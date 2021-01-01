« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Just Elmo?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:31:59 pm
Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:32:17 pm
They're not very happy with me at the moment as a few hundred of their brothers and sisters are slowly dying in my hoover.

Are you talking about the flies or the estate agents?
afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:56:45 pm
Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:31:59 pm
Are you talking about the flies or the estate agents?

Yes
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:16:39 pm
Door mirror glass came loose on the car, managed to peel it off before it fell off. Bought some 3M tape, been applying it to back of mirror after 4 1/2 pints this afternoon, all going well, then got distracted, caught a slight scraping sound before I heard the mirror smash on the floor, fucking thing slid off the bonnet :no :butt
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:58:05 pm
Seeing people in PSG shirts. A pretend football club.
Medellin

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:59:41 pm
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:16:48 pm
Jobsbody workers.

Just nipped the shop in the car, come back and they've closed the road about 10m from the street I park down. No matter how much I told him I just need to nip through to park the car as I live opposite he wouldn't move the cones  :no :no
Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm
Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:34:34 pm
Alan Partridge style

Pitch for New sitcom idea, Craigs Place

Liverpudlian lad Craig, figured setting up home in his dockside apartment was going to be a breeze.  However, our hapless young tenant didnt foresee rogue landlords, idiot neighbours, incompetent estate agents and an infestation of flies would shatter his dreams and ensured hilarity ensued.

:)

It's funny how we picture things, isn't it?

I see Rob1966 and Mrs Rob as sort of a George and Mildred type sit-com.

Craig's ongoing estate agent/property exploits now have me envisaging a Rising Damp scenario with Craig as a tenant and Rigsby, his landlord, getting away with murder.  :D
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
I wasn't even born when Rising Damp was on  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm
It's funny how we picture things, isn't it?

I see Rob1966 and Mrs Rob as sort of a George and Mildred type sit-com.

Craig's ongoing estate agent/property exploits now have me envisaging a Rising Damp scenario with Craig as a tenant and Rigsby, his landlord, getting away with murder.  :D

Quite a few candidates in the transfer thread for a Last of the Summer Whine reboot come the end of August.
Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
I wasn't even born when Rising Damp was on  ;D

You youngsters missed all the best stuff.  :)
Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm
BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm
Quite a few candidates in the transfer thread for a Last of the Summer Whine reboot come the end of August.
Haha! I'll have to have a look in there and see what's going on.

I don't escape on this either. Craig has me down as an ageing Gok Wan due to my 'New Kit' thread exploits.  :-[
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:17:00 pm
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm
I don't escape on this either. Craig has me down as an ageing Gok Wan due to my 'New Kit' thread exploits.  :-[

The age of your references above isn't helping your case either  ;D
Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:17:00 pm
The age of your references above isn't helping your case either  ;D
:duh
Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:21:41 am
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm
It's funny how we picture things, isn't it?

I see Rob1966 and Mrs Rob as sort of a George and Mildred type sit-com.

Craig's ongoing estate agent/property exploits now have me envisaging a Rising Damp scenario with Craig as a tenant and Rigsby, his landlord, getting away with murder.  :D

Yep.

I see AlphaDelta and his mates dancing around in his garden under the light of a full moon to the theme tune of London's Burning, wearing nothing but Fireman's helmets.

(Willy's tucked between their legs and a young buxom girl tied to the top of a bonfire, if we want to get a little darker)

Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:35:07 am
Buck Pete on Today at 12:21:41 am
Yep.

I see AlphaDelta and his mates dancing around in his garden under the light of a full moon to the theme tune of London's Burning, wearing nothing but Fireman's helmets.

(Willy's tucked between their legs and a young buxom girl tied to the top of a bonfire, if we want to get a little darker)
;D

I may struggle to erase that image from my head tonight.
afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:10:19 am
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm
It's funny how we picture things, isn't it?

I see Rob1966 and Mrs Rob as sort of a George and Mildred type sit-com.

Craig's ongoing estate agent/property exploits now have me envisaging a Rising Damp scenario with Craig as a tenant and Rigsby, his landlord, getting away with murder.  :D

Eleanor Rigsby?
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 09:40:27 am
Mr Slippers having to go to work today because some idiot was on the piss last night and couldn't get out of bed this morning.
