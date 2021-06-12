« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

AlphaDelta

  Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  Posts: 3,784
  We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31400 on: June 12, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Asda. Quite possibly the worst company in the world at the moment.

Had a few of the lads over last Saturday for beers in the garden and a bit of horse racing on the telly. Friday afternoon booked a home delivery for a load of ale and some crisps. Saturday morning comes, the driver knocks on my door with a bag of crisps! Told me the rest of the stuff was out of stock.
Phoned the store and some cheeky bastard says, "mate, we get over 600 home deliveries per weekend, do you expect us to contact everyone when something is out of stock?". I went all ghetto and high pitched on him and screeched down the phone, "who are you talkin to yer little maggot!!!" to which he put the phone down.

By now I'm starting to sweat, its 8am on Saturday and at 12pm I've got 8 lads coming to ours. Spoke to their customer service which is based overseas and was told at the time they picked my order there was no stock, they would refund my money the same day.
Ended up getting a cab up to the store to find the shelves stacked with ale galore so had to spend more money replacing what they failed to deliver.

By Tuesday they hadn't refunded my money, so despite phone calls and emails they kept trying to blame the bank, it eventually goes in on Thursday night. At this stage I got hold of the CEO's email and sent him a strongly worded letter of complaint.
Gets a reply yesterday, "yeah sorry about that, valued customer, blah, blah, blah, heres some e-vouchers, 2x £10 1x£5 ones". Just gone online, booked a slot, got a load of shopping and went to use my voucher, can only use one per transaction!

Phoned them again, was told "oh yeah, its a known glitch, keep trying or maybe try tomorrow". Absolute farce of a set up.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  Posts: 10,583
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31401 on: June 12, 2021, 01:12:11 pm
I do love your stories, Alpha.

Fuck ASDA.
AlphaDelta

  Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  Posts: 3,784
  We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31402 on: June 12, 2021, 02:10:45 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 12, 2021, 01:12:11 pm
I do love your stories, Alpha.

Fuck ASDA.

Cheers And :) it actually dawned on me after I typed this, that I've turned into a right moaning old bastard hahah!
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  Posts: 55,790
  YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31403 on: June 12, 2021, 02:48:16 pm
ASDA are twats and their pickers are often lazy c*nts who can't be arsed picking the heavy booze items to just say it's out of stock.
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  Posts: 26,501
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31404 on: June 12, 2021, 03:29:27 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 12, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Friday afternoon booked a home delivery for a load of ale and some crisps. Saturday morning comes, the driver knocks on my door with a bag of crisps!

:lmao

My shoulders are genuinely shaking from laughing reading this.
Liv4-3lee

  Daddy Discord
  Posts: 2,923
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31405 on: June 12, 2021, 03:35:01 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 12, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Saturday morning comes, the driver knocks on my door with a bag of crisps!

Bet they were these  ;D
AlphaDelta

  Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  Posts: 3,784
  We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31406 on: June 12, 2021, 03:36:13 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on June 12, 2021, 03:35:01 pm
Bet they were these  ;D


Hahaha all would have been forgiven had he brought them!
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

dalarr

  Call me sensitive
  Posts: 2,680
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31407 on: June 13, 2021, 07:54:01 am
I wish I could spend the day watching football, smoking cannabis and eating pizza. A: Im at the in-laws with my daughters. Great people but none of them are into football. B: cannabis is illegal where I live. C: were definitely not having pizza for dinner.
rowan_d

  boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  Posts: 17,906
  JFT96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31408 on: June 13, 2021, 10:17:49 am
There's every chance that an online shopping order gets ruined by a lazy fucker doing the picking, but there is a chance that the shelf was empty when the picking was done, especially in the summer. At my store there's a three hour window between the start of picking, and all of the delivery being out on the shelves. Big problem with the online shopping is that when you're picking you're put under a lot of pressure with your picks per hour, and get a lot of shit if you substitute an item for something that ends up being sent back anyway, so you're reticent to replace cans with bottles, or pick a different brand.

I only do it when I'm free or when their department is short-staffed so don't have to worry about my timings so much, but the system basically pushes them into having to value output above standards unfortunately. Even to the point that they don't have time to go and look for one bulk order unless it's sitting right next to where it goes on the shelf.

