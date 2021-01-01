« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

rawcusk8

Today at 04:55:01 am
Drivers on the motorway that look at you as they pass you. What do they want? A f*cking wave?

Parents that make small talk about their kids. When will they realise I just dont care?
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
