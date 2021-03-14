That is daft, if you have to do it, have one the right way round and another back to front.
Better than ECILOP in your mirror though
man i dread it when you've whizzed past and they subtly drive up behind you and flash their headlights before their blues
i always just admit what i've done and that seems to work
once got pulled by the police while stopped on the hard shoulder
fair enough though, because me and my girl had stopped to have a blistering argument and when he came to the window my girl was like 'WHAT DO YOU WANT?' right at him
i bent across and said sorry we were having a big argument so pulled over
and he just said - next time have your argument before you set off
which i thought was funny
..oh and just a warning this time
see, not all police are not bad
...well, maybe the ones that do you