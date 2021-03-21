« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 764 765 766 767 768 [769]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1491048 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30720 on: March 21, 2021, 07:20:10 pm »
Bradley Walsh and Martin Kemp's talentless son's making money of their ever so slightly more talented fathers.

Martin fucking Kemp for gods sake.  Couldn't even play an instrument and was only in Spandau because Gary Kemp's mum made him include him.

That Roman Kemp is a smug little prick too.

Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30721 on: March 21, 2021, 07:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 21, 2021, 07:20:10 pm
Bradley Walsh and Martin Kemp's talentless son's making money of their ever so slightly more talented fathers.

Martin fucking Kemp for gods sake.  Couldn't even play an instrument and was only in Spandau because Gary Kemp's mum made him include him.

That Roman Kemp is a smug little prick too.




And his mum faked the rap on Young Guns (go for it), it was an American session singer.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30722 on: March 22, 2021, 10:36:02 am »
Been online this morning to update my change of address .

Car breakdown cover - done
British gas - done
Petplan - done
TV licence - £16.50 admin charge wtf!!

All these things are online.  None of them send me documents.  Nobody needs to use paper, ink or a stamp so I've got to pay £16.50 for somebody to change an address that's £1000 fine if you don't.  They also expect me to pay by PayPal which I don't have even though they have my bank details for my monthly payments.

Fuck em I'll just set up a new account and cancel the dd for the old.  Robbing bastards.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30723 on: March 22, 2021, 10:39:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 22, 2021, 10:36:02 am
Been online this morning to update my change of address .

Car breakdown cover - done
British gas - done
Petplan - done
TV licence - £16.50 admin charge wtf!!

All these things are online.  None of them send me documents.  Nobody needs to use paper, ink or a stamp so I've got to pay £16.50 for somebody to change an address that's £1000 fine if you don't.  They also expect me to pay by PayPal which I don't have even though they have my bank details for my monthly payments.

Fuck em I'll just set up a new account and cancel the dd for the old.  Robbing bastards.

That's a disgrace that. If you are entering the new address online, then there is no manual intervention at all, the database should get updated there and then.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30724 on: March 22, 2021, 10:50:06 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 22, 2021, 10:36:02 am
Been online this morning to update my change of address .

Car breakdown cover - done
British gas - done
Petplan - done
TV licence - £16.50 admin charge wtf!!

All these things are online.  None of them send me documents.  Nobody needs to use paper, ink or a stamp so I've got to pay £16.50 for somebody to change an address that's £1000 fine if you don't.  They also expect me to pay by PayPal which I don't have even though they have my bank details for my monthly payments.

Fuck em I'll just set up a new account and cancel the dd for the old.  Robbing bastards.



Those twats have been hassling my dead aunt for eight months.I've told them three times she'd dead and the house is unoccupied but it's like headbutting the floor.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30725 on: March 22, 2021, 10:52:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 10:39:23 am
That's a disgrace that. If you are entering the new address online, then there is no manual intervention at all, the database should get updated there and then.

Exactly Rob. 
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30726 on: March 22, 2021, 10:53:49 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 22, 2021, 10:50:06 am


Those twats have been hassling my dead aunt for eight months.I've told them three times she'd dead and the house is unoccupied but it's like headbutting the floor.

That's shocking! 
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30727 on: March 22, 2021, 10:57:31 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 22, 2021, 10:53:49 am
That's shocking!

They're threatening to send an enforcement officer round now because she's failed to respond to their threats.

I hope the stupid git remembers his ouija board.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30728 on: March 22, 2021, 12:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 21, 2021, 07:20:10 pm
Bradley Walsh and Martin Kemp's talentless son's making money of their ever so slightly more talented fathers.

Martin fucking Kemp for gods sake.  Couldn't even play an instrument and was only in Spandau because Gary Kemp's mum made him include him.

That Roman Kemp is a smug little prick too.

I was thinking the same only this morning.

I blame Jack Whitehall. He was the first to get his dad on TV to keep it in the family.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30729 on: March 22, 2021, 01:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 22, 2021, 10:57:31 am
They're threatening to send an enforcement officer round now because she's failed to respond to their threats.

