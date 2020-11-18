My stance is similar. I couldn't care less about Christmas and I couldn't care less what the government have to say either. The virus will not be having a day off on the 25th December. For me, all that matters is getting through this wretched pandemic alive, and with my loved ones alive too. A roast dinner and a piss-up can be rearranged, but only if you are still alive to rearrange it. We are so close to a viable vaccine, so why are so many people still content to take big risks?



As far as I'm concerned, it's a case of keeping my head down, surviving until the vaccine is up and running, then slowly getting back to normal. My Mum is 80 at the weekend, and if I manage to get her through this horrendous pandemic then it will be the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. Christmas can wait.



I will celebrate Christmas in my own place, put some lights up bring out the scented candles. I'm not that keen on Christmas dinner anyway so I may buy some nice ham instead, then I can use it for soup and stir-fries afterwards. I'm treating myself to a bottle of something nice, though I'm more likely to get it cheap somewhere like Home and Bargain! I am making my own Christmas cards as well this year.Your second paragraph is brilliant, hope it goes well for you and your mum as you say get her through this and she can always be treated later on in the year. I think once this is more controlled I will go away with the family later on then we can make up for what we've missed out on. For now let's just be sensible and get through the next couple of months and we will all be in a better place.