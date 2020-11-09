Ordered a takeaway, everything arrives except mine of course. Ring up, tbf they bring it fairly swiftly. Midway through eating it, phone rings for the telephone doctor's appointment I have (an hour and a bit earlier than scheduled), try to answer but my fingers are too greasy from the late takeaway and my phone is shit (and he really gave me about 4 bells max). He leaves me a voicemail saying to return the call... which is a bit hard when he rang me off a withheld number.
So that's me again tomorrow trying to ring to get an appointment and being 14th in the queue, which is how I ended up with a 20:45 appointment in the first place!!