I hope the stupid git remembers his ouija board.

Get an Urn, fill it full of soil and when they turn up, hand it to them and say "shes in there"
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30730 on: March 22, 2021, 01:46:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 01:08:47 pm
Get an Urn, fill it full of soil and when they turn up, hand it to them and say "shes in there"

Yeah,then I'll sit back and wait to hear how the prosecution goes.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,342
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30731 on: March 22, 2021, 01:53:09 pm »
Quote from: moondog on March 21, 2021, 07:56:03 pm



And his mum faked the rap on Young Guns (go for it), it was an American session singer.
the Kemp's? I thought young guns go for it was a wham song not Spandau ballet
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30732 on: March 22, 2021, 01:55:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 22, 2021, 01:53:09 pm
the Kemp's? I thought young guns go for it was a wham song not Spandau ballet

His wife is the blonde one in Pepsi and Shirley and was a backing singer in Wham. I dont know how I know that.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,342
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30733 on: March 22, 2021, 02:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 22, 2021, 01:55:48 pm
His wife is the blonde one in Pepsi and Shirley and was a backing singer in Wham. I dont know how I know that.
ah i see
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30734 on: March 22, 2021, 04:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 22, 2021, 10:57:31 am
They're threatening to send an enforcement officer round now because she's failed to respond to their threats.

I hope the stupid git remembers his ouija board.

Oh how I wish I could be there to see that scenario unfold, especially if you did the urn bit that Rob suggested 😂😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30735 on: March 22, 2021, 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 22, 2021, 04:06:31 pm
Oh how I wish I could be there to see that scenario unfold, especially if you did the urn bit that Rob suggested 😂😂

Doubt they'll turn up anyway. I lived in a house in Burscough on my own for a year and used to get letters all the time about no licence, I just lashed them in the bin and they never did show up.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,591
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30736 on: March 22, 2021, 04:22:38 pm »
The fact that my gf is having to buy things like a rape alarm, chain dog lead, etc. to walk the dog on her own through fear of him being stolen.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,825
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30737 on: March 22, 2021, 04:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 22, 2021, 04:22:38 pm
The fact that my gf is having to buy things like a rape alarm, chain dog lead, etc. to walk the dog on her own through fear of him being stolen.

Horrible isnt it. Me and the missus are talking about getting a puppy but we're literally having to consider getting a less 'popular' dog because of the sheer amount of dogs being stolen in plain daylight.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,591
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30738 on: March 22, 2021, 04:41:35 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 22, 2021, 04:30:47 pm
Horrible isnt it. Me and the missus are talking about getting a puppy but we're literally having to consider getting a less 'popular' dog because of the sheer amount of dogs being stolen in plain daylight.

Yeah it's shocking really. Literally just bought a chain lead so it can't be cut, a lockable carabiner so they can't quickly unhook it, and a rape alarm.

Going to figure out something bat like she can carry with her without getting into shit too!
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,825
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30739 on: March 22, 2021, 04:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 22, 2021, 04:41:35 pm
Yeah it's shocking really. Literally just bought a chain lead so it can't be cut, a lockable carabiner so they can't quickly unhook it, and a rape alarm.

Going to figure out something bat like she can carry with her without getting into shit too!

Her aunt bought round her new french bulldog pup (8 weeks old) at the weekend (ridiculously cute thing!) and she's literally just either taking him everywhere with her or dropping him round friends and family even for like an hour because she's terrified of leaving him along at all.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30740 on: March 22, 2021, 04:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 22, 2021, 04:41:35 pm
Yeah it's shocking really. Literally just bought a chain lead so it can't be cut, a lockable carabiner so they can't quickly unhook it, and a rape alarm.

Going to figure out something bat like she can carry with her without getting into shit too!

Absolute disgrace that you are having to do this. Carry a walking stick maybe? No-one would question her carrying that. I've got a collapsible one that I got when I did my knee

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Life-Healthcare-Flexible-Collapsible-Adjustable/dp/B01MZ4IUW9/ref=zg_bs_2826411031_2?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=5DE2RN32V4VTQ6K87CXA
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,775
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30741 on: March 22, 2021, 04:59:12 pm »
I don't really understand why so many dogs are being stolen. Why is that happening so much all of a sudden?
Logged
JFT96.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,952
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30742 on: March 22, 2021, 05:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 22, 2021, 04:59:12 pm
I don't really understand why so many dogs are being stolen. Why is that happening so much all of a sudden?

