Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30960 on: April 24, 2021, 04:55:01 am
Drivers on the motorway that look at you as they pass you. What do they want? A f*cking wave?

Parents that make small talk about their kids. When will they realise I just dont care?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30961 on: April 25, 2021, 12:54:51 pm
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30962 on: April 25, 2021, 05:33:14 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 25, 2021, 12:54:51 pm
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!

Really could do with some sort of click and collect outlet in Liverpool for Ikea. When you don't drive the Warrington store is a nightmare to get to, and their delivery prices have gone up a lot.

If you could pick their stuff up somewhere in town, you could at least get a normal taxi to take it home for you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30963 on: April 25, 2021, 07:04:33 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 25, 2021, 05:33:14 pm
Really could do with some sort of click and collect outlet in Liverpool for Ikea. When you don't drive the Warrington store is a nightmare to get to, and their delivery prices have gone up a lot.

If you could pick their stuff up somewhere in town, you could at least get a normal taxi to take it home for you.

It's been an absolute nightmare.  I need a new fridge, bed and chest of drawers, and I am honestly struggling to spend the fecking money.  I tried to get a fridge freezer off of Argos today, only to find out they couldn't deliver the one I wanted to my postcode.  Plus there was some glitch on the delivery charge for the bed, so I need to wait till tomorrow where I can actually talk to somebody to clarify.

There was a great sold wood set of drawers at Speke but it's £360 quid >.>
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30964 on: April 26, 2021, 10:47:05 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April 24, 2021, 04:55:01 am
Drivers on the motorway that look at you as they pass you. What do they want? A f*cking wave?


To know you are looking back at them is enough.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30965 on: April 26, 2021, 10:51:48 am
Hay fever hit me hard last night. Feel like I had 15 pints last night - headache due to lack of sleep, puffy eyes, nose won't stop running  :no :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30966 on: April 26, 2021, 11:10:27 am
Quote from: Red Berry on April 25, 2021, 12:54:51 pm
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMhywI7ZznI

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30967 on: April 26, 2021, 11:17:47 am
'Likes' and 'reactions' spammers on Microsoft Teams...

Activity feed was often littered with these (the worst types are the ones who like/react as well as posting a response!) - thankfully I've actually bothered to switch of the notifications for these items now!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30968 on: April 26, 2021, 11:18:58 am
Quote from: Red Berry on April 25, 2021, 12:54:51 pm
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!

Barney may be able to do it for cheaper (not sure if he's limited to white goods), but lock any women of the household away first.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30969 on: April 26, 2021, 11:31:36 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 26, 2021, 10:51:48 am
Hay fever hit me hard last night. Feel like I had 15 pints last night - headache due to lack of sleep, puffy eyes, nose won't stop running  :no :no
I normally start taking my hay fever meds at the beginning of May every year and run right through until the end of September. I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so normally don't need to start until May. I was getting symptoms yesterday though, so have started the meds early. I'm ok today now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30970 on: April 26, 2021, 12:57:29 pm
ads on youtube are really getting on my tits lately

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30971 on: April 26, 2021, 01:16:13 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 26, 2021, 11:31:36 am
I normally start taking my hay fever meds at the beginning of May every year and run right through until the end of September. I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so normally don't need to start until May. I was getting symptoms yesterday though, so have started the meds early. I'm ok today now.

Yeah same here. Normally not too bad this time of year but something hit me last night.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30972 on: April 26, 2021, 01:18:00 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 26, 2021, 10:51:48 am
Hay fever hit me hard last night. Feel like I had 15 pints last night - headache due to lack of sleep, puffy eyes, nose won't stop running  :no :no

I never get used to get hayfever but the last two weeks it started and it has been a nightmare, itchy eyes and throat and nose running. I sneeze about 15 times a day too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30973 on: April 26, 2021, 01:18:09 pm
The sheer amount of broken glass and bottle tops (all perfect size for a dog to pick up and swallow...) around the pavements in Liverpool, and all over Pier Head.

