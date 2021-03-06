I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute



For the most part this isnt true, certainly not for bulldogs which are breed standard anyway. The breed council have worked really hard over the last 10 years to make what were desired traits (and which were unhealthy) a thing of the past. They can mate as any dog would and can give birth naturally (another thing often said about bulldogs which isnt true).Of course there are a lot of unethical breeders out there which results in poor examples of the breed being bred from.