« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 783 784 785 786 787 [788]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1558514 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31480 on: June 21, 2021, 01:38:48 pm »
Another day, another Sage scientist spreading fear and negativity.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,075
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31481 on: June 21, 2021, 02:14:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on June 21, 2021, 11:13:00 am
Yeah I agree with this one. I'm not in the position in life Sharon is in but it is a bit strange when you see these messages on father or mothers day or birthdays.

Some times I see them and think its just a opportunity to get the sympathy from the friends on their facebook and comments like thinking of you hun.

Deffo this. My Ma died in 2007 and other than a bit of weird shit at the house on the day of her funeral, I've not heard a peep from her since, so no point wishing her Happy Mothers Day on FB.
Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31482 on: June 21, 2021, 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2021, 02:14:42 pm
Deffo this. My Ma died in 2007 and other than a bit of weird shit at the house on the day of her funeral, I've not heard a peep from her since, so no point wishing her Happy Mothers Day on FB.

I'm not in the position and I know it effects people in many ways maybe its they way for them to feel they have the support from people around them.  But social media is full of this stuff now.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,699
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31483 on: June 21, 2021, 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on June 21, 2021, 11:13:00 am
Yeah I agree with this one. I'm not in the position in life Sharon is in but it is a bit strange when you see these messages on father or mothers day or birthdays.

Some times I see them and think its just a opportunity to get the sympathy from the friends on their facebook and comments like thinking of you hun.
was a fella who used to be on mine and literally every day for years he had posts like this, dont get me wrong every sympathy for him losing his folks but constantly posting about it every day was like he was trying to ring every last drop of sympathy out of people.


anyway, speaking of kids, i guess i follow him for old times sake but Neil Ruddock on IG saying about how he needs to lose weight as he says the lockdown has effected his ability to lose weight and his mental health. Banged on about how has "2 kids" who mean everything etc

I saw a good few comments saying he has 4 kids and how he doesnt do a thing for the older ones. Few people posted it and he just deleted them all, he really doesnt help himself does he? never did i guess

Loved him back in the day but he was a piss taker of the highest order

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31484 on: June 21, 2021, 08:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2021, 01:07:55 pm
Just seen on BBC website the winner of this years Worlds Strongest man

Always watch this over Christmas/New year and love it. But now its spoiled :no



Mrs LS has just said the same. Bastards.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,418
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31485 on: June 21, 2021, 09:36:07 pm »
Think I've got shin splits. Gutted. Don't want to miss footy
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31486 on: June 22, 2021, 07:32:52 am »
Anne Robinson hosting Countdown the arl Tory c*nt.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31487 on: June 22, 2021, 08:37:09 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2021, 01:07:55 pm
Just seen on BBC website the winner of this years Worlds Strongest man

Always watch this over Christmas/New year and love it. But now its spoiled :no

Commentators mentioned it during the Russia v Denmark game too.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31488 on: June 22, 2021, 09:47:44 am »
Next door's builders have failed to show up for the second week on the trot.

It wouldn't normally bother me but the stupid fuckers knocked down the wall that divided our front gardens when they demolished the garage.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,699
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31489 on: June 22, 2021, 11:07:32 am »
why do we have to get old?

you'd love a time where it just stays still forever

Aunt of mine died this morning, thinking back to being a kid and this people were just made of granite back then it seemed. not so much anymore.

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31490 on: June 22, 2021, 11:39:22 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 22, 2021, 11:07:32 am
why do we have to get old?

you'd love a time where it just stays still forever

Aunt of mine died this morning, thinking back to being a kid and this people were just made of granite back then it seemed. not so much anymore.

Sorry for your loss mate.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,075
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31491 on: June 22, 2021, 12:10:25 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 22, 2021, 11:07:32 am
why do we have to get old?

you'd love a time where it just stays still forever

Aunt of mine died this morning, thinking back to being a kid and this people were just made of granite back then it seemed. not so much anymore.



Sorry to hear that.

