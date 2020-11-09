« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 9, 2020, 05:59:31 PM
People who don't know what MLM's are






I had to google it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 9, 2020, 06:13:16 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  9, 2020, 05:52:54 PM
What's an MLM?

Multi level marketing.

They're mostly scams which benefit those at the top who sign people up, who often have to spend a lot of their own money to buy products initially which never sell, and they get a % of all their sales.

Ultimately those at the bottom tend to not make any money at all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 9, 2020, 06:22:20 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November  9, 2020, 06:13:16 PM
Multi level marketing.

They're mostly scams which benefit those at the top who sign people up, who often have to spend a lot of their own money to buy products initially which never sell, and they get a % of all their sales.

Ultimately those at the bottom tend to not make any money at all.

Like when you suddenly see someone you worked with ten years ago extolling virtues of aloe Vera/pomegranate on Facebook?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 9, 2020, 06:23:28 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November  9, 2020, 06:22:20 PM
Like when you suddenly see someone you worked with ten years ago extolling virtues of aloe Vera/pomegranate on Facebook?

Yep pretty much.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 9, 2020, 06:25:57 PM
Multi Level Marketing scheme or a Ponzi scheme.
November 9, 2020, 06:29:40 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  9, 2020, 06:25:57 PM
Multi Level Marketing scheme or a Ponzi scheme.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lC5lsemxaJo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lC5lsemxaJo</a>
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:35:25 PM
eharmony or peloton adverts - Let's get the fittest looking people ever to advertise them - Wankers
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:53:07 PM
Add Echelon Fit as well - Good looking tossers
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:27:30 PM
The new electric scooters you can hire in Liverpool.

Given the city is on lockdown, they are everywhere. I've nearly hit two daft fuckers who thought flying across a busy road (Strand) was a good idea.

If they are this bad now they are going to murder when things are busier again - both pedestrian and car wise. Someone will get hit by a car/bus/wagon and die, that's for sure.

They're not a bad idea in principle either - they aren't a bad way to get around the city and could take some traffic off the road from those who live here - but the negatives are going to out weight the positives I think.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:11:22 AM
Ordered a takeaway, everything arrives except mine of course. Ring up, tbf they bring it fairly swiftly. Midway through eating it, phone rings for the telephone doctor's appointment I have (an hour and a bit earlier than scheduled), try to answer but my fingers are too greasy from the late takeaway and my phone is shit (and he really gave me about 4 bells max). He leaves me a voicemail saying to return the call... which is a bit hard when he rang me off a withheld number.

So that's me again tomorrow trying to ring to get an appointment and being 14th in the queue, which is how I ended up with a 20:45 appointment in the first place!!
