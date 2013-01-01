people who spit when they talk



fella round our way who every time I bump into him he keeps me there for hours



that wouldn't be so bad but he likes to stand right up to your face when talking to you



that wouldn't be so bad but he always smells of B.O. - no offence to him he mightn't be able to help that as it could be a medical condition or he could just be a lazy get who doesn't wash we'll never know



anyway...



that wouldn't be so bad but he spits when he talks



I feel like throwing up now just thinking about it



I dread any words that begin with s - or end with s too actually



I've gone to throwing myself behind trees and wheelie bins and walls, cars and fences like some crappy ninja just trying to spot him in the street



I thought I'd be safe with people wearing masks and people keeping their distance nowadays BUT he just ignores all that and you find yourself walking backwards as he walks forwards talking and spraying in equal measures



if I've caught covid then it's from him











