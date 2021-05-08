« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1521861 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31040 on: May 8, 2021, 10:42:05 pm »
People at work who never take breaks, continue working throughout lunch and are just basically glued to their chair for 9 hours each day. Shouldn't annoy me but it does because it makes the others who do takes breaks and lunch look bad.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31041 on: May 8, 2021, 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  8, 2021, 10:42:05 pm
People at work who never take breaks, continue working throughout lunch and are just basically glued to their chair for 9 hours each day. Shouldn't annoy me but it does because it makes the others who do takes breaks and lunch look bad.

To me it just makes them look like stupid twats.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31042 on: May 8, 2021, 10:59:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  8, 2021, 10:55:23 pm
To me it just makes them look like stupid twats.

Crikey, I'm one of those stupid twats ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31043 on: May 8, 2021, 11:30:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  8, 2021, 10:55:23 pm
To me it just makes them look like stupid twats.
Don't know if they do it to impress their boss or they just like to work but I'd love to show them this image

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31044 on: May 9, 2021, 10:38:57 am »
Its supposed to be nice today and I'm too bloody knackered to be arsed to do anything. :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31045 on: May 9, 2021, 01:14:35 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  8, 2021, 10:42:05 pm
People at work who never take breaks, continue working throughout lunch and are just basically glued to their chair for 9 hours each day. Shouldn't annoy me but it does because it makes the others who do takes breaks and lunch look bad.

To who?
Those people you're talking about are generally a c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31046 on: May 9, 2021, 01:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on May  8, 2021, 10:59:27 pm
Crikey, I'm one of those stupid twats ;D

You are if you are working for free - over a 4 week period that 20 hours of unpaid work. They'll still make you redundant at the drop of a hat too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31047 on: May 9, 2021, 03:06:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2021, 01:49:25 pm
You are if you are working for free - over a 4 week period that 20 hours of unpaid work. They'll still make you redundant at the drop of a hat too.

Defintetely not for free. I either take my extra hours as overtime or "flexi hours". In fact, since I've worked more or less every weekend so far this year, I took a week holiday just now; only using my "flexi hours"  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31048 on: May 9, 2021, 03:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on May  9, 2021, 03:06:56 pm
Defintetely not for free. I either take my extra hours as overtime or "flexi hours". In fact, since I've worked more or less every weekend so far this year, I took a week holiday just now; only using my "flexi hours"  :)

That's fine then, I do the same myself if I need time off to do stuff. I think the ones being referred to in the original post are not getting the hours back/getting paid for it though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31049 on: May 9, 2021, 04:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  9, 2021, 01:14:35 pm
To who?
Those people you're talking about are generally a c*nt.
The ones in my office are just brown nosing the management I feel. Even if my work piles up sky high I wouldn't work overtime unless I'm paid for it.

I learnt my lesson from my previous job to not go above and beyond unless there's a payoff. Worked so hard there all Summer when other people got furloughed and I got made redundant with just 24 hours notice and not even got a thank you, while the furloughed people got called back on full pay.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31050 on: May 9, 2021, 04:46:28 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  9, 2021, 04:29:13 pm
The ones in my office are just brown nosing the management I feel. Even if my work piles up sky high I wouldn't work overtime unless I'm paid for it.

I learnt my lesson from my previous job to not go above and beyond unless there's a payoff. Worked so hard there all Summer when other people got furloughed and I got made redundant with just 24 hours notice and not even got a thank you, while the furloughed people got called back on full pay.

