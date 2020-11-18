« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1394127 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29640 on: November 18, 2020, 05:17:47 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on November 18, 2020, 05:13:07 PM
Always find DPD to be spot on, get a 2 hour time slot and always delivered in that time.

Was going to say the same when I saw his posted yesterday, but then they were meant to deliver my new phone today. Got the window between 11.59 and 1259pm and was in all that time (in fact I've been in all day).

The prick didn't even attempt to let me know he was here. Just put a blank "you missed us" note in the letter box and fucked off  :no :no :no

I expect he was late / couldn't be arsed waiting as the package required he request to see my ID and then take a pic of it being delivered so he thought he'd fuck it off until tomorrow.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29641 on: November 18, 2020, 05:19:44 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November 18, 2020, 05:12:52 PM
Can't stand editing a post on RAWK but not catching it before the note that confirms it was edited is stamped on it for eternity - always feel like it reveals a certain sloppiness in my writing ;D
Same here.  :-\
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29642 on: November 18, 2020, 05:25:08 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 18, 2020, 05:17:47 PM
Was going to say the same when I saw his posted yesterday, but then they were meant to deliver my new phone today. Got the window between 11.59 and 1259pm and was in all that time (in fact I've been in all day).

The prick didn't even attempt to let me know he was here. Just put a blank "you missed us" note in the letter box and fucked off  :no :no :no

I expect he was late / couldn't be arsed waiting as the package required he request to see my ID and then take a pic of it being delivered so he thought he'd fuck it off until tomorrow.

We had an iphone delivered by DPD Monday morning, had my i.d. ready but he just took a picture of the package (phone not my package :P ) at the door.
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29643 on: November 18, 2020, 05:29:23 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 18, 2020, 04:34:28 PM
All the Christmas ads on the telly.

I hate Christmas anyway, so Christmas ads annoy me regardless, but I'm not talking about the run of the mill ones here. I'm talking about the long, supposedly epic ones from companies that seem to think it's a special occasion when they 'unveil' their new Christmas advert.

Well sorry, but they are all so incredibly tedious.  :wanker

Even worse this year. Like it's a competition to see who can shoehorn the worst droney piano cover of a classic rock song into a meaningless video somehow related to how it's been a "funny old year".

Top points to anyone using key workers as a platform for their capitalist greed, too.
Online Alf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29644 on: November 18, 2020, 05:43:28 PM »
Hermes delivered a parcel for us through the wrong letterbox last week, when we were in last week. Now want us to jump through all kind of hurdles to find out where it is. Would have been more outstanding had the delivery driver not been such a prick when we took a parcel for a neighbour earlier in the week.
Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29645 on: November 18, 2020, 05:46:39 PM »
The furore over the Sainsbury Christmas advert. I have only just caught up with this shite, but its just further evidence of how lost part of this country has become.  :butt
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29646 on: November 18, 2020, 05:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 18, 2020, 04:34:28 PM
All the Christmas ads on the telly.

I hate Christmas anyway, so Christmas ads annoy me regardless, but I'm not talking about the run of the mill ones here. I'm talking about the long, supposedly epic ones from companies that seem to think it's a special occasion when they 'unveil' their new Christmas advert.

Well sorry, but they are all so incredibly tedious.  :wanker


and you think I'm a miserable git  ;D



merry Christmas by the way

Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29647 on: November 18, 2020, 05:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Alf on November 18, 2020, 05:43:28 PM
Hermes delivered a parcel for us through the wrong letterbox last week, when we were in last week. Now want us to jump through all kind of hurdles to find out where it is. Would have been more outstanding had the delivery driver not been such a prick when we took a parcel for a neighbour earlier in the week.

reminds me of this story

Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29648 on: November 18, 2020, 06:10:02 PM »
So I got a letter awhile back from the DWP - dated September 25 - saying my PIP award would be extended to October 2021 due to Covid.  It says that if I've not received an award form they will contact me again before the new end date of my award for a review.

It goes on to say that if I HAVE received a form, I have to get it back by the date requested.

Today I got a bloody form that has to be back by December 9th.

Three fucking weeks.

So much for next year! :butt
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29649 on: November 18, 2020, 06:39:00 PM »
Oh lovely!

