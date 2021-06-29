« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 785 786 787 788 789 [790]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1563869 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31560 on: June 29, 2021, 09:05:54 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 29, 2021, 07:35:48 am
Or between two biscoff biscuits....

Shit, I'm going to have to go and do that now.

What about Chocolate digestives?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,466
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31561 on: June 29, 2021, 09:12:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 29, 2021, 09:05:54 am
Shit, I'm going to have to go and do that now.

What about Chocolate digestives?

At the risk of seriously derailing the thread

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31562 on: June 29, 2021, 10:09:47 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 29, 2021, 09:12:02 am
At the risk of seriously derailing the thread



They annoy me because I need to reduce my saturated fat intake an they are lovely
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31563 on: June 29, 2021, 02:19:10 pm »
Why is it when i go to Burnley weird stuff happens, such a odd town, it's like Royston Varsey in League of Gentleman, very weird people there. ;D

Last year during lockdown 1 when everything was opening up again i went to pick up a mountain Bike carbon wheels i ordered from a bike company and they were sent to a bike shop there that was a supplier for them, and decided to stop in the centre for a coffee sat on the bench and i also have my eldest daughter with me ,a homeless guy walks over asks if i like rap music, probably because i'm black, so i say yeah i do, he asks "if he can spit some verses for a pound to get a burger", so he does this really shit freestyle, i give him a pound and he walks off, few mins later  he walks over with a another homeless guy asking if he can spit another verse for 2 pounds this time so him and his friend can get some extra food together, i told him no, starts shouting abuse walking off.

So today i'm back in this weird town, i'm there to get some  new wheels fitted on my pick up truck so go for a coffee  while it's getting done and i'm sat on a bench between the library and courthouse, and 3 Asians guys are there early to mid 20's on the other side , they are absolutely stoned, one of them is topless talking to his friend and struggling to put his t shirt back on,the other is sat down rolling a joint and a guy with a beard keeps glancing at me every now and then. Anyway i'm sat there drinking my coffee while just looking at my phone, and the one who can't put his t shirt shouts at me, "something i can't understand with bro on the end" and ignore him.

Few mins later he calls out again, " do you smoke bro i'll buy 3 fags off you for £20 quid" so i say it really loud and slow "i DO NOT SMOKE", then he starts talking to the bearded guy, who then comes over he calls me i stand up " this bearded guy was grinning and could barely keeps his eyes open looking at me and he  goes "so my bro is asking what are the chances of you and him, i say what, he repeats again, what are the chances of you and him 10% 20% 30%, i ask what is the question, he says i'm asking you the question what percent 10 20 or 30, he asks me to sit down, i tell him i'm going and i walk off.

"His bro" was about 5 foot 6, pot bellied and about easily 3-4 stones lighter, if that was an offer of a fight, he's glad he never asked that in my 20's when i was carefree.

Seriously what a fucking weird town.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31564 on: June 29, 2021, 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 29, 2021, 02:19:10 pm
....
The singing ringing tree is OK though.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,351
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31565 on: June 29, 2021, 11:15:50 pm »
I honestly cant read any posts in the Euros thread without thinking there is an Abba pun hidden in it. Think its time for bed.
« Last Edit: June 29, 2021, 11:18:28 pm by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31566 on: June 29, 2021, 11:19:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 29, 2021, 02:19:10 pm
Why is it when i go to Burnley weird stuff happens, such a odd town, it's like Royston Varsey in League of Gentleman, very weird people there. ;D

Last year during lockdown 1 when everything was opening up again i went to pick up a mountain Bike carbon wheels i ordered from a bike company and they were sent to a bike shop there that was a supplier for them, and decided to stop in the centre for a coffee sat on the bench and i also have my eldest daughter with me ,a homeless guy walks over asks if i like rap music, probably because i'm black, so i say yeah i do, he asks "if he can spit some verses for a pound to get a burger", so he does this really shit freestyle, i give him a pound and he walks off, few mins later  he walks over with a another homeless guy asking if he can spit another verse for 2 pounds this time so him and his friend can get some extra food together, i told him no, starts shouting abuse walking off.

So today i'm back in this weird town, i'm there to get some  new wheels fitted on my pick up truck so go for a coffee  while it's getting done and i'm sat on a bench between the library and courthouse, and 3 Asians guys are there early to mid 20's on the other side , they are absolutely stoned, one of them is topless talking to his friend and struggling to put his t shirt back on,the other is sat down rolling a joint and a guy with a beard keeps glancing at me every now and then. Anyway i'm sat there drinking my coffee while just looking at my phone, and the one who can't put his t shirt shouts at me, "something i can't understand with bro on the end" and ignore him.

