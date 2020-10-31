« previous next »
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 04:17:58 PM
Thinking I had more beers in the fridge than I do  :butt
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 04:45:33 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 31, 2020, 04:17:58 PM
Thinking I had more beers in the fridge than I do  :butt
A constant gripe in our house thanks to our son.
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 05:15:04 PM
Quote from: Slippers on October 31, 2020, 04:45:33 PM
A constant gripe in our house thanks to our son.

Unfortunately in mine Ive only myself to blame.

Didnt think Id got through as many as I did last night  ;D
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 05:16:03 PM
The Sky Go app on my Mac.

Doesnt matter if its been just an hour since I last had it open, it seems to constantly want to update, which takes for fucking ever to then install.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 06:09:23 PM
Had carol singers outside last night.  The little fuckers knew better than to knock though
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 06:18:21 PM
Quote from: reddebs on October 31, 2020, 06:09:23 PM
Had carol singers outside last night.  The little fuckers knew better than to knock though

In October? Turn the fucking hose on them.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 06:27:17 PM
Quote from: Craig on October 31, 2020, 06:18:21 PM
In October? Turn the fucking hose on them.
Yep fucking jingle bells!  I think they were trick or treating but got bored
Mr Grieves

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 06:30:12 PM
Petrol pumps that seem to take a fuckin eternity to start pumping.
a treeless whopper

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 08:26:44 PM
COVID-19
jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 08:32:19 PM
Quote from: reddebs on October 31, 2020, 06:27:17 PM
Yep fucking jingle bells!  I think they were trick or treating but got bored

Hey there is nothing wrong with my Christmas name.  ;D
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 08:40:40 PM
Quote from: jillc on October 31, 2020, 08:32:19 PM
Hey there is nothing wrong with my Christmas name.  ;D
Sorry Jill no offence intended
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 31, 2020, 09:30:13 PM
Quote from: Mr Grieves on October 31, 2020, 06:30:12 PM
Petrol pumps that seem to take a fuckin eternity to start pumping.

Did you do that thing where you hold it up and check it and then it spits out like a hose pipe?
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 1, 2020, 01:00:30 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 31, 2020, 04:17:58 PM
Thinking I had more beers in the fridge than I do  :butt

Just had this issue. Been having a few casual beers since around 3pm. Carving pumpkins and whatnot with the kids. Turns out 10 hours later I need to start tucking into spirits  >:(
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 1, 2020, 08:03:23 AM
Not really a small thing but it looks like our French dream is off with the new lockdowns.

We were cutting it fine to buy a place anyway and would have been doing so without actually viewing it in person, which was always risky but these new restrictions and the not knowing what the future holds has made our minds up.

We still plan on having a couple of years "off" it'll just be in the UK instead and clearly won't be as soon as Christmas but it is what it is.

liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 1, 2020, 12:49:34 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2020, 08:03:23 AM
Not really a small thing but it looks like our French dream is off with the new lockdowns.

We were cutting it fine to buy a place anyway and would have been doing so without actually viewing it in person, which was always risky but these new restrictions and the not knowing what the future holds has made our minds up.

We still plan on having a couple of years "off" it'll just be in the UK instead and clearly won't be as soon as Christmas but it is what it is.

aw friggin life has this way of kicking you right in the nuts

keep the dream alive

reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 1, 2020, 08:44:30 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on November  1, 2020, 12:49:34 PM
aw friggin life has this way of kicking you right in the nuts

keep the dream alive
We'll get there eventually but not for as long as we'd originally planned.

Having said that it was a bit of a last minute change to our plans once we realised what a piss about it was going to be post Brexit.

Our issue from renting in the UK now is the dogs, as finding landlords willing to allow them is a bit like finding rocking horse shit.
kesey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 1, 2020, 09:19:36 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2020, 08:44:30 PM
We'll get there eventually but not for as long as we'd originally planned.


The Ocean refuses no river .

Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 1, 2020, 10:07:18 PM
Quote from: kesey on November  1, 2020, 09:19:36 PM
The Ocean refuses no river .
That's deep.
King.Keita

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 1, 2020, 11:39:35 PM
Next door neighbour's wife who has a very weird habit of always shouting, and I do mean always. Don't think I've ever heard her talking in a normal tone.
red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:03:58 PM
Throwing your lunch down so quickly you almost give yourself indigestion because you have a 2pm meeting.

Getting to your desk and seeing it was cancelled at 1:58pm
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:26:19 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2020, 08:44:30 PM
We'll get there eventually but not for as long as we'd originally planned.

Having said that it was a bit of a last minute change to our plans once we realised what a piss about it was going to be post Brexit.

Our issue from renting in the UK now is the dogs, as finding landlords willing to allow them is a bit like finding rocking horse shit.
Fuck it change of plan, we're going to France.

Can't be arsed with all the landlord discrimination against dog owners and the stupidly high rents in this country.

I've found a 3 bed detached house with a large garden out in the countryside the areas we've been looking for 600 pcm. 

It gives us 3yrs of hassle free living before we need to decide if we come back to the UK or stay a bit longer.

27th December 2020 and off we go!!!
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:30:53 PM
Woo, congrats!
Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:51:21 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:26:19 PM
Fuck it change of plan, we're going to France.

Can't be arsed with all the landlord discrimination against dog owners and the stupidly high rents in this country.

I've found a 3 bed detached house with a large garden out in the countryside the areas we've been looking for 600 pcm. 

It gives us 3yrs of hassle free living before we need to decide if we come back to the UK or stay a bit longer.

27th December 2020 and off we go!!!

It's a rollercoaster with you - congrats and good luck!
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:52:56 PM
Excellent  :thumbup
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:18:14 PM
The only thing stopping us now is covid shutting down all travel so Eurostar will still be running
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:32:37 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:26:19 PM
Fuck it change of plan, we're going to France.

Can't be arsed with all the landlord discrimination against dog owners and the stupidly high rents in this country.

I've found a 3 bed detached house with a large garden out in the countryside the areas we've been looking for 600 pcm. 

It gives us 3yrs of hassle free living before we need to decide if we come back to the UK or stay a bit longer.

27th December 2020 and off we go!!!

Good on you, go for it.
nuts100

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:44:16 AM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:26:19 PM
Fuck it change of plan, we're going to France.

Can't be arsed with all the landlord discrimination against dog owners and the stupidly high rents in this country.

I've found a 3 bed detached house with a large garden out in the countryside the areas we've been looking for 600 pcm. 

It gives us 3yrs of hassle free living before we need to decide if we come back to the UK or stay a bit longer.

27th December 2020 and off we go!!!

Left the uk almost 10years ago as a family. Best decision we ever made. Dont get me wrong, it was extremely tough on our kids leaving friends and family. By now they have great friends and are loving life

Do it you wont regret it. Only advice is dont join any brit ex pat community, get immersed with the locals. Avoid little Englanders at all costs, unless they own a chippy or curry house 😂
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:24:47 AM
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 03:44:16 AM
Left the uk almost 10years ago as a family. Best decision we ever made. Dont get me wrong, it was extremely tough on our kids leaving friends and family. By now they have great friends and are loving life

Do it you wont regret it. Only advice is dont join any brit ex pat community, get immersed with the locals. Avoid little Englanders at all costs, unless they own a chippy or curry house
No way we'll be going anywhere near little Englander ex pats, it's that mentality and attitude we want to get away from

Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:32:10 AM
Waking up at 3 o'clock every morning. :no
