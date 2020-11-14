« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1391227 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29600 on: November 14, 2020, 01:46:34 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on November 13, 2020, 06:28:57 PM
My youngest daughter sent me a Snapchat before saying she is putting her tree up tonight, millennials eh.

Never too late to put her up for adoption.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29601 on: November 14, 2020, 04:15:58 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 13, 2020, 01:34:43 AM
Seeing  houses with Christmas trees and decorations up already.  :no

Two houses in our street have their Christmas trees up and on the way home from the shops yesterday I spotted several gardens filled with light up reindeer and inflatable snowmen.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29602 on: November 14, 2020, 04:36:08 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on November 14, 2020, 04:15:58 PM
Two houses in our street have their Christmas trees up and on the way home from the shops yesterday I spotted several gardens filled with light up reindeer and inflatable snowmen.
Driving through Crosby today I saw one house fully decked out with lights, reindeers, snowmen etc.

I'm going back tonight with my baseball bat.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29603 on: November 14, 2020, 04:45:57 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 14, 2020, 04:36:08 PM
Driving through Crosby today I saw one house fully decked out with lights, reindeers, snowmen etc.

I'm going back tonight with my baseball bat.  :)

Must have been Bing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29604 on: November 14, 2020, 05:12:48 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 14, 2020, 04:36:08 PM
Driving through Crosby today I saw one house fully decked out with lights, reindeers, snowmen etc.

I'm going back tonight with my baseball bat.  :)

An elderly couple down the road from us did such a good job of attaching Christmas lights to the front of their house they've never been able to take them down.

They just switch them off on the 3rd of January every year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29605 on: November 14, 2020, 05:14:19 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 14, 2020, 04:45:57 PM
Must have been Bing.

Ooh my Granddaughter loves him - oh you mean that Bing  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29606 on: Yesterday at 11:27:03 AM »
Paloma Faith.

Does she have any fans? Seems to have an album out every year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29607 on: Yesterday at 07:18:15 PM »
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29608 on: Yesterday at 07:30:38 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen

100%. He's a fucking tit and fuck knows why he's managed to make a career out of being a massive c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29609 on: Yesterday at 08:23:48 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen
His daughter is even worse...
"Things are perf with serf."  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29610 on: Yesterday at 09:40:55 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:30:38 PM
100%. He's a fucking tit and fuck knows why he's managed to make a career out of being a massive c*nt.
seems to be on more & more things as well
now the missus is watching "celebrity " and that tit shane richie is on - I'm off to walk the dog
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29611 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen

Used to think this but I like his politics, so I give him more time now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29612 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 09:40:55 PM
seems to be on more & more things as well
now the missus is watching "celebrity " and that tit shane richie is on - I'm off to walk the dog

"Off to walk the dog," one for the euphemisms thread...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29613 on: Today at 01:23:15 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:42:58 PM
Used to think this but I like his politics, so I give him more time now.

Hes one of those where Id bet his public facing politics are not what he votes for when he gets in there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29614 on: Today at 02:55:12 AM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen

Snap . He's an absolute Wankspanner
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29615 on: Today at 07:42:01 AM »
People that decorate their house with Christmas lights in multiple colours. Typically, blue, green and red. Oh, and it must blink as well. It's extremely tacky. Doing my head in!

I can only imagine those struggling with Epilepsy!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29616 on: Today at 07:43:09 AM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen
fuck sake - went on spotify in the night and a podcast by danny dyer & his daughter came up on my suggested  listens !! I cant get away from the twat !!
