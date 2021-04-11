« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1504348 times)

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30880 on: April 11, 2021, 02:50:39 pm »
McNasty's "food"

November last year I was on a run to Scotland and the veggie sausages I had taken for breakfast were vile, so I stopped at a services to get food, all the food outlets were closed except for McNasty's, so I and got a Sausage and Egg Mcmuffin meal. Felt sick for the rest of the day after eating it.
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30881 on: April 11, 2021, 03:47:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 02:50:39 pm
McNasty's "food"

November last year I was on a run to Scotland and the veggie sausages I had taken for breakfast were vile, so I stopped at a services to get food, all the food outlets were closed except for McNasty's, so I and got a Sausage and Egg Mcmuffin meal. Felt sick for the rest of the day after eating it.

Had a bacon and egg mcmuffin on Friday and had the shits all day yesterday, my farts were so bad I had to go to spare room to fart :D
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30882 on: April 11, 2021, 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on April 11, 2021, 03:47:10 pm
Had a bacon and egg mcmuffin on Friday and had the shits all day yesterday, my farts were so bad I had to go to spare room to fart :D

Rob's missus eats bacon and egg mcmuffins, too...
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30883 on: April 11, 2021, 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on April 11, 2021, 03:47:10 pm
Had a bacon and egg mcmuffin on Friday and had the shits all day yesterday, my farts were so bad I had to go to spare room to fart :D

Wish the missus would do that :D

Not thought about this before, but I had stomach problems for about 2 months after I'd eaten that shite. ???
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30884 on: April 11, 2021, 03:57:18 pm »
I had McNasty's burger the other day and it tasted weird. 2 days of constant projectiles. I have decided not to go there and have burgers ever again.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30885 on: April 11, 2021, 04:54:04 pm »
Sausage and Egg McMuffins are the gift of the gods ye heathens.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30886 on: April 11, 2021, 05:01:20 pm »
I will never get egg or bacon at Maccies. Sausage and cheese bagel with a hash brown is boss.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30887 on: April 11, 2021, 06:49:59 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 11, 2021, 04:54:04 pm
Sausage and Egg McMuffins are the gift of the gods ye heathens.

Nope, they are utter shite sold as food.

Now, proper sausage and egg from a proper cafe, that is the gift of the gods.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30888 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 am »
Having to go the Trafford Centre on my first day of hols to get a new ps controller for the youngest as his broke ages ago and get the wife's bracelet repaired. got here before it gets mental.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30889 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:32 am
Having to go the Trafford Centre on my first day of hols to get a new ps controller for the youngest as his broke ages ago and get the wife's bracelet repaired. got here before it gets mental.

You're brave. Annoys me when we're coming back from the gf's family and we get stuck on the M60 miles away from the TC due to the traffic going there.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30890 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:58:13 am
You're brave. Annoys me when we're coming back from the gf's family and we get stuck on the M60 miles away from the TC due to the traffic going there.

Turned out alright in the end, got there before the hoards. Got to go to Wickes next, I know I'll get stuck in TC traffic coming back if I use the M60, so will have to go the back way home.

I hate the TC traffic, as to get to mine from the M60 you need to use one of the two junctions, so people coming to visit always get stuck. Its mental that the queues can go all the way back to J18, thats about 15 miles, just to go shopping !!!. Its awful at Christmas too, when I commuted to Southport it used to take 30 mins to get from the office to the M60, thats 1 mile, due to TC traffic.

Saturday I had a Delivery and Collection from the Industrial estate right next to Lakeside in Essex, it was dead but I imagine thats nuts today as well and a pain in the arse to get to the estate in an Artic.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30891 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:49:59 pm
Nope, they are utter shite sold as food.

Now, proper sausage and egg from a proper cafe, that is the gift of the gods.
Sausage and egg butty on toast brown sauce. Night and day v McNasty's version.
Edit: even better with double egg and runny yolk
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30892 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:43:48 am
Sausage and egg butty on toast brown sauce. Night and day v McNasty's version.
Edit: even better with double egg and runny yolk

The best cafes are where they cook them from fresh, rather than precook and keep warm to then finish. You wait longer, but the difference is well worth that wait.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30893 on: Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:49:59 pm
Nope, they are utter shite sold as food.

Now, proper sausage and egg from a proper cafe, that is the gift of the gods.

Oh I know they are utter shite, doesn't stop them from tasting great though  :D
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30894 on: Yesterday at 06:15:43 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm
Oh I know they are utter shite, doesn't stop them from tasting great though  :D

You must not have any tastebuds that actually work, they taste like shit too
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30895 on: Yesterday at 08:50:48 pm »
Tin openers.

No matter the style or the price, they never last more than a year or two. That applies to Poundland shit, mid-range ones with fancy plastic handles for a few quid, or swanky designer-looking ones.

Missus blames me for always buying cheap crap and last time I just told her to get the fuck what she wanted. She got this chunky one from Debenhams or so where with a cushioned rubber handle and grip. Cost about twenty frigging quid.

Not had it 2 years and it's kaput.

Always the axle/spindle that joins the handle to the cutting wheel. It gets loose and jiggles about meaning the wheel doesn't cut through the tin lid.

Any recommendations for a tin opener that lasts? Or should I just go back to getting the old fashioned all-metal ones that struggle to last a year but represent a cost saving over time?
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30896 on: Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm »
We've had a Brabantia can opener for about 10 years.
White handles with a white plastic turny bit  :thumbup
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30897 on: Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:50:48 pm
Tin openers.

No matter the style or the price, they never last more than a year or two. That applies to Poundland shit, mid-range ones with fancy plastic handles for a few quid, or swanky designer-looking ones.

Missus blames me for always buying cheap crap and last time I just told her to get the fuck what she wanted. She got this chunky one from Debenhams or so where with a cushioned rubber handle and grip. Cost about twenty frigging quid.

Not had it 2 years and it's kaput.

Always the axle/spindle that joins the handle to the cutting wheel. It gets loose and jiggles about meaning the wheel doesn't cut through the tin lid.

Any recommendations for a tin opener that lasts? Or should I just go back to getting the old fashioned all-metal ones that struggle to last a year but represent a cost saving over time?

I've had the same problem but have noticed the amount of grease ans shite that bulds up as well
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30898 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:50:48 pm
Tin openers.

No matter the style or the price, they never last more than a year or two. That applies to Poundland shit, mid-range ones with fancy plastic handles for a few quid, or swanky designer-looking ones.

Missus blames me for always buying cheap crap and last time I just told her to get the fuck what she wanted. She got this chunky one from Debenhams or so where with a cushioned rubber handle and grip. Cost about twenty frigging quid.

Not had it 2 years and it's kaput.

Always the axle/spindle that joins the handle to the cutting wheel. It gets loose and jiggles about meaning the wheel doesn't cut through the tin lid.

Any recommendations for a tin opener that lasts? Or should I just go back to getting the old fashioned all-metal ones that struggle to last a year but represent a cost saving over time?

I've given up with tin openers for the very same reason so now I only buy tins with pull rings.

If I could buy the really old fashioned ones like my nan used to use I'd get one.
Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30899 on: Today at 09:22:11 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm
We've had a Brabantia can opener for about 10 years.
White handles with a white plastic turny bit  :thumbup

We have one of those,it's lasted a similar amount of time too.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30900 on: Today at 09:26:03 am »
Online FlashGordon

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30901 on: Today at 09:28:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:15:43 pm
You must not have any tastebuds that actually work, they taste like shit too

Philistine.