I've had replies to emails from directors at 2am Sunday mornings/while they were abroad on holiday/off for Bank Holidays and then seen them walk into work and been asked for their phone and laptop and out the door, fuck you very much. Dickheads the lot of them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31051 on: May 9, 2021, 08:42:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2021, 04:46:28 pm
I've had replies to emails from directors at 2am Sunday mornings/while they were abroad on holiday/off for Bank Holidays and then seen them walk into work and been asked for their phone and laptop and out the door, fuck you very much. Dickheads the lot of them.
Yep even at my job I see idiots emailing at the weekend and bank holidays. Fuck these companies, they don't give a fuck about you. If you dropped dead right now, your job would be advertised by tomorrow, always take care of yourself first.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31052 on: May 10, 2021, 12:01:16 pm »
Eating my burger and chips in the rain at the cafe because the police turned up. (I expected to eat outside, tbf. But I was sitting down inside with a coffee as I waited for my food, and there were two chaps 20 ft away eating at a table.)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31053 on: May 10, 2021, 02:14:28 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  9, 2021, 08:42:06 pm
Yep even at my job I see idiots emailing at the weekend and bank holidays. Fuck these companies, they don't give a fuck about you. If you dropped dead right now, your job would be advertised by tomorrow, always take care of yourself first.
It's that cycle of bullshit people get into and wfh has made it worse.
In my experience people want to be seen to be working hard, so the have a look at emails after hours, then to show that they are present, they reply, other people see the reply and feel duty bound to reply too because no one wants to be the one who replies at 9am next morning.

Then they start sending late emails, and because that happens, more people look out of hours, then reply and the cycle goes on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31054 on: May 10, 2021, 10:26:45 pm »
Data reconciliation.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31055 on: Yesterday at 12:45:29 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 10, 2021, 10:26:45 pm
Data reconciliation.

Did you try counseling?
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,406
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31056 on: Yesterday at 02:32:54 pm »
I work for a large corporation. We get timed on everything, from each task to even going the toilet. We have set times to do each tasks and you'll still get people powering through them. Despite the fact it just makes look everyone else bad and bring the timings down. I appreciate some people are faster workers but we're working from home. There's really no excuse not to just chill out, have a cup of tea if you're ahead of schedule.  .

Still though. Not as bad as when we were in the office and you'd have people literally grassing you up if they didn't think you were working hard enough, despite the fact we're permanently signed into a system that times and records everything you do...

I think people don't realise how dystopian already some of these corporations are. It's why working from home has been a godsend
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31057 on: Yesterday at 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:32:54 pm
I work for a large corporation. We get timed on everything, from each task to even going the toilet. We have set times to do each tasks and you'll still get people powering through them. Despite the fact it just makes look everyone else bad and bring the timings down. I appreciate some people are faster workers but we're working from home. There's really no excuse not to just chill out, have a cup of tea if you're ahead of schedule.  .

Still though. Not as bad as when we were in the office and you'd have people literally grassing you up if they didn't think you were working hard enough, despite the fact we're permanently signed into a system that times and records everything you do...

I think people don't realise how dystopian already some of these corporations are. It's why working from home has been a godsend

Jesus, what do you do? Going to the toilet on work time is one of lifes great perks. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31058 on: Yesterday at 02:48:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:38:43 pm
Jesus, what do you do? Going to the toilet on work time is one of lifes great perks. :D

WFH has introduced a new doing something on works time perk ;D  (Yes, it costs them about a quid before you start)

Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:32:54 pm
I work for a large corporation. We get timed on everything, from each task to even going the toilet. We have set times to do each tasks and you'll still get people powering through them. Despite the fact it just makes look everyone else bad and bring the timings down. I appreciate some people are faster workers but we're working from home. There's really no excuse not to just chill out, have a cup of tea if you're ahead of schedule.  .

Still though. Not as bad as when we were in the office and you'd have people literally grassing you up if they didn't think you were working hard enough, despite the fact we're permanently signed into a system that times and records everything you do...

