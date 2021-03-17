Coming in after being out for the morning and the kids have done fuck all at home. I even took the TV remote so they couldn't use the playstation. I had wanted them to do even do the basics and they just couldnt be arsed.



I know the feeling. This is about 25 years ago so kids were always lazyMy mam used to mind the two eldest grand daughters all day when my sister was at work. The two of them did fuck all from one end of the day to the other. Only time they moved or lifted a finger was to shovel food in their gobIf work was the bed they'd have slept on the floor