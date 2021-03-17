censorship of profanity. Watched Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story for the fiftieth time yesterday, but for the first time on Disney +. "You all are about as useful as a cock-flavored lollipop" was edited into "You all are about as useful as a poopie-flavored lollipop.". When I checked IMDB it turned out that the US version is PG-13.
I had to confirm my age to be able to watch the adult movies on Disney+. At least give me the choice if I want to be offended or not. They have extremely violent movies like Die Hard and Con Air on there as well.