This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks



I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute