those pull back ring opening lids on tins of soup



just opening a tin of tomato soup pulling the ring back and as it gets to releasing the last part of the lid it just PINGS off and you and your kitchen gets covered in spots of tomato soup



even worse when wearing a light coloured top



Haha great oneThe final part of the lid removal process is always a dilemma. Especially with soup or tinned tomato's.Ive taken to peeling the lid back as far as I can comfortably and leaving it in place. Getting a spoon into the tin and scraping out the contents.The tin and lid all then go into the recycle bin as one