No excuse for shite customer service and a broken website.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  Posts: 46,134
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31409 on: June 13, 2021, 11:09:28 am
People that use '100' or '1000' in a sentence rather than the word 'hundred' or 'thousand'

A few 100
A few 1000

 :butt
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  Posts: 25,793
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31410 on: June 13, 2021, 02:19:09 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on June 13, 2021, 10:17:49 am
There's every chance that an online shopping order gets ruined by a lazy fucker doing the picking, but there is a chance that the shelf was empty when the picking was done, especially in the summer. At my store there's a three hour window between the start of picking, and all of the delivery being out on the shelves. Big problem with the online shopping is that when you're picking you're put under a lot of pressure with your picks per hour, and get a lot of shit if you substitute an item for something that ends up being sent back anyway, so you're reticent to replace cans with bottles, or pick a different brand.

I only do it when I'm free or when their department is short-staffed so don't have to worry about my timings so much, but the system basically pushes them into having to value output above standards unfortunately. Even to the point that they don't have time to go and look for one bulk order unless it's sitting right next to where it goes on the shelf.

No excuse for shite customer service and a broken website.

Stuff like beer gets hammered this time of the year too. If we take stock to the Tesco RDC in Goole, we have to do a store delivery on the way back home. Picked this trailer up for the Hindley store, summer, lovely weather and Euros going on. I thought the trailer felt a bit heavy, when I got there it was mainly beer. Store staff said they were getting hammered for beer, it was flying out as soon as it hit the shelves.
Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  Posts: 55,790
  YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31411 on: June 13, 2021, 02:20:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2021, 11:09:28 am
People that use '100' or '1000' in a sentence rather than the word 'hundred' or 'thousand'

A few 100
A few 1000

 :butt

I one hundred and ten percent agree.
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Posts: 39,594
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31412 on: June 13, 2021, 02:57:27 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 13, 2021, 02:20:55 pm
I one hundred and ten percent agree.

I 3rd the motion.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Tesco tearaway∗

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  Posts: 5,763
  *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31413 on: June 13, 2021, 04:38:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June 13, 2021, 02:57:27 pm
I 3rd the motion.
Well that makes IV of us then.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Just Elmo?

  Spolier alret!
  Posts: 8,119
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31414 on: June 13, 2021, 06:54:55 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on June 13, 2021, 04:38:43 pm
Well that makes IV of us then.

A steady drip of endorsements.
Tesco tearaway∗

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  Posts: 5,763
  *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31415 on: June 13, 2021, 07:42:34 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 13, 2021, 06:54:55 pm
A steady drip of endorsements.
That'd soon start to needle you.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Posts: 4,565
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31416 on: June 13, 2021, 08:02:55 pm
Knobhead neighbours having garden pissups cos of the football. All sound thick as mince and probably flagshagging Brexit c*nts.

Hope England get knocked out quickly.

Fucking hate this country.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Liv4-3lee

  Daddy Discord
  Posts: 2,923
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31417 on: June 13, 2021, 09:52:26 pm
Sunburn. Went to the play off game today between Stockport County and Hartlepool, it was dull when I left the house so didn't even think of putting sun cream on, as soon as I got in the ground the sun comes out and we are in a stand with no roof so now I'm like a lobster.
reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  Posts: 6,373
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31418 on: June 14, 2021, 04:21:39 pm
People, especially rich people, who think they know how you should live your life and what you should spend your money on.

That includes some members of my own family.

Fuck off ya snobby twats!
Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Posts: 4,565
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31419 on: June 14, 2021, 04:30:00 pm
Drivers who seem to have no idea of the width of their car.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 25,793
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31420 on: June 14, 2021, 04:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 14, 2021, 04:30:00 pm
Drivers who seem to have no idea of the width of their car.

"You could get a fucking bus through there"
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31421 on: June 14, 2021, 05:33:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 14, 2021, 04:43:53 pm
"You could get a fucking bus through there"



Normally you could - unless the other vehicle insisted on leaving a 4 foot gap between them and the stationery vehicle they're passing.

I know it's the ideal when passing a parked car to leave an open car door's width, but when there's limited space and another vehicle's coming in the opposite direction, that has to go out the fucking window,
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 25,793
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31422 on: June 14, 2021, 06:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 14, 2021, 05:33:00 pm


Normally you could - unless the other vehicle insisted on leaving a 4 foot gap between them and the stationery vehicle they're passing.

