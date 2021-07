Waking at 4am when the alarm is set to 4:50



Some years back I woke up to what I thought was 7am, which would have made me late for work. Jumped out of bed and rushed to the loo. When I came out of the shower, I looked at the watch again, and was shocked to see it was a bit past 1am! Digital clock can not be trusted when I'm half awakeThough, I at least had more than 50 mins to go before the alarm was supposee to go off