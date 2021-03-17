« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 763 764 765 766 767 [768]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1487402 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,999
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30680 on: March 17, 2021, 03:57:10 pm »
David Coulthard's face.  More specifically, the shape of it.

He has jowl's that make the lower half of his head almost square

Saw him on a Murray Walker documentary last night and it reminded me to come on here.  Don't mind the man himself whatsoever but his facial symmetry has always wound me up.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,842
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30681 on: March 17, 2021, 04:05:51 pm »
Looks like hes swallowed a boomerang.

Knew someone like that at uni. We used to call him WhizzBack. But not to his face because we were cowards.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30682 on: March 17, 2021, 04:42:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 17, 2021, 03:07:30 pm
;D

I've got another one, 'Eyeglasses'. It is always said on yank tv shows/films about somebody's glasses. I mean, what other body parts can you get a pair of glasses for?

reminded me of the lyrics to the thin lizzy song 'jailbreak'

Tonight there's gonna be a jailbreak
Somewhere in this town

erm.... i'd hazard a guess at the jail
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,140
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30683 on: March 17, 2021, 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 17, 2021, 04:05:51 pm
Looks like hes swallowed a boomerang.

Knew someone like that at uni. We used to call him WhizzBack. But not to his face because we were cowards.

Or you didn't want the joke to come back to bite you...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,017
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30684 on: March 17, 2021, 04:53:20 pm »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,842
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30685 on: March 17, 2021, 05:41:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 17, 2021, 04:53:20 pm
Nat West

Idiots. Theyre sending me a new card in the next few days so Ill look out for that one too.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,017
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30686 on: March 17, 2021, 06:52:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 17, 2021, 05:41:27 pm
Idiots. Theyre sending me a new card in the next few days so Ill look out for that one too.

I don't like the fact they don't put the account number on the card either. I was given some rubbish about security. Which is total rubbish
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,334
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30687 on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 am »
the faffing around for a champions league draw

JUST DRAW THE FUCKING TEAMS
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30688 on: Yesterday at 03:23:44 pm »
Cisco Anyconnect VPN.

It's shite.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30689 on: Yesterday at 03:47:52 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:23:44 pm
Cisco Anyconnect VPN.

It's shite.

It's fine... it's likely the implementation of it that is shite....
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30690 on: Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm »
Coming in after being out for the morning and the kids have done fuck all at home. I even took the TV remote so they couldn't use the playstation. I had wanted them to do even do the basics and they just couldnt be arsed.
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30691 on: Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm
Coming in after being out for the morning and the kids have done fuck all at home. I even took the TV remote so they couldn't use the playstation. I had wanted them to do even do the basics and they just couldnt be arsed.

 ;D ;D
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30692 on: Yesterday at 05:20:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm
Coming in after being out for the morning and the kids have done fuck all at home. I even took the TV remote so they couldn't use the playstation. I had wanted them to do even do the basics and they just couldnt be arsed.

You do know that you can turn the telly on via a button at the back and flick to HDMI using that? I know cos my kids showed me, so i bet yours know that too ;D
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,187
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30693 on: Yesterday at 05:20:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm
Coming in after being out for the morning and the kids have done fuck all at home. I even took the TV remote so they couldn't use the playstation. I had wanted them to do even do the basics and they just couldnt be arsed.

They couldn't do anything, they had to spend the whole morning looking for the remote!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,334
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30694 on: Yesterday at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm
Coming in after being out for the morning and the kids have done fuck all at home. I even took the TV remote so they couldn't use the playstation. I had wanted them to do even do the basics and they just couldnt be arsed.
I know the feeling. This is about 25 years ago so kids were always lazy

My mam used to mind the two eldest grand daughters all day when my sister was at work. The two of them did fuck all from one end of the day to the other. Only time they moved or lifted a finger was to shovel food in their gob

If work was the bed they'd have slept on the floor

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30695 on: Today at 09:07:53 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm
Coming in after being out for the morning and the kids have done fuck all at home. I even took the TV remote so they couldn't use the playstation. I had wanted them to do even do the basics and they just couldnt be arsed.

Haha! This reminded me when I was a kid and my Dad took away my playstation and tv for misbehaving, then the arlarse gave me my playstation back before my telly so I couldn't play it anyway  ;D
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,017
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30696 on: Today at 09:10:01 am »
Credit card companies that send your card and PIN out that arrive together (in different letters ) on the same day. It's such a security risk.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,691
    • @hartejack
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30697 on: Today at 09:37:23 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:20:37 pm
They couldn't do anything, they had to spend the whole morning looking for the remote!

"No, you had it last"

"Whatever, let's just find it before they get home..."
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30698 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
censorship of profanity. Watched Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story for the fiftieth time yesterday, but for the first time on Disney +. "You all are about as useful as a cock-flavored lollipop" was edited into  "You all are about as useful as a poopie-flavored lollipop.". When I checked IMDB it turned out that the US version is PG-13.
I had to confirm my age to be able to watch the adult movies on Disney+. At least give me the choice if I want to be offended or not. They have extremely violent movies like Die Hard and Con Air on there as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:01 am by dalarr »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 763 764 765 766 767 [768]   Go Up
« previous next »
 