It's shit isn't it, we lost a lad in work last month, I'd known him 20 years, cancer got him at the second attempt, he was only 55. One of my best mates also had the same rare cancer, he died at 48 a few years ago.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31492 on: June 22, 2021, 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2021, 01:07:55 pm
Just seen on BBC website the winner of this years Worlds Strongest man

Always watch this over Christmas/New year and love it. But now its spoiled :no


Aren't you at the age where you'll have forgotten who won it by Xmas?

 ;)
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,429
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31493 on: June 22, 2021, 12:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 22, 2021, 12:26:24 pm

Aren't you at the age where you'll have forgotten who won it by Xmas?

 ;)

Won what?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31494 on: June 22, 2021, 12:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on June 22, 2021, 09:47:44 am
Next door's builders have failed to show up for the second week on the trot.

It wouldn't normally bother me but the stupid fuckers knocked down the wall that divided our front gardens when they demolished the garage.
I blame the food. People have no idea what kind of shit they're putting into their bodies and it shows.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,784
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31495 on: June 22, 2021, 02:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Slippers
Next door's builders have failed to show up for the second week on the trot.

It wouldn't normally bother me but the stupid fuckers knocked down the wall that divided our front gardens when they demolished the garage

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 22, 2021, 12:47:20 pm
I blame the food. People have no idea what kind of shit they're putting into their bodies and it shows.
I quite agree mate.
I once ate a portion of genetically modified sprouts and blew my wife right out of the bedroom window.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,699
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31496 on: June 22, 2021, 02:24:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 22, 2021, 11:39:22 am
Sorry for your loss mate.
thanks

Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2021, 12:10:25 pm
Sorry to hear that.

It's shit isn't it, we lost a lad in work last month, I'd known him 20 years, cancer got him at the second attempt, he was only 55. One of my best mates also had the same rare cancer, he died at 48 a few years ago.
thats awful Rob. Really sad
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,719
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31497 on: June 22, 2021, 03:33:10 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 22, 2021, 11:07:32 am
why do we have to get old?

you'd love a time where it just stays still forever

Aunt of mine died this morning, thinking back to being a kid and this people were just made of granite back then it seemed. not so much anymore.

Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2021, 12:10:25 pm
Sorry to hear that.

It's shit isn't it, we lost a lad in work last month, I'd known him 20 years, cancer got him at the second attempt, he was only 55. One of my best mates also had the same rare cancer, he died at 48 a few years ago.

Condolences to you both.

I turn 48 in a couple of months myself.  It is indeed a stark reminder that time marches on with no let up. My dad barely made 60; I can vividly remember my dad at 48 because that was the age his dad passed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,075
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31498 on: June 22, 2021, 04:04:53 pm »
Cheers both

Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31499 on: June 22, 2021, 04:14:24 pm »
Sleep paralysis.

Had it this morning at 4:30am, felt like it was 5 mins but was probably under a minute.

Panicking and thinking i wasn't breathing.

Felt like a right idiot when it was over, didn't even wake up the other half either. :D

It's horrible though, feels like you are moving your arms and legs panicking but you're not.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31500 on: June 22, 2021, 04:25:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 22, 2021, 04:14:24 pm
Sleep paralysis.

Had it this morning at 4:30am, felt like it was 5 mins but was probably under a minute.

Panicking and thinking i wasn't breathing.

Felt like a right idiot when it was over, didn't even wake up the other half either. :D

It's horrible though, feels like you are moving your arms and legs panicking but you're not.

Remember I had some night terrors when I was younger. Especially two episodes.

1. Me feeling like I'm awake, but with my eyes closed and something sitting on my chest. Remember thinking no way would I open my eyes...

2. Waking up as something slapped me across the face, I saw a shadowy figure running across the room. Some time later, I hear a terrible banging at the door leading onto a veranda with no other entry point (and on the second floor).

Horrible  :-X
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,699
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31501 on: June 22, 2021, 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 22, 2021, 03:33:10 pm
Condolences to you both.

