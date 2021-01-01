« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
One of the reasons I binned Prime off.  Next day delivery only works when you actually have some idea of when they might turn up.  At least with Royal Mail I know when the postie usually arrives, and if I miss him I can take the card to the sorting office to pick something up.

I've done Argos a few times & they text you the time the item you ordered is being delivered[even give you a text when the delivery is 2 minutes away], plus you can choose your own time slots for delivery too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
One of the reasons I binned Prime off.  Next day delivery only works when you actually have some idea of when they might turn up.  At least with Royal Mail I know when the postie usually arrives, and if I miss him I can take the card to the sorting office to pick something up.

I have it on my instructions to leave it in the porch and leave the outside door unlocked and I've never missed a Prime parcel. Only won't work with booze as an 18+ must sign for it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Rugby players standing 2 metres apart for the national anthems in the 6 nations , WTF for , for the next 80 mins youre going to be rucking, mauling and grabbing hold of each other in scrums,lineouts,tackles
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
I've done Argos a few times & they text you the time the item you ordered is being delivered[even give you a text when the delivery is 2 minutes away], plus you can choose your own time slots for delivery too.

With Amazon I've found it varies.  Sometimes you'll get text alerts, other times you have to check your emails for updates and go to your Amazon account to track delivery.  It's been several years since I used Prime, so I don't know if they use the same thing now, but usually their tracking page will change from "out for delivery" to a map of your area and an estimated delivery timeslot when they get to your area - usually a two hour slot and your delivery guy being tracked and showing what position in the queue your in.

That's a big improvement on the old system, as you can actually gauge if you can go out and get some stuff done before they show up.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:56:53 pm
I have it on my instructions to leave it in the porch and leave the outside door unlocked and I've never missed a Prime parcel. Only won't work with booze as an 18+ must sign for it.

I live in an apartment block, and whilst most people seem to be fine with stuff being left in the gas cupboard on their floor, I'm always a bit wary of it - assuming the delivery guy can even access the block, because somebody has to let him in. And I don't like minding other people's stuff because it stresses me out.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
bought some tomato chutney a while back

i just had some a few hours ago and jesus its one of the worst things ive ever tasted. cant get rid of the taste out of my mouth at all

RANCID
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
bought some tomato chutney a while back

i just had some a few hours ago and jesus its one of the worst things ive ever tasted. cant get rid of the taste out of my mouth at all

RANCID

If it helps, add some sugar to it. It will reduce the rancidness and taste better.

I love the rancidness that comes from the vitamic-C of the tomatoes but my dad isnt a huge fan of it. So my mom adds some sugar to his portion of the chutney and has been doing so for 30 odd years.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
8pm on a Friday and Strand is backed right back up to Leeds St junction.

Where the fuck is everyone going?

Edit - just remembered that lights thing is on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
If it helps, add some sugar to it. It will reduce the rancidness and taste better.

I love the rancidness that comes from the vitamic-C of the tomatoes but my dad isnt a huge fan of it. So my mom adds some sugar to his portion of the chutney and has been doing so for 30 odd years.
it got binned
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
8pm on a Friday and Strand is backed right back up to Leeds St junction.

Where the fuck is everyone going?

Edit - just remembered that lights thing is on.
I drove down there a bit later than that on Tuesday night thinking it would be clear by then, but found myself stuck in tailbacks. People everywhere too. Good job there's no pandemic on at the moment...
