You're brave. Annoys me when we're coming back from the gf's family and we get stuck on the M60 miles away from the TC due to the traffic going there.



Turned out alright in the end, got there before the hoards. Got to go to Wickes next, I know I'll get stuck in TC traffic coming back if I use the M60, so will have to go the back way home.I hate the TC traffic, as to get to mine from the M60 you need to use one of the two junctions, so people coming to visit always get stuck. Its mental that the queues can go all the way back to J18, thats about 15 miles, just to go shopping !!!. Its awful at Christmas too, when I commuted to Southport it used to take 30 mins to get from the office to the M60, thats 1 mile, due to TC traffic.Saturday I had a Delivery and Collection from the Industrial estate right next to Lakeside in Essex, it was dead but I imagine thats nuts today as well and a pain in the arse to get to the estate in an Artic.