The commute home. So fucking tedious sitting in traffic for 45 minutes plus when it should be a 20 minute drive. Roadworks everywhere you turn and just so many cars and poor drivers.



I had this last Friday.I'd travelled to Pontefract to do wedding hair and was meant to go on to another client but they cancelled so without thinking about traffic I set off home.From joining the queue on the M67 to get on the M60 it was stop start or crawling pace pretty much all the way to Colwyn Bay.Won't be doing that again, I'll just get some food and wait.