I turn 48 in a couple of months myself.  It is indeed a stark reminder that time marches on with no let up. My dad barely made 60; I can vividly remember my dad at 48 because that was the age his dad passed.
thanks

Rs,86
Sleep paralysis is awful. I had a nap at home one day in couch. Rain or something was hitting the back door. Panicked for a sec thinking it might be a burglar. I'd have been defenceless as I couldn't move my head off the pillow. Horrible feeling
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,215
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31502 on: June 22, 2021, 11:52:08 pm »
What is it with this craze of launching pints in the air when a goal is scored? Gets right on my fucking snatch that. Just watched a video on twitter of some prick throwing 5 pints off a table when Sterling scored. Why?
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31503 on: Yesterday at 07:35:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 22, 2021, 11:52:08 pm
What is it with this craze of launching pints in the air when a goal is scored? Gets right on my fucking snatch that. Just watched a video on twitter of some prick throwing 5 pints off a table when Sterling scored. Why?

INGURLAND ARENT WE!
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31504 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 am »
Misplacing either my car keys, wallet or tv remote in the house and not being able to find. Happens far too often to me.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,075
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31505 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:29:57 am
Misplacing either my car keys, wallet or tv remote in the house and not being able to find. Happens far too often to me.

Missus is sick to death of me asking "have you seen my keys?". Luckily I have a spare set which I "usually" keep in a drawer in the bedroom.

Worst was when I had my stepdads car as he was on holiday. I opened it up to put my laptop in it, then when it was time to take the kids to school, I couldn't find the keys - ran around like a loon trying to find them, gave up, walked the kids to school, rang work to say I'd be late. I turned the couches upside down, retraced my steps all around the house and an hour later I eventually found the keys in the kids clothes cupboard in their bedroom.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,075
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31506 on: Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm »
The missus is singing Man Utd songs while she makes tea for some weird reason. Its not so much her bad singing that's doing my head, but just how shockingly fucking bad their songs are :no
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,784
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31507 on: Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm
The missus is singing Man Utd songs while she makes tea for some weird reason. Its not so much her bad singing that's doing my head, but just how shockingly fucking bad their songs are :no
Is she singing "Feed the Scouser; let him know its dinner time."  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,650
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31508 on: Yesterday at 05:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm
Is she singing "Feed the Scouser; let him know its dinner time."  ;D

Rob's singing that one...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31509 on: Yesterday at 05:54:04 pm »
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,784
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31510 on: Yesterday at 05:58:20 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31511 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm »
Where's Capon with that with the "where's me pudding" banner which is what Rob will be shouting at his missus. ;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31512 on: Yesterday at 06:05:09 pm »
Me to the wife: We're overspending, and spending a shitload of money on overpriced shit; we need to cut back

Wife in response: I agree. Let's cut back.


>> Wife overspends, mostly on overpriced shit <<


Me to wife: We're supposed to be cutting back, and you can get that stuff cheaper anyway.

Wife in response: Why are you starting a row? It's [insert amount] more expensive and I couldn't be bothered going to [insert alternative shop]. Fucking hell, you're being a control freak.


>> bank statement comes in <<


Wife: Why have we spent so much money again?



Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,075
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31513 on: Yesterday at 06:52:27 pm »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31514 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm »
That annoying press green to watch from start banner that always appears when you switch to a BBC channel. :no
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,472
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31515 on: Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm »
Hermes have delivered my parcel to a neighbour, but aren't saying which one, and they haven't left a card. All I have is a photo of my parcel and someone's feet. :butt
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,429
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31516 on: Yesterday at 10:49:56 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm
Hermes have delivered my parcel to a neighbour, but aren't saying which one, and they haven't left a card. All I have is a photo of my parcel and someone's feet. :butt

You need the help of a Prince Charming.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,769
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31517 on: Today at 01:56:23 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm
Where's Capon with that with the "where's me pudding" banner which is what Rob will be shouting at his missus. ;D
Haha ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,075
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31518 on: Today at 06:27:29 am »
Some dickhead beeped a horn and slammed a car door at half 5 and woke us up :no
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 783 784 785 786 787 [788]   Go Up
« previous next »
 