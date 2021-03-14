Remember Rimrose Van Hire? We had a white Sierra P100 Pickup on hire from them at work, think I'd crashed the Transit or something. One night, we had a managers meeting in Oldham and on my way home I got to the Morris Dancers pub and I was hammering it a bit to get home, it was about 9:30pm on a lovely summer night, just going dark so I had the lights on. I saw this car pull out of the car park and I came flying up behind him. Now at the time, we used to wear jumpers that looked like the ones the plod wore and while the van was a white Sierra, its also had RIMROSE on the bonnet. Fella in the car sat at 30mph and I could see him constantly looking in the mirror for about a mile or so. When you get to the wide bit on the way into Southport, I pulled out to overtake and saw him shit himself, then as I went past he looked at me, white as a sheet, then all of a sudden he clocks its not the plod and collaspes into his seat