Different neighbour has a flat full of mates bouncing around to happy fucking hardcore!

God give me fucking strength

And now the screeching bitches have arrived effing n jeffing out on the street.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29650 on: November 18, 2020, 06:50:19 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on November 18, 2020, 06:39:00 PM
Oh lovely!

Different neighbour has a flat full of mates bouncing around to happy fucking hardcore!


They've had their fun. That's all that matters.

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29651 on: November 18, 2020, 08:24:42 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on November 18, 2020, 05:25:08 PM
We had an iphone delivered by DPD Monday morning, had my i.d. ready but he just took a picture of the package (phone not my package :P ) at the door.
So it wasn't Andy Hunter that tried to deliver it then?  ;D
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29652 on: November 18, 2020, 10:29:07 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 18, 2020, 05:50:53 PM

and you think I'm a miserable git  ;D



merry Christmas by the way

Only because you don't like parakeets.  ;)

Merry Novembermas to you too.  ;D


Oh, another annoyance. That damn Miss Dior advert.  :no

I've just seen the ultimate yard dog, Vinnie Jones, doing an advert for Brut33.  :lmao  Fuck off Vinnie, you dickhead.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29653 on: November 18, 2020, 10:33:06 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on November 18, 2020, 06:39:00 PM
Oh lovely!

Different neighbour has a flat full of mates bouncing around to happy fucking hardcore!

God give me fucking strength

And now the screeching bitches have arrived effing n jeffing out on the street.

I've just spotted this fella heading towards yours too...






In all seriousness though, your neighbourhood sounds like something out of the twilight zone. I bet you'll be so glad when you finally get over to France.

Hopefully you get some peace sooner rather than later.
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29654 on: November 18, 2020, 10:34:47 PM »
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29655 on: November 18, 2020, 10:35:50 PM »
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29656 on: November 18, 2020, 10:59:14 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 18, 2020, 10:33:06 PM
I've just spotted this fella heading towards yours too...






In all seriousness though, your neighbourhood sounds like something out of the twilight zone. I bet you'll be so glad when you finally get over to France.

Hopefully you get some peace sooner rather than later.
It's getting worse mate due to the pubs being shut but these aren't kids, they're just dickheads.

Downstairs flat he's probably early 30s, upstairs flat late 40s maybe early 50s.

I seriously cannot wait to get the hell away now.
Online Alf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29657 on: November 18, 2020, 11:04:43 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 18, 2020, 05:51:26 PM
reminds me of this story



I know our neighbours 3 doors apart on either side & none of them have had the parcel. 14 houses, have my postcode & Im not knocking on everyones door in the current climate to retrieve it. Only a housecoat for my sisters birthday last week. Probably wont see her until Christmas, so if it turns up then great. If not, Ive told River Island I want a refund. In fairness to them theyve said, they dont expect me to retrieve the parcel & as Id not given instructions for the parcel to be delivered elsewhere, its Hermes problem.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29658 on: November 19, 2020, 12:48:45 AM »
Quote from: jackh on November 18, 2020, 05:12:52 PM
Can't stand editing a post on RAWK but not catching it before the note that confirms it was edited is stamped on it for eternity - always feel like it reveals a certain sloppiness in my writing ;D

haha brilliant.

If that happens to me I copy the post.  Delete it.  Create new post.  Paste.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29659 on: November 19, 2020, 11:57:16 AM »
Quote from: Alf on November 18, 2020, 11:04:43 PM
I know our neighbours 3 doors apart on either side & none of them have had the parcel. 14 houses, have my postcode & Im not knocking on everyones door in the current climate to retrieve it. Only a housecoat for my sisters birthday last week. Probably wont see her until Christmas, so if it turns up then great. If not, Ive told River Island I want a refund. In fairness to them theyve said, they dont expect me to retrieve the parcel & as Id not given instructions for the parcel to be delivered elsewhere, its Hermes problem.

Do you live on my road? They did something similar to me (well can't you just ask everyone on your street was their actual suggestion).

This was minutes after I'd had the "your parcel has been signed for by <my surname>" and had knocked on both neighbours (neither of them whom were in).

I'm sick of people who seemingly hate their family. I've not see my mum since March (she lives in Greater Manchester area and I don't).

