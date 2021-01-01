Is that a serious argument? It was on your online account so yous debated whether it should be split?



It wasn't a serious argument but had that tinge of seriousness. We have both been married before and she was married to a deceitful idiot which leaves her with emotions afterwards that are hard to deal with. It's enough to give her anxiety when she gets thoughts in her head that she will get screwed over financially at some point. US law is pretty clear in my state, anything either of us make after we are married is joint property and shared equally. It doesn't matter if she won the lottery or I won it, It's joint property.