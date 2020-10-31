We'll get there eventually but not for as long as we'd originally planned.
Having said that it was a bit of a last minute change to our plans once we realised what a piss about it was going to be post Brexit.
Our issue from renting in the UK now is the dogs, as finding landlords willing to allow them is a bit like finding rocking horse shit.
Fuck it change of plan, we're going to France.
Can't be arsed with all the landlord discrimination against dog owners and the stupidly high rents in this country.
I've found a 3 bed detached house with a large garden out in the countryside the areas we've been looking for 600 pcm.
It gives us 3yrs of hassle free living before we need to decide if we come back to the UK or stay a bit longer.
27th December 2020 and off we go!!!