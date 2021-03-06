« previous next »
Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30560 on: March 6, 2021, 09:43:37 pm »
People harping on about games lost months ago, or even seasons ago now, in random match threads.

,,,,cant believe we lost to so and so....  We lost, you know WHY we lost - you watched the damn game, so start to believe it, and move the fuck on.



Offline Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30561 on: March 6, 2021, 09:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on March  5, 2021, 04:05:45 pm
Sounds like a Morrissey song
Marvellous  :lmao


If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30562 on: March 7, 2021, 12:00:14 pm »
Having had the neighbours partying all night from teatime yesterday it's all just kicked off outside after somebody's parents arriving to remove their grown up son and one of the other party goers not taking kindly to it and attacking everyone with a pair of kitchen scissors, ending with the son being stabbed in the head.

What the fuck is wrong with these people.


Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30563 on: Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm »
A filling falling out and swallowing it by mistake.


Online red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30564 on: Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm »
An acquaintance who acts like a weird misogynistic prick in private who has a small company tweeting about IWD.

Hypocritical much?


Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30565 on: Today at 09:53:18 am »
Chair at your desk giving way while you are working and you end up on your back knocking into a bookshelf which ends up with books and vinyl records falling everywhere.


Offline Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30566 on: Today at 10:55:27 am »
Trying to buy a pair of jeans that aren't skinny or ripped to shreds.


Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30567 on: Today at 11:42:59 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm
A filling falling out and swallowing it by mistake.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:53:18 am
Chair at your desk giving way while you are working and you end up on your back knocking into a bookshelf which ends up with books and vinyl records falling everywhere.


Are you really Frank Spencer?

 


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30568 on: Today at 11:46:53 am »
Having two teeth taken out last Tuesday which somehow has led to me then getting the squirts. Only just recovering today after nearly a week of feeling like crap.


Online Bakez0151

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30569 on: Today at 11:48:23 am »
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute


Offline Jono69

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30570 on: Today at 11:59:51 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 11:48:23 am
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute

That has really tickled me for some reason  ;D

Sorry as i do realise it was a serious post though !!



Online Phil M

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30571 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  7, 2021, 12:00:14 pm
Having had the neighbours partying all night from teatime yesterday it's all just kicked off outside after somebody's parents arriving to remove their grown up son and one of the other party goers not taking kindly to it and attacking everyone with a pair of kitchen scissors, ending with the son being stabbed in the head.

What the fuck is wrong with these people.

Holy fuck Debs are you still living near those dickheads? :(

Any sign of a move on the horizon?




Offline AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30572 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 11:48:23 am
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute

couldnt agree more. i wish everyone just got shelter dogs from the RSPCA. The idea of selling dogs for profit doesn't sit with me at all


Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30573 on: Today at 01:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:12:01 pm
Holy fuck Debs are you still living near those dickheads? :(

Any sign of a move on the horizon?

Yeah we're still here unfortunately as we keep missing out on suitable properties for various reasons.

Thankfully we're waiting to hear if we've been successful for one that we viewed last Thursday so fingers crossed we'll not be here much longer.



Online Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30574 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm »
Done it again Sunday & will do it again no doubt..

Burnt the roof of my mouth..usually a slice of pizza does me but may a first this time with a roast potato.  ::)



Online liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30575 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 11:48:23 am
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute

again, going slightly off-topic

my cousin used to keep a dog - pale one with 4 legs - and he used to sleep with it of a night (totally platonic) and when the dog got too frisky he (my cousin) would put a sock on his hand and wank the dog off to calm it down

well that's what he used to tell me and i believe him (cough)

...maybe it was just puppy love...




Online Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30576 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »
People who dictate to others how they should react to things.  :butt



Online Phil M

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30577 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:39:22 pm
Yeah we're still here unfortunately as we keep missing out on suitable properties for various reasons.

Thankfully we're waiting to hear if we've been successful for one that we viewed last Thursday so fingers crossed we'll not be here much longer.

Fingers crossed indeed. Hope it works out for you.



