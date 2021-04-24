Really could do with some sort of click and collect outlet in Liverpool for Ikea. When you don't drive the Warrington store is a nightmare to get to, and their delivery prices have gone up a lot.



If you could pick their stuff up somewhere in town, you could at least get a normal taxi to take it home for you.



It's been an absolute nightmare. I need a new fridge, bed and chest of drawers, and I am honestly struggling to spend the fecking money. I tried to get a fridge freezer off of Argos today, only to find out they couldn't deliver the one I wanted to my postcode. Plus there was some glitch on the delivery charge for the bed, so I need to wait till tomorrow where I can actually talk to somebody to clarify.There was a great sold wood set of drawers at Speke but it's £360 quid >.>