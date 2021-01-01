Please
Print
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy. (Read 1510362 times)
rawcusk8
Posts: 7,979
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
«
Reply #30960 on:
Today
at 04:55:01 am
Drivers on the motorway that look at you as they pass you. What do they want? A f*cking wave?
Parents that make small talk about their kids. When will they realise I just dont care?
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