Some people are scumbags, just pick up your shit.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30974 on: April 26, 2021, 05:29:19 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on April 26, 2021, 12:57:29 pm
ads on youtube are really getting on my tits lately

free extension for browsers adblock plus - you can turn it off to support websites you like

piece of piss to use and it blocks all youtube adverts including before during and after videos
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30975 on: April 26, 2021, 06:08:39 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 26, 2021, 05:29:19 pm
free extension for browsers adblock plus - you can turn it off to support websites you like

piece of piss to use and it blocks all youtube adverts including before during and after videos

Works like a charm on mobile as well
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30976 on: April 26, 2021, 06:11:46 pm
Need an adblocker for the Youtube app on phones though. So annoying having to sit through these 30 second adverts with shit music.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30977 on: April 26, 2021, 08:26:27 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 26, 2021, 05:29:19 pm
free extension for browsers adblock plus - you can turn it off to support websites you like

piece of piss to use and it blocks all youtube adverts including before during and after videos
what about TV?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30978 on: April 26, 2021, 10:38:30 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 26, 2021, 06:11:46 pm
Need an adblocker for the Youtube app on phones though. So annoying having to sit through these 30 second adverts with shit music.

I saw an ad-free web browser app for a phone.  Apparently it contains ads.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30979 on: Yesterday at 08:45:20 am
Quote from: paulrazor on April 26, 2021, 08:26:27 pm
what about TV?

a quick google search for 'advert blocker for smart tvs' brings up some interesting results - but i have never used any of these methods sorry mate and i don't think they can stop adverts that are part of a stream

let me know if you try anything
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30980 on: Yesterday at 10:19:49 am
Being told how much my other half's Horse will cost now it's going on full livery.

Vet bills, Dentist , Feed, Farrier every 6 weeks, Insurance as well.

This Horse is one pampered expense. :butt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30981 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:19:49 am
Being told how much my other half's Horse will cost now it's going on full livery.

Vet bills, Dentist , Feed, Farrier every 6 weeks, Insurance as well.

This Horse is one pampered expense. :butt



You will have to get a second job at the Kwik E Mart.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30982 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 am
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 11:18:29 am
You will have to get a second job at the Kwik E Mart.
Hed be the best employee ever despite being crude and lazy.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30983 on: Yesterday at 05:29:45 pm
The commute home. So fucking tedious sitting in traffic for 45 minutes plus when it should be a 20 minute drive. Roadworks everywhere you turn and just so many cars and poor drivers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30984 on: Yesterday at 06:47:27 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 26, 2021, 06:11:46 pm
Need an adblocker for the Youtube app on phones though. So annoying having to sit through these 30 second adverts with shit music.


Ah, Lloyds Bank
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30985 on: Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:30:53 am
Hed be the best employee ever despite being crude and lazy.

He slept, he stole, he was rude to the customers  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30986 on: Today at 06:07:45 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm
He slept, he stole, he was rude to the customers  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30987 on: Today at 08:12:02 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm
He slept, he stole, he was rude to the customers  ;D
most expensive ever saxophone fix
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30988 on: Today at 09:36:44 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:29:45 pm
The commute home. So fucking tedious sitting in traffic for 45 minutes plus when it should be a 20 minute drive. Roadworks everywhere you turn and just so many cars and poor drivers.

Get off your phone the lights have changed. ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30989 on: Today at 09:59:41 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:29:45 pm
The commute home. So fucking tedious sitting in traffic for 45 minutes plus when it should be a 20 minute drive. Roadworks everywhere you turn and just so many cars and poor drivers.

I had this last Friday.

I'd travelled to Pontefract to do wedding hair and was meant to go on to another client but they cancelled so without thinking about traffic I set off home.

From joining the queue on the M67 to get on the M60 it was stop start or crawling pace pretty much all the way to Colwyn Bay.

Won't be doing that again, I'll just get some food and wait.