I know it's the ideal when passing a parked car to leave an open car door's width, but when there's limited space and another vehicle's coming in the opposite direction, that has to go out the fucking window,

It's not even that difficult, all you have to do is look at each car, is there anyone sat on that side of the car? No? Then its safe.
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Posts: 11,396
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31423 on: June 14, 2021, 07:12:12 pm »
Rail engineering works, meant to go to london for the missus birthday next month but theres engineering works that weekend so no trains back typical
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • Posts: 46,134
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31424 on: June 14, 2021, 07:56:54 pm »
Scrolling twitter and seen one of those stupid money saving hacks.

Something like "Savvy mum shows how to save a guaranteed £5000 in six months with envelope trick."

The savvy mum's envelope trick was put £200 in an envelope every week for six months.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Posts: 23,550
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31425 on: Yesterday at 09:14:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 14, 2021, 07:56:54 pm
Scrolling twitter and seen one of those stupid money saving hacks.

Something like "Savvy mum shows how to save a guaranteed £5000 in six months with envelope trick."

The savvy mum's envelope trick was put £200 in an envelope every week for six months.

Or those articles about people in their early / mid-twenties and how they managed to buy their first home all by themselves (with a hefty deposit from mum and dad, buried somewhere in the fourth paragraph).

Jesus Christ, if either of our parents could afford to give us a deposit then we wouldnt be paying more in rent for a two bedroom flat than we would on a three bedroom semi, would we?
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31426 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 am »
I watched a video doing the rounds of this American woman explaining how she pays £0 for a range rover and a ferrari or something. The way she done it was spend $800,000 on a building and then charges rent for each apartment which covered the car payments each month. What a load of shite.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • Posts: 11,332
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31427 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 am »
People completely and utterly unaware of their surroundings.

A mother stops dead in front of me yesterday, while she and her offspring take up the entire pavement on a busy road.

A cyclist on the fucking pavement weaving all over the place while I was on a run.

Mate, this isn't the Monaco GP, you don't need to warm your tyres up.

Either learn to ride in a straight line or fuck the bike off and walk.
Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • Posts: 386
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31428 on: Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm »
Adverts where the main character has the same name as me, and he is depicted in a less than positive light, giving my mates opportunities to take the piss.
Namely the Visa ad where "Gary" buys a trampoline
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Posts: 3,148
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31429 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm
Adverts where the main character has the same name as me, and he is depicted in a less than positive light, giving my mates opportunities to take the piss.
Namely the Visa ad where "Gary" buys a trampoline
Just be glad your name's not Nigel. Unless of course you're into knock-offs.
Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 859
  • Up the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31430 on: Yesterday at 11:40:28 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on June 13, 2021, 10:17:49 am
There's every chance that an online shopping order gets ruined by a lazy fucker doing the picking, but there is a chance that the shelf was empty when the picking was done, especially in the summer. At my store there's a three hour window between the start of picking, and all of the delivery being out on the shelves. Big problem with the online shopping is that when you're picking you're put under a lot of pressure with your picks per hour, and get a lot of shit if you substitute an item for something that ends up being sent back anyway, so you're reticent to replace cans with bottles, or pick a different brand.

I only do it when I'm free or when their department is short-staffed so don't have to worry about my timings so much, but the system basically pushes them into having to value output above standards unfortunately. Even to the point that they don't have time to go and look for one bulk order unless it's sitting right next to where it goes on the shelf.

No excuse for shite customer service and a broken website.

I worked there for 5 years - do they still push pick rates? Was a massive kick off with the union in our store after the HS mgr basically told the team they needed to pick 130 items per hour or their jobs would be at risk. Americanised model of pushing shit out as quickly as possible with little to no emphasis on quality. You go in the back to find an item not out on the shelves and youve lost 10-15 items from your rate and risk a disciplinary. Scummy
Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 744
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31431 on: Today at 08:18:45 am »
People
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Posts: 15,364
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31432 on: Today at 09:24:46 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 08:18:45 am
People

Do I detect a bit of a Caligula attitude, who said - Would that the Roman people had but one neck! (Utinam populus Romanus unam cervicem haberet) - so he could decapitate all of the the mob in one fell swoop. ;D
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • Posts: 21,263
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31433 on: Today at 10:01:29 am »
When I'm walking cyclists annoy me and when i'm on my bike walkers annoy me. . . . . when I'm on my bike motorists annoy me and when i'm driving my car the whole fucking world annoys me.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