Few mins later he calls out again, " do you smoke bro i'll buy 3 fags off you for £20 quid" so i say it really loud and slow "i DO NOT SMOKE", then he starts talking to the bearded guy, who then comes over he calls me i stand up " this bearded guy was grinning and could barely keeps his eyes open looking at me and he  goes "so my bro is asking what are the chances of you and him, i say what, he repeats again, what are the chances of you and him 10% 20% 30%, i ask what is the question, he says i'm asking you the question what percent 10 20 or 30, he asks me to sit down, i tell him i'm going and i walk off.

"His bro" was about 5 foot 6, pot bellied and about easily 3-4 stones lighter, if that was an offer of a fight, he's glad he never asked that in my 20's when i was carefree.

Seriously what a fucking weird town.
Sounds like he wanted to shag you, not fight you  ;D
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31567 on: June 29, 2021, 11:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on June 29, 2021, 11:19:42 pm
Sounds like he wanted to shag you, not fight you  ;D
Hahaha.

 :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31568 on: June 30, 2021, 06:50:12 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on June 29, 2021, 11:19:42 pm
Sounds like he wanted to shag you, not fight you  ;D

Thats what I thought too.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31569 on: Yesterday at 09:38:01 am »
Great pub in the town centre called The Bridge though. Rest of it is bandit country.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,951
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31570 on: Yesterday at 12:03:20 pm »
Parcelforce, bought something on ebay Saturday, dispatched Monday, get a text Tuesday to say it will be delivered Wednesday, nothing came yesterday, get a text this morning to say it will be delivered today between 10-11am and still nothing. I can track Darren on the app in his van and he is going further away from my house now  :'(
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,291
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31571 on: Yesterday at 12:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 12:03:20 pm
Parcelforce, bought something on ebay Saturday, dispatched Monday, get a text Tuesday to say it will be delivered Wednesday, nothing came yesterday, get a text this morning to say it will be delivered today between 10-11am and still nothing. I can track Darren on the app in his van and he is going further away from my house now  :'(
. . . . . attempted delivery?
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,851
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31572 on: Yesterday at 12:44:51 pm »
Off to London for two days and just realised a I left my laptop plugged in charging at home.  :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,951
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31573 on: Yesterday at 05:32:57 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 12:17:28 pm
. . . . . attempted delivery?

Yes, even though I was sat in waiting all day. Redelivery for tomorrow.

Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,717
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31574 on: Yesterday at 06:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:44:51 pm
Off to London for two days and just realised a I left my laptop plugged in charging at home.  :butt

Is that bad?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31575 on: Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm »
Nice weather during the week and grey skies and pissing down at the weekend.
Logged
"A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life." Muhammad Ali

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,851
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31576 on: Yesterday at 07:41:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:08:54 pm
Is that bad?

Well my anxiety is convinced it's going to explode and burn my apart building down, put it that way. 😅
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Up the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31577 on: Today at 08:46:32 am »
People who sneer at football and football fans from August-May but then jump on the England bandwagon because they think its fun to play footy fan for a couple of months
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31578 on: Today at 08:52:01 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:46:32 am
People who sneer at football and football fans from August-May but then jump on the England bandwagon because they think its fun to play footy fan for a couple of months

Vindaloo, playing the England Band, Its coming home, flags on cars and houses. :butt

Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31579 on: Today at 09:42:32 am »
Next door's builders 'working' a grand total of three hours this week.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Up the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31580 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:52:01 am
Vindaloo, playing the England Band, Its coming home, flags on cars and houses. :butt

It's all a cute bit of fun. Judith and Peter from the local Conservative association pretending to be one of those working class brutes who follow association football, drinking their lager eating their pies and cheering when they do some goals and stick it to the Germans.

All until some of those actual "brutes" get a little bit too noisy singing their songs and they quietly shuffle out, the only sound being the whimper of a 1 star tripadvisor review.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31581 on: Today at 09:59:05 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 09:53:28 am
It's all a cute bit of fun. Judith and Peter from the local Conservative association pretending to be one of those working class brutes who follow association football, drinking their lager eating their pies and cheering when they do some goals and stick it to the Germans.

All until some of those actual "brutes" get a little bit too noisy singing their songs and they quietly shuffle out, the only sound being the whimper of a 1 star tripadvisor review.


