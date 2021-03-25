« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 25, 2021, 02:46:41 pm
Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 02:05:19 pm
One of the reasons I binned Prime off.  Next day delivery only works when you actually have some idea of when they might turn up.  At least with Royal Mail I know when the postie usually arrives, and if I miss him I can take the card to the sorting office to pick something up.

I've done Argos a few times & they text you the time the item you ordered is being delivered[even give you a text when the delivery is 2 minutes away], plus you can choose your own time slots for delivery too.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 25, 2021, 02:56:53 pm
Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 02:05:19 pm
One of the reasons I binned Prime off.  Next day delivery only works when you actually have some idea of when they might turn up.  At least with Royal Mail I know when the postie usually arrives, and if I miss him I can take the card to the sorting office to pick something up.

I have it on my instructions to leave it in the porch and leave the outside door unlocked and I've never missed a Prime parcel. Only won't work with booze as an 18+ must sign for it.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 25, 2021, 03:39:41 pm
Rugby players standing 2 metres apart for the national anthems in the 6 nations , WTF for , for the next 80 mins youre going to be rucking, mauling and grabbing hold of each other in scrums,lineouts,tackles
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 25, 2021, 07:15:46 pm
Statto Red on March 25, 2021, 02:46:41 pm
I've done Argos a few times & they text you the time the item you ordered is being delivered[even give you a text when the delivery is 2 minutes away], plus you can choose your own time slots for delivery too.

With Amazon I've found it varies.  Sometimes you'll get text alerts, other times you have to check your emails for updates and go to your Amazon account to track delivery.  It's been several years since I used Prime, so I don't know if they use the same thing now, but usually their tracking page will change from "out for delivery" to a map of your area and an estimated delivery timeslot when they get to your area - usually a two hour slot and your delivery guy being tracked and showing what position in the queue your in.

That's a big improvement on the old system, as you can actually gauge if you can go out and get some stuff done before they show up.

rob1966 on March 25, 2021, 02:56:53 pm
I have it on my instructions to leave it in the porch and leave the outside door unlocked and I've never missed a Prime parcel. Only won't work with booze as an 18+ must sign for it.

I live in an apartment block, and whilst most people seem to be fine with stuff being left in the gas cupboard on their floor, I'm always a bit wary of it - assuming the delivery guy can even access the block, because somebody has to let him in. And I don't like minding other people's stuff because it stresses me out.
paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 26, 2021, 02:31:01 pm
bought some tomato chutney a while back

i just had some a few hours ago and jesus its one of the worst things ive ever tasted. cant get rid of the taste out of my mouth at all

RANCID
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 26, 2021, 02:58:54 pm
paulrazor on March 26, 2021, 02:31:01 pm
bought some tomato chutney a while back

i just had some a few hours ago and jesus its one of the worst things ive ever tasted. cant get rid of the taste out of my mouth at all

RANCID

If it helps, add some sugar to it. It will reduce the rancidness and taste better.

I love the rancidness that comes from the vitamic-C of the tomatoes but my dad isnt a huge fan of it. So my mom adds some sugar to his portion of the chutney and has been doing so for 30 odd years.
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 26, 2021, 08:10:20 pm
8pm on a Friday and Strand is backed right back up to Leeds St junction.

Where the fuck is everyone going?

Edit - just remembered that lights thing is on.
Last Edit: March 26, 2021, 08:18:49 pm by Craig 🤔
paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 26, 2021, 10:53:46 pm
ChaChaMooMoo on March 26, 2021, 02:58:54 pm
If it helps, add some sugar to it. It will reduce the rancidness and taste better.

I love the rancidness that comes from the vitamic-C of the tomatoes but my dad isnt a huge fan of it. So my mom adds some sugar to his portion of the chutney and has been doing so for 30 odd years.
it got binned
Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 26, 2021, 11:03:35 pm
Craig 🤔 on March 26, 2021, 08:10:20 pm
8pm on a Friday and Strand is backed right back up to Leeds St junction.