Loads more people got dogs during lockdown. Presumably that means longer wait times for anyone who wants particular breeds and some scumbags cant be bothered waiting, or more likely, know theres easy money to be made selling to people who dont want to have to wait so long.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,591
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30743 on: March 22, 2021, 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 22, 2021, 04:59:12 pm
I don't really understand why so many dogs are being stolen. Why is that happening so much all of a sudden?

Price of puppies has gone through the roof due to demand, so they're being stolen to sell on / to breed from.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30744 on: March 22, 2021, 06:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 22, 2021, 04:22:38 pm
The fact that my gf is having to buy things like a rape alarm, chain dog lead, etc. to walk the dog on her own through fear of him being stolen.

My friend's mother looked after her dog a couple of weeks ago and armed herself with a rape alarm and pepper spray for their walks.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,952
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30745 on: March 22, 2021, 06:42:13 pm »
Hadnt realised it was so bad. Shit load of new dogs around here too, especially doing the school drop off and I had read about increased thefts but not heard any stories locally. Some people leave dogs tied outside the shops which I wouldnt risk at the moment.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30746 on: March 22, 2021, 08:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 22, 2021, 05:43:40 pm

And there's a market for dogs to be used in the training fighting dogs. Basically as bait for the fighting dogs to tear apart. It's particularly prevalent in a certain community, with a high proportion of reported thefts involving people with Irish accents.

My missus is paranoid about our little soft-arsed Cavachon getting nicked.

These people are scum.

I'm thinking of investing in one of these:



Like this report?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-suffolk-56475355
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30747 on: March 23, 2021, 07:24:16 am »
Android apps crashing. Why cant they just leave things alone.
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30748 on: March 23, 2021, 07:36:45 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 22, 2021, 04:47:28 pm
Her aunt bought round her new french bulldog pup (8 weeks old) at the weekend (ridiculously cute thing!) and she's literally just either taking him everywhere with her or dropping him round friends and family even for like an hour because she's terrified of leaving him along at all.

This seems an awful situation but I think she's building some separation anxiety issues into the future for herself? Guess you need to weigh it up and do what she thinks is best.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,825
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30749 on: March 23, 2021, 09:37:59 am »
Quote from: L4Red on March 23, 2021, 07:36:45 am
This seems an awful situation but I think she's building some separation anxiety issues into the future for herself? Guess you need to weigh it up and do what she thinks is best.

Oh yeah 100%, its not a healthy way to raise a puppy. I think she lives in a rougher area and is just shit scared of leaving it home alone and coming back to a break in or something. Its a bit like holidays though, dont help yourself if you start plastering stuff over social media (which she has) but its a sad world where we're having to consider protecting ourselves in case someone tries to steal a dog.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,988
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30750 on: March 23, 2021, 04:11:50 pm »
Claudia Winkleman
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30751 on: March 23, 2021, 06:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2021, 04:11:50 pm
Claudia Winkleman

Good shout. Particularly in that hair product advert.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,456
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30752 on: Yesterday at 06:52:16 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 06:42:32 pm
Good shout. Particularly in that hair product advert.
Why would you even say that?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,456
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30753 on: Yesterday at 07:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:52:16 am
Why would you even say that?
Just so we're clear... She says this in the ad  :D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30754 on: Today at 12:53:14 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 22, 2021, 01:53:09 pm
the Kemp's? I thought young guns go for it was a wham song not Spandau ballet

Caught the end of DNA journey's tonight just before News at 10.  Oh look, if it isn't that nepotistic twat Martin Kemp and his goon of a son... again.  The show ended as the talentless pair wandered off into the sunset to collect their pay checks with their arms round each other.  Look at us, Dad and Lad, we love each other so much.  Yeah we get it.

Was really hoping Roman's DNA came back identical to George Michael's or Andrew Ridgely's.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 764 765 766 767 768 [769]   Go Up
« previous next »
 