Sorry, but I'm not paying £40 delivery for a £99 chest of drawers, for a delivery date in three fucking weeks' time. Not even for IKEA!
Really could do with some sort of click and collect outlet in Liverpool for Ikea. When you don't drive the Warrington store is a nightmare to get to, and their delivery prices have gone up a lot.If you could pick their stuff up somewhere in town, you could at least get a normal taxi to take it home for you.
Drivers on the motorway that look at you as they pass you. What do they want? A f*cking wave?
Hay fever hit me hard last night. Feel like I had 15 pints last night - headache due to lack of sleep, puffy eyes, nose won't stop running
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
I normally start taking my hay fever meds at the beginning of May every year and run right through until the end of September. I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so normally don't need to start until May. I was getting symptoms yesterday though, so have started the meds early. I'm ok today now.
ads on youtube are really getting on my tits lately
free extension for browsers adblock plus - you can turn it off to support websites you likepiece of piss to use and it blocks all youtube adverts including before during and after videos
I have no idea what Im taking about
