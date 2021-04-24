« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1511769 times)

Online rawcusk8

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30960 on: April 24, 2021, 04:55:01 am »
Drivers on the motorway that look at you as they pass you. What do they want? A f*cking wave?

Parents that make small talk about their kids. When will they realise I just dont care?
Online Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30961 on: Yesterday at 12:54:51 pm »
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30962 on: Yesterday at 05:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:54:51 pm
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!

Really could do with some sort of click and collect outlet in Liverpool for Ikea. When you don't drive the Warrington store is a nightmare to get to, and their delivery prices have gone up a lot.

If you could pick their stuff up somewhere in town, you could at least get a normal taxi to take it home for you.
Online Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30963 on: Yesterday at 07:04:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:33:14 pm
Really could do with some sort of click and collect outlet in Liverpool for Ikea. When you don't drive the Warrington store is a nightmare to get to, and their delivery prices have gone up a lot.

If you could pick their stuff up somewhere in town, you could at least get a normal taxi to take it home for you.

It's been an absolute nightmare.  I need a new fridge, bed and chest of drawers, and I am honestly struggling to spend the fecking money.  I tried to get a fridge freezer off of Argos today, only to find out they couldn't deliver the one I wanted to my postcode.  Plus there was some glitch on the delivery charge for the bed, so I need to wait till tomorrow where I can actually talk to somebody to clarify.

There was a great sold wood set of drawers at Speke but it's £360 quid >.>
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30964 on: Today at 10:47:05 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April 24, 2021, 04:55:01 am
Drivers on the motorway that look at you as they pass you. What do they want? A f*cking wave?


To know you are looking back at them is enough.

Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30965 on: Today at 10:51:48 am »
Hay fever hit me hard last night. Feel like I had 15 pints last night - headache due to lack of sleep, puffy eyes, nose won't stop running  :no :no
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30966 on: Today at 11:10:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:54:51 pm
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMhywI7ZznI

 ;D
Online jackh

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30967 on: Today at 11:17:47 am »
'Likes' and 'reactions' spammers on Microsoft Teams...

Activity feed was often littered with these (the worst types are the ones who like/react as well as posting a response!) - thankfully I've actually bothered to switch of the notifications for these items now!
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30968 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:54:51 pm
Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!

Barney may be able to do it for cheaper (not sure if he's limited to white goods), but lock any women of the household away first.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30969 on: Today at 11:31:36 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:51:48 am
Hay fever hit me hard last night. Feel like I had 15 pints last night - headache due to lack of sleep, puffy eyes, nose won't stop running  :no :no
I normally start taking my hay fever meds at the beginning of May every year and run right through until the end of September. I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so normally don't need to start until May. I was getting symptoms yesterday though, so have started the meds early. I'm ok today now.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30970 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm »
ads on youtube are really getting on my tits lately

Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30971 on: Today at 01:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:31:36 am
I normally start taking my hay fever meds at the beginning of May every year and run right through until the end of September. I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so normally don't need to start until May. I was getting symptoms yesterday though, so have started the meds early. I'm ok today now.

Yeah same here. Normally not too bad this time of year but something hit me last night.
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30972 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:51:48 am
Hay fever hit me hard last night. Feel like I had 15 pints last night - headache due to lack of sleep, puffy eyes, nose won't stop running  :no :no

I never get used to get hayfever but the last two weeks it started and it has been a nightmare, itchy eyes and throat and nose running. I sneeze about 15 times a day too.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30973 on: Today at 01:18:09 pm »
The sheer amount of broken glass and bottle tops (all perfect size for a dog to pick up and swallow...) around the pavements in Liverpool, and all over Pier Head.

Some people are scumbags, just pick up your shit.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30974 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:57:29 pm
ads on youtube are really getting on my tits lately

free extension for browsers adblock plus - you can turn it off to support websites you like

piece of piss to use and it blocks all youtube adverts including before during and after videos
Online Crimson

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30975 on: Today at 06:08:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:29:19 pm
free extension for browsers adblock plus - you can turn it off to support websites you like

piece of piss to use and it blocks all youtube adverts including before during and after videos

Works like a charm on mobile as well
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30976 on: Today at 06:11:46 pm »
Need an adblocker for the Youtube app on phones though. So annoying having to sit through these 30 second adverts with shit music.