I think people don't realise how dystopian already some of these corporations are. It's why working from home has been a godsend

When I was 16 I worked for the corpy (AKA Liverpool City Council) painting the street fixtures, lampposts, road signs etc. When the time and motion men first did the timings, the painters worked dead slow, did 3 coats of undercoat and 2 of gloss, worked til half 4. Reality was we battered through it, 1 of each coat and then fucked off home at 1pm every day, that was all except for this one soft c*nt who used to work all day, he'd then have to spend a month hiding in a cafe as we came to end of an area because he was so far ahead on his work. I left before it got sussed by the bosses.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31059 on: Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:38:43 pm
Jesus, what do you do? Going to the toilet on work time is one of lifes great perks. :D

One of the most annoying things about working from home is having to use my own toilet roll
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31060 on: Yesterday at 05:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm
One of the most annoying things about working from home is having to use my own toilet roll

Go in the office and rob a load
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31061 on: Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:32:54 pm
I work for a large corporation. We get timed on everything, from each task to even going the toilet. We have set times to do each tasks and you'll still get people powering through them. Despite the fact it just makes look everyone else bad and bring the timings down. I appreciate some people are faster workers but we're working from home. There's really no excuse not to just chill out, have a cup of tea if you're ahead of schedule.  .

Still though. Not as bad as when we were in the office and you'd have people literally grassing you up if they didn't think you were working hard enough, despite the fact we're permanently signed into a system that times and records everything you do...

I think people don't realise how dystopian already some of these corporations are. It's why working from home has been a godsend

I used to work in a call centre where we logged out of our system everytime we left the unit and as every door was securitg swiped they knew exactly where we were.

We had one team leader who told us in our last team meeting on a Friday exactly, to the second, how much time each person "owed" her.

Despite some never taking their full break allowance I don't ever recall her telling them she "owed" them time and letting them leave early.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31062 on: Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm »
Scam callers

Every single fucking day

Next one is getting called every name under the sun
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31063 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm
I used to work in a call centre where we logged out of our system everytime we left the unit and as every door was securitg swiped they knew exactly where we were.

We had one team leader who told us in our last team meeting on a Friday exactly, to the second, how much time each person "owed" her.

Despite some never taking their full break allowance I don't ever recall her telling them she "owed" them time and letting them leave early.
I remember for years I took Les than the min half hour for lunch on a regular basis

Course the one time I clocked in pre dump I was immediately pulled up over it. Clocked in at 1. Took a shit. 5 mins later my boss demanding to know where I'd been

Unreal. Very hypocrital person too. Was always late
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31064 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm »
Google appear - today - to have removed/lost their football/sports service.  Up until this morning, if you typed "premier league" or "liverpool" fixtures you'd have everything right in front of you - it appears to have returned to just presenting links  :-\

Used to like being able to view the fixtures/table/line-ups without having to go via multiple pages ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31065 on: Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm
Google appear - today - to have removed/lost their football/sports service.  Up until this morning, if you typed "premier league" or "liverpool" fixtures you'd have everything right in front of you - it appears to have returned to just presenting links. :\

Noticed that as well. Perfect item for inclusion in this thread, how dare I have to click a link after doing a search?

 :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31066 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
I just don't like change!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31067 on: Yesterday at 10:32:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:38:43 pm
Jesus, what do you do? Going to the toilet on work time is one of lifes great perks. :D

And think of the money you save using their bog paper.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31068 on: Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm
Google appear - today - to have removed/lost their football/sports service.  Up until this morning, if you typed "premier league" or "liverpool" fixtures you'd have everything right in front of you - it appears to have returned to just presenting links  :-\

Used to like being able to view the fixtures/table/line-ups without having to go via multiple pages ;D

Opta appear to have changed what they deem a shot on target recently too. Doubt it's related, but annoying nonetheless.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31069 on: Today at 11:40:14 am »
My idiot dog rolling in fox shit. :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31070 on: Today at 02:05:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm
Noticed that as well. Perfect item for inclusion in this thread, how dare I have to click a link after doing a search?

 :D

It's back.  Phew!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31071 on: Today at 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:05:46 pm
It's back.  Phew!

Pathetically Small Things in Life that Really Shouldn't Make You Happy, But Still Do thread imminent...
