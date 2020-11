Always find DPD to be spot on, get a 2 hour time slot and always delivered in that time.



Was going to say the same when I saw his posted yesterday, but then they were meant to deliver my new phone today. Got the window between 11.59 and 1259pm and was in all that time (in fact I've been in all day).The prick didn't even attempt to let me know he was here. Just put a blank "you missed us" note in the letter box and fucked offI expect he was late / couldn't be arsed waiting as the package required he request to see my ID and then take a pic of it being delivered so he thought he'd fuck it off until tomorrow.