I've already decided whatever the government's stance, I will be staying home this Christmas and not seeing my family (who live outside Merseyside). I just think its for the best overall, its obvious that December/January will be the worst months for this wretched virus, so why add to it? With luck the vaccines will start to kick in as we go into next year and hopefully we will get a better Christmas next year with more normality attached.
My stance is similar. I couldn't care less about Christmas and I couldn't care less what the government have to say either. The virus will not be having a day off on the 25th December. For me, all that matters is getting through this wretched pandemic alive, and with my loved ones alive too. A roast dinner and a piss-up can be rearranged, but only if you are still alive to rearrange it. We are so close to a viable vaccine, so why are so many people still content to take big risks?
As far as I'm concerned, it's a case of keeping my head down, surviving until the vaccine is up and running, then slowly getting back to normal. My Mum is 80 at the weekend, and if I manage to get her through this horrendous pandemic then it will be the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. Christmas can wait.