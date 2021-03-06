Sounds like a Morrissey song
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
A filling falling out and swallowing it by mistake.
Chair at your desk giving way while you are working and you end up on your back knocking into a bookshelf which ends up with books and vinyl records falling everywhere.
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute
Having had the neighbours partying all night from teatime yesterday it's all just kicked off outside after somebody's parents arriving to remove their grown up son and one of the other party goers not taking kindly to it and attacking everyone with a pair of kitchen scissors, ending with the son being stabbed in the head.What the fuck is wrong with these people.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Holy fuck Debs are you still living near those dickheads? Any sign of a move on the horizon?
Yeah we're still here unfortunately as we keep missing out on suitable properties for various reasons.Thankfully we're waiting to hear if we've been successful for one that we viewed last Thursday so fingers crossed we'll not be here much longer.