Now all kinds of selfish pricks "don't want to spend another five months in lockdown so people can have a turkey dinner"

Well you were crying for gyms/pubs/golf courses or whatever to be opened. Not my fault no one wants to spend time with you.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29660 on: November 19, 2020, 01:28:10 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 19, 2020, 11:57:16 AM
I'm sick of people who seemingly hate their family. I've not see my mum since March (she lives in Greater Manchester area and I don't).

Now all kinds of selfish pricks "don't want to spend another five months in lockdown so people can have a turkey dinner"

Well you were crying for gyms/pubs/golf courses or whatever to be opened. Not my fault no one wants to spend time with you.

I don't see that as selfish. I haven't really been keeping track of the government's intentions over Christmas, but if they just allow a free for all with no restrictions at all, it is going to lead to a lot more deaths, a lot more cases, and an extended lockdown after it. Fuck that. I'm not one that has been crying for gyms/pubs/golf courses to be open, and I don't hate my family either. Keep things locked down until it is safe to open.
Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29661 on: November 19, 2020, 01:32:39 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 19, 2020, 01:28:10 PM
I don't see that as selfish. I haven't really been keeping track of the government's intentions over Christmas, but if they just allow a free for all with no restrictions at all, it is going to lead to a lot more deaths, a lot more cases, and an extended lockdown after it. Fuck that. I'm not one that has been crying for gyms/pubs/golf courses to be open, and I don't hate my family either. Keep things locked down until it is safe to open.

I've already decided whatever the government's stance, I will be staying home this Christmas and not seeing my family (who live outside Merseyside). I just think its for the best overall, its obvious that December/January will be the worst months for this wretched virus, so why add to it? With luck the vaccines will start to kick in as we go into next year and hopefully we will get a better Christmas next year with more normality attached.
Online RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29662 on: November 19, 2020, 03:52:37 PM »
Buying a bag of Chupa Chups with 6 flavours, and getting no Cola or Cherry flavoured ones. :butt
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29663 on: November 19, 2020, 07:25:25 PM »
Quote from: jillc on November 19, 2020, 01:32:39 PM
I've already decided whatever the government's stance, I will be staying home this Christmas and not seeing my family (who live outside Merseyside). I just think its for the best overall, its obvious that December/January will be the worst months for this wretched virus, so why add to it? With luck the vaccines will start to kick in as we go into next year and hopefully we will get a better Christmas next year with more normality attached.
My stance is similar. I couldn't care less about Christmas and I couldn't care less what the government have to say either. The virus will not be having a day off on the 25th December. For me, all that matters is getting through this wretched pandemic alive, and with my loved ones alive too. A roast dinner and a piss-up can be rearranged, but only if you are still alive to rearrange it. We are so close to a viable vaccine, so why are so many people still content to take big risks?

As far as I'm concerned, it's a case of keeping my head down, surviving until the vaccine is up and running, then slowly getting back to normal. My Mum is 80 at the weekend, and if I manage to get her through this horrendous pandemic then it will be the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. Christmas can wait.
Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29664 on: November 19, 2020, 07:40:19 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2020, 07:25:25 PM
My stance is similar. I couldn't care less about Christmas and I couldn't care less what the government have to say either. The virus will not be having a day off on the 25th December. For me, all that matters is getting through this wretched pandemic alive, and with my loved ones alive too. A roast dinner and a piss-up can be rearranged, but only if you are still alive to rearrange it. We are so close to a viable vaccine, so why are so many people still content to take big risks?

As far as I'm concerned, it's a case of keeping my head down, surviving until the vaccine is up and running, then slowly getting back to normal. My Mum is 80 at the weekend, and if I manage to get her through this horrendous pandemic then it will be the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. Christmas can wait.

I will celebrate Christmas in my own place, put some lights up bring out the scented candles. I'm not that keen on Christmas dinner anyway so I may buy some nice ham instead, then I can use it for soup and stir-fries afterwards. I'm treating myself to a bottle of something nice, though I'm more likely to get it cheap somewhere like Home and Bargain! I am making my own Christmas cards as well this year.

