Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30600 on: March 11, 2021, 07:58:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 10, 2021, 03:12:28 pm
A lack of public bins on the street.

Local authorities have removed probably upwards of 90% of public street bins over the past 20 years or so. There's been times I've been out and carried an empty coke can/bottle for half an hour or more looking out for a bin without success. They used to be outside all small shops, at bus stops, outside & inside public parks/playing fields, etc.

Now? A few dotted around city/town centres and that's it.

All about cost-cutting, innit? But it's counter-productive as most people will, if there's no bin around, not be bothered to cart something round for ages, and will instead just chuck it.

We have loads of litter bins here but within twenty four hours of being emptied they're overflowing with household waste.

I thought the problem was confined to our street but when I spoke to the guy responsible for emptying the bins he said it's the same all over town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30601 on: March 11, 2021, 11:01:21 am »
Had a windows update last night, & seems to have affected the color for my browser too, as i'm getting the color i have for my desktop on my browser, it's annoying, & don't know how to change it to forum default colors.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30602 on: March 11, 2021, 11:17:33 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 10, 2021, 12:55:24 pm
those pull back ring opening lids on tins of soup

just opening a tin of tomato soup pulling the ring back and as it gets to releasing the last part of the lid it just PINGS off and you and your kitchen gets covered in spots of tomato soup

even worse when wearing a light coloured top

Haha great one

The final part of the lid removal process is always a dilemma.  Especially with soup or tinned tomato's.

Ive taken to peeling the lid back as far as I can comfortably and leaving it in place.  Getting a spoon into the tin and scraping out the contents.

The tin and lid all then go into the recycle bin as one :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30603 on: March 11, 2021, 10:13:25 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 10, 2021, 02:25:36 pm
Those cartons of tomato passata. Incredibly full so that no matter how you open it your kitchen looks like a crime scene.  Same for bottles of milk too full.

It's honestly mad people go to a pub and drink tomato juice though. Perverts drink

Also yoghurt pots. Impossible to open the lid without it giving a little burp, splattering drops of yoghurt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30604 on: Yesterday at 08:51:23 am »
Ant & Dec. Pair of geordie midget annoying bastards.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30605 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 11, 2021, 10:13:25 pm
Also yoghurt pots. Impossible to open the lid without it giving a little burp, splattering drops of yoghurt.

Point it into your mouth.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30606 on: Yesterday at 10:23:33 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:43:36 am
Point it into your mouth.
Does that chat-up line work very often?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30607 on: Yesterday at 02:31:55 pm »
Sat waiting for surgery. Thats the bad bit
Having a working back in 3 months. Thats the good bit
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30608 on: Yesterday at 06:53:25 pm »
Apparently after surgery when the surgeon asks if all is ok, saying you cant feel you legs in America really isnt the done thing 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30609 on: Yesterday at 07:21:25 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 06:53:25 pm
Apparently after surgery when the surgeon asks if all is ok, saying you cant feel you legs in America really isnt the done thing 😂
Is it because they chopped off your arms by mistake?  ;D

Glad it went well mate  :thumbup
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30610 on: Yesterday at 08:30:13 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 06:53:25 pm
Apparently after surgery when the surgeon asks if all is ok, saying you cant feel you legs in America really isnt the done thing 😂

:lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30611 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm »
The American Zoom guests on Graham Norton.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30612 on: Today at 12:48:18 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:21:25 pm
Is it because they chopped off your arms by mistake?  ;D

Glad it went well mate  :thumbup

Thanks appreciate it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30613 on: Today at 01:15:28 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 10, 2021, 02:25:36 pm
Those cartons of tomato passata. Incredibly full so that no matter how you open it your kitchen looks like a crime scene.  Same for bottles of milk too full.


Yep, once you snip the corner off the carton, you then have to lift the thing as carefully as a bomb disposal expert would a UXB.

One tiny bit of uneven pressure applied to the carton side and its everywhere!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30614 on: Today at 11:07:46 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:15:28 am
Yep, once you snip the corner off the carton, you then have to lift the thing as carefully as a bomb disposal expert would a UXB.

One tiny bit of uneven pressure applied to the carton side and its everywhere!!

Getting an email confirming an order for two pairs of jeans and realising I've ordered one pair in the wrong size.

I'm blaming the dog.
