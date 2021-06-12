Asda. Quite possibly the worst company in the world at the moment.



Had a few of the lads over last Saturday for beers in the garden and a bit of horse racing on the telly. Friday afternoon booked a home delivery for a load of ale and some crisps. Saturday morning comes, the driver knocks on my door with a bag of crisps! Told me the rest of the stuff was out of stock.

Phoned the store and some cheeky bastard says, "mate, we get over 600 home deliveries per weekend, do you expect us to contact everyone when something is out of stock?". I went all ghetto and high pitched on him and screeched down the phone, "who are you talkin to yer little maggot!!!" to which he put the phone down.



By now I'm starting to sweat, its 8am on Saturday and at 12pm I've got 8 lads coming to ours. Spoke to their customer service which is based overseas and was told at the time they picked my order there was no stock, they would refund my money the same day.

Ended up getting a cab up to the store to find the shelves stacked with ale galore so had to spend more money replacing what they failed to deliver.



By Tuesday they hadn't refunded my money, so despite phone calls and emails they kept trying to blame the bank, it eventually goes in on Thursday night. At this stage I got hold of the CEO's email and sent him a strongly worded letter of complaint.

Gets a reply yesterday, "yeah sorry about that, valued customer, blah, blah, blah, heres some e-vouchers, 2x £10 1x£5 ones". Just gone online, booked a slot, got a load of shopping and went to use my voucher, can only use one per transaction!



Phoned them again, was told "oh yeah, its a known glitch, keep trying or maybe try tomorrow". Absolute farce of a set up.