Where the fuck is everyone going?

Edit - just remembered that lights thing is on.
I drove down there a bit later than that on Tuesday night thinking it would be clear by then, but found myself stuck in tailbacks. People everywhere too. Good job there's no pandemic on at the moment...
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 26, 2021, 11:18:50 pm
Son of Spion＊ on March 26, 2021, 11:03:35 pm
I drove down there a bit later than that on Tuesday night thinking it would be clear by then, but found myself stuck in tailbacks. People everywhere too. Good job there's no pandemic on at the moment...

It was, surprisingly, empty when I walked the dog down there around 2pm. Havent seen it that empty for a while.

Went the shop for a bottle of wine (or two) at 8 and it was gridlock.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 28, 2021, 07:34:03 am
Wad awake from 4 yesterday and did a 12 hour shift, missus has disturbed me this morning and woke me up at 6 and cant get back to sleep :no
redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 29, 2021, 11:41:46 am
The clock change in spring. It's dark in the mornings again. :(
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 29, 2021, 11:49:35 am
redbyrdz on March 29, 2021, 11:41:46 am
The clock change in spring. It's dark in the mornings again. :(

I was getting woken up at about half five by the sunlight coming in so happy its gone a bit darker again for the time being!
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 29, 2021, 12:00:20 pm
redbyrdz on March 29, 2021, 11:41:46 am
The clock change in spring. It's dark in the mornings again. :(

I love the light nights but takes my bodyclock a bit longer than it used to to adjust to the times.

BIG DICK NICK on March 29, 2021, 11:49:35 am
I was getting woken up at about half five by the sunlight coming in so happy its gone a bit darker again for the time being!

Get blackout curtains, made a massive difference in ours.
Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 29, 2021, 12:11:09 pm
Did a few homer's for a bloke at work. He said hed get me some beers and I get to work this morning and theres a crate of Stella there. Apart from Special Brew I cant think of a beer I like less. I guess I will have to force it down.
redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 29, 2021, 12:14:18 pm
rob1966 on March 29, 2021, 12:00:20 pm
I love the light nights but takes my bodyclock a bit longer than it used to to adjust to the times.

Yep, that too. I still feel like I'm missing an hour of the day, even though this day has 24 hours...
leroy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:43:51 am
Tweets being prefixed with "BREAKING".
Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:18:03 am
redbyrdz on March 29, 2021, 11:41:46 am
The clock change in spring. It's dark in the mornings again. :(

For a few weeks at least, but at least it's lighter in the evenings now, :) i hate it when it's getting dark 4-5pm. :(
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 09:41:40 am
Statto Red on Today at 08:18:03 am
For a few weeks at least, but at least it's lighter in the evenings now, :) i hate it when it's getting dark 4-5pm. :(

Yeah its not that bad, its getting light just after 6, it'll be 4am soon enough and I was playing footy in the garden with my lad at 8 last night
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:16:01 am
Just had my fridge freezer delivered and goddamn it my 3yr old (not that I have one) can't use it as a toy and we can't store our explosives in it 😡

Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:10:59 am
reddebs on Today at 10:16:01 am
Just had my fridge freezer delivered and goddamn it my 3yr old (not that I have one) can't use it as a toy and we can't store our explosives in it 😡
Its bureaucracy gone mad I tells ya  >:(
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:36:20 am
reddebs on Today at 10:16:01 am
Just had my fridge freezer delivered and goddamn it my 3yr old (not that I have one) can't use it as a toy and we can't store our explosives in it 😡



Why not?
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:09:05 pm
rob1966 on Today at 11:36:20 am
Why not?

Safety or something mate.

World's gone mad, I mean what else are 3yr olds meant to play with and where the hell do we store our explosives now 😜
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:38:16 pm
reddebs on Today at 10:16:01 am
Just had my fridge freezer delivered

Just before anyone else suggests it, I had nothing to do with this  :P
