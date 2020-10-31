Not really a small thing but it looks like our French dream is off with the new lockdowns.



We were cutting it fine to buy a place anyway and would have been doing so without actually viewing it in person, which was always risky but these new restrictions and the not knowing what the future holds has made our minds up.



We still plan on having a couple of years "off" it'll just be in the UK instead and clearly won't be as soon as Christmas but it is what it is.