;D 

Radio station the missus listens to never ever talks about football, now they are all big England fans, they are all trying to act like they are big fans, but they haven't got a clue. They were chatting shit about the Germany game the day after, they played Vindaloo and the England band this morning, Its coming home has been played every day. They'll be back to the pony club as soon as its over.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31582 on: Today at 10:56:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:05 am
;D 

Radio station the missus listens to never ever talks about football, now they are all big England fans, they are all trying to act like they are big fans, but they haven't got a clue. They were chatting shit about the Germany game the day after, they played Vindaloo and the England band this morning, Its coming home has been played every day. They'll be back to the pony club as soon as its over.

Grumpy old fucker
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31583 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 10:56:46 am
Grumpy old fucker

Got me spot on ;D

Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Up the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31584 on: Today at 11:02:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:05 am
;D 

Radio station the missus listens to never ever talks about football, now they are all big England fans, they are all trying to act like they are big fans, but they haven't got a clue. They were chatting shit about the Germany game the day after, they played Vindaloo and the England band this morning, Its coming home has been played every day. They'll be back to the pony club as soon as its over.

Hey guys Capital FM here and what a game from the England!! What a goal!! Get in my son!! Ask them who scored, they won't have a clue.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,717
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31585 on: Today at 11:11:19 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:02:39 am
Hey guys Capital FM here and what a game from the England!! What a goal!! Get in my son!! Ask them who scored, they won't have a clue.

Thats just replicating offices and workplaces up and down the country. Colleagues know I love Liverpool but not a peep from any of them when we won the league or European Cup. Suddenly everyones asking about the games and offering their opinions. Its just how it is and I dont really begrudge them enjoying it.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31586 on: Today at 11:32:17 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:11:19 am
Thats just replicating offices and workplaces up and down the country. Colleagues know I love Liverpool but not a peep from any of them when we won the league or European Cup. Suddenly everyones asking about the games and offering their opinions. Its just how it is and I dont really begrudge them enjoying it.

I don't begrudge them enjoying it, but I find it annoying that they will all jump on the wagon when its going well, all "we're this that and the other", then call them every name under the sun when they lose.

What I do begrudge is when the fuckers get tickets for games, taking them from genuine supporters. I saw a few there v Germany that looked like they had no place being there.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,211
    • @hartejack
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31587 on: Today at 11:33:11 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:11:19 am
Thats just replicating offices and workplaces up and down the country. Colleagues know I love Liverpool but not a peep from any of them when we won the league or European Cup. Suddenly everyones asking about the games and offering their opinions. Its just how it is and I dont really begrudge them enjoying it.

I'm English-born, Wales-raised, and have been here in Liverpool (but for two years) for the last fifteen years - I'm forever being asked if I'm "looking forward to the match", "nervous", "happy with the result", etc, etc, for both England and Wales by people who know that I 'like football' even though life's sort of led me down the path of having no particular national identify.  Got a "good luck today!" text on the morning of the Wales vs Denmark game, and some congratulations shouted down the street to me after the England vs Germany game.  All in good faith of course, and it doesn't annoy me as such - just makes me laugh a bit really!
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,211
    • @hartejack
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31588 on: Today at 11:34:22 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:33:11 am
I'm English-born, Wales-raised, and have been here in Liverpool (but for two years) for the last fifteen years - I'm forever being asked if I'm "looking forward to the match", "nervous", "happy with the result", etc, etc, for both England and Wales by people who know that I 'like football' even though life's sort of led me down the path of having no particular national identify.  Got a "good luck today!" text on the morning of the Wales vs Denmark game, and some congratulations shouted down the street to me after the England vs Germany game.  All in good faith of course, and it doesn't annoy me as such - just makes me laugh a bit really!

Also this.  This annoys me.  Was going to edit it, but it's only right to call myself out on it instead.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Up the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31589 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:33:11 am
I'm English-born, Wales-raised, and have been here in Liverpool (but for two years) for the last fifteen years - I'm forever being asked if I'm "looking forward to the match", "nervous", "happy with the result", etc, etc, for both England and Wales by people who know that I 'like football' even though life's sort of led me down the path of having no particular national identify.  Got a "good luck today!" text on the morning of the Wales vs Denmark game, and some congratulations shouted down the street to me after the England vs Germany game.  All in good faith of course, and it doesn't annoy me as such - just makes me laugh a bit really!

This, this and this!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 785 786 787 788 789 [790]   Go Up
« previous next »
 