) and tedious essays on here like its their own personal blog. Repetitive, ridiculous and self important, where's the humour gone ?



I grew up in Lancashire and went to Primary school, high school and university before moving to Liverpool. In 2006 I went travelling in Australia, I watched a ODI in Melbourne cricket ground with a bunch of aussie chaps I had met the previous day. A full day of singing, drinking and cheering for the gold. I went to Sydney and took a photo of the Opera house and walked across the Harbour bridge. I met a beautiful girl named Hannah on the Gold coast and we surfed together before spending the night on the beach sharing stories of our past. From there I had the finest shrimp while singing songs round the campfire.My adventure didn't stop there, I also went on to New Zealand and saw the might all blacks live, beating the South Africans with a late try by Richie McCaw. An honour to this day to watch such passion as the Haka, a dance of the Maori natives to show respect and a challenge to the opposition. A day trip to Hobbiton on the north island gave me a real life experience of the wonders of the Lord of the Rings, and made me feel a giant. The blue skies over head made the trip a real life experience and something I'll never forget.Coming back to England was a real hard one to take, and it took my a long time to adjust back into my normal routine again. I didn't want to go out and see the reality of the working world after so much fun down under (a phrase often used while I was down under). I suffered with my own mind and stopped talking to friends and family while I tried to work out a way to escape what reality I was walking into. Alas I eventually got myself a job, married a wonderful lady and had 7 children and I'm settled within myself again.On returning I joined this wonderous community and have since made many posts, most short and snappy and not very witty, but I try. I often look around and see all kinds of people posting, but I have to agree that the long boring posts that often contain a lot of filler don't appeal to me. How can someone sit there for ages just typing shit that won't matter to anybody? I think many people forget that we are all here to see opinions, and opinions are best shared in short form, such as twitter where short form opinions are valued and never controversial. RAWK needs less of the long boring posts about the insight of Jurgen Klopps mind, or Pep Lijnders fantastic career path that has led him to be a vital part of our back room staff, and more people like Rob who just complains about driving issues all the time, or Andy who fucking hates shorts.I agree with you.