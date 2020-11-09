The new electric scooters you can hire in Liverpool.



Given the city is on lockdown, they are everywhere. I've nearly hit two daft fuckers who thought flying across a busy road (Strand) was a good idea.



If they are this bad now they are going to murder when things are busier again - both pedestrian and car wise. Someone will get hit by a car/bus/wagon and die, that's for sure.



They're not a bad idea in principle either - they aren't a bad way to get around the city and could take some traffic off the road from those who live here - but the negatives are going to out weight the positives I think.