Been online this morning to update my change of address .



Car breakdown cover - done

British gas - done

Petplan - done

TV licence - £16.50 admin charge wtf!!



All these things are online. None of them send me documents. Nobody needs to use paper, ink or a stamp so I've got to pay £16.50 for somebody to change an address that's £1000 fine if you don't. They also expect me to pay by PayPal which I don't have even though they have my bank details for my monthly payments.



Fuck em I'll just set up a new account and cancel the dd for the old. Robbing bastards.