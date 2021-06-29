Why is it when i go to Burnley weird stuff happens, such a odd town, it's like Royston Varsey in League of Gentleman, very weird people there.Last year during lockdown 1 when everything was opening up again i went to pick up a mountain Bike carbon wheels i ordered from a bike company and they were sent to a bike shop there that was a supplier for them, and decided to stop in the centre for a coffee sat on the bench and i also have my eldest daughter with me ,a homeless guy walks over asks if i like rap music, probably because i'm black, so i say yeah i do, he asks "if he can spit some verses for a pound to get a burger", so he does this really shit freestyle, i give him a pound and he walks off, few mins later he walks over with a another homeless guy asking if he can spit another verse for 2 pounds this time so him and his friend can get some extra food together, i told him no, starts shouting abuse walking off.So today i'm back in this weird town, i'm there to get some new wheels fitted on my pick up truck so go for a coffee while it's getting done and i'm sat on a bench between the library and courthouse, and 3 Asians guys are there early to mid 20's on the other side , they are absolutely stoned, one of them is topless talking to his friend and struggling to put his t shirt back on,the other is sat down rolling a joint and a guy with a beard keeps glancing at me every now and then. Anyway i'm sat there drinking my coffee while just looking at my phone, and the one who can't put his t shirt shouts at me, "something i can't understand with bro on the end" and ignore him.Few mins later he calls out again, " do you smoke bro i'll buy 3 fags off you for £20 quid" so i say it really loud and slow "i DO NOT SMOKE", then he starts talking to the bearded guy, who then comes over he calls me i stand up " this bearded guy was grinning and could barely keeps his eyes open looking at me and he goes "so my bro is asking what are the chances of you and him, i say what, he repeats again, what are the chances of you and him 10% 20% 30%, i ask what is the question, he says i'm asking you the question what percent 10 20 or 30, he asks me to sit down, i tell him i'm going and i walk off."His bro" was about 5 foot 6, pot bellied and about easily 3-4 stones lighter, if that was an offer of a fight, he's glad he never asked that in my 20's when i was carefree.Seriously what a fucking weird town.