Your second paragraph is brilliant, hope it goes well for you and your mum as you say get her through this and she can always be treated later on in the year. I think once this is more controlled I will go away with the family later on then we can make up for what we've missed out on. For now let's just be sensible and get through the next couple of months and we will all be in a better place.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29665 on: November 19, 2020, 07:44:06 PM »
Christmas is going to be fun for me being single & living on my own, main reason i go the boozer, but can't see them reopening until late winter, or spring next year.
Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29666 on: November 19, 2020, 07:45:19 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 19, 2020, 07:44:06 PM
Christmas is going to be fun for me being single & living on my own, main reason i go the boozer, but can't see them reopening until late winter, or spring next year.

Spoil yourself at home, that's what I intend to do.  ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29667 on: November 19, 2020, 08:12:07 PM »
If I can't get away for Christmas I'll be home alone too. I'm sure I can find ways to amuse myself though.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29668 on: November 19, 2020, 08:22:49 PM »
Quote from: jillc on November 19, 2020, 07:45:19 PM
Spoil yourself at home, that's what I intend to do.  ;D

I have a playstation 4[playing Red Dead Redemption II], i'm going to buy a new TV[50 to 60 inch] next week, the money i'm saving with the pubs shut, as pay day for me happens to be next Friday, just brought a case of beers earlier, i have an amazon fire stick too, & i have a dartboard set up if i fancy a game.

I've already brought a few jerseys, mostly NFL stuff, plus an NHL jersey & a rugby jersey. ;D
Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29669 on: November 19, 2020, 08:28:55 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 19, 2020, 08:22:49 PM
I have a playstation 4[playing Red Dead Redemption II], i'm going to buy a new TV[50 to 60 inch] next week, the money i'm saving with the pubs shut, as pay day for me happens to be next Friday, just brought a case of beers earlier, i have an amazon fire stick too, & i have a dartboard set up if i fancy a game.

I've already brought a few jerseys, mostly NFL stuff, plus an NHL jersey & a rugby jersey. ;D

You are more organised than I am.  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29670 on: November 19, 2020, 08:31:44 PM »
Quote from: jillc on November 19, 2020, 08:28:55 PM
You are more organised than I am.  ;D

 ;D

Think i do miss is going the boozer having a laugh with my mates, one of the clubs have proper full size snooker tables, & the banter from that is hilarious like, yellow to match the front of your undies, brown to match the back of your undies, green to match your teeth & so on ;D
Online jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29671 on: November 19, 2020, 08:59:35 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 19, 2020, 08:31:44 PM
;D

Think i do miss is going the boozer having a laugh with my mates, one of the clubs have proper full size snooker tables, & the banter from that is hilarious like, yellow to match the front of your undies, brown to match the back of your undies, green to match your teeth & so on ;D

Well this isn't going to last for ever, we just have to make do until then. I have a feeling once the vaccines begin to work things will slowly become more relaxed and we can then make up for lost time.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29672 on: Yesterday at 12:00:12 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2020, 07:25:25 PM
My stance is similar. I couldn't care less about Christmas and I couldn't care less what the government have to say either. The virus will not be having a day off on the 25th December. For me, all that matters is getting through this wretched pandemic alive, and with my loved ones alive too. A roast dinner and a piss-up can be rearranged, but only if you are still alive to rearrange it. We are so close to a viable vaccine, so why are so many people still content to take big risks?

As far as I'm concerned, it's a case of keeping my head down, surviving until the vaccine is up and running, then slowly getting back to normal. My Mum is 80 at the weekend, and if I manage to get her through this horrendous pandemic then it will be the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. Christmas can wait.

Spot on mate
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29673 on: Today at 07:54:04 AM »
My own fault for watching it but the Bistro owner in Corrie has the most grating Manc accent in the world. Dont know if hes actually some RADA trained luvvie who speaks the Queens English and hes just hamming it up but his voice goes right through me.

I reckon Buck Pete will share my pain on this one!
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29674 on: Today at 11:42:53 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:54:04 AM
My own fault for watching it but the Bistro owner in Corrie has the most grating Manc accent in the world. Dont know if hes actually some RADA trained luvvie who speaks the Queens English and hes just hamming it up but his voice goes right through me.

I reckon Buck Pete will share my pain on this one!
Thats almost word for word what I said to my wife the other night  :o
Apart from the Buck Pete bit  ;D
