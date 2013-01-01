« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1375376 times)

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29440 on: Yesterday at 11:18:07 AM »
Vacuum cleaners that weigh as much as me.
Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29441 on: Yesterday at 05:20:32 PM »
Had someone in a brand new AMG overtaking me furiously, only to end up beside me at the traffic lights 30 seconds later. Absolute clowns who have nothing better to do than showing off.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,969
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29442 on: Yesterday at 09:11:53 PM »
The Emergency SOS feature on the Iphone that comes up when you are powering off. I've called 999 in error twice now, first time I was pissed and just heard a voice asking for what service I wanted, didn't even know it was dialling them
Logged

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29443 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 05:20:32 PM
Had someone in a brand new AMG overtaking me furiously, only to end up beside me at the traffic lights 30 seconds later. Absolute clowns who have nothing better to do than showing off.
I must be tired. I had to read that about four times, until I comprehended.

How do you overtake someone in a meeting?    :D
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,969
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29444 on: Today at 11:37:03 AM »
On the main road by ours, its wide and has a big hatched area along the middle, they are cutting the branches off the overgrown trees, so they've coned off one side of the road so traffic is using the hatches. Thats all fine, except some dickhead in a speed camera van has set up on the otherside of the road, so now he's forcing oncoming traffic into each other.

Says "For safer roads" on the side :wanker
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29445 on: Today at 12:42:18 PM »
people who spit when they talk

fella round our way who every time I bump into him he keeps me there for hours

that wouldn't be so bad but he likes to stand right up to your face when talking to you

that wouldn't be so bad but he always smells of B.O. - no offence to him he mightn't be able to help that as it could be a medical condition or he could just be a lazy get who doesn't wash we'll never know

anyway...

that wouldn't be so bad but he spits when he talks

I feel like throwing up now just thinking about it

I dread any words that begin with s - or end with s too actually

I've gone to throwing myself behind trees and wheelie bins and walls, cars and fences like some crappy ninja just trying to spot him in the street

I thought I'd be safe with people wearing masks and people keeping their distance nowadays BUT he just ignores all that and you find yourself walking backwards as he walks forwards talking and spraying in equal measures

if I've caught covid then it's from him





Logged

I neither know nor care

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29446 on: Today at 02:03:10 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:42:18 PM
people who spit when they talk

fella round our way who every time I bump into him he keeps me there for hours

that wouldn't be so bad but he likes to stand right up to your face when talking to you

that wouldn't be so bad but he always smells of B.O. - no offence to him he mightn't be able to help that as it could be a medical condition or he could just be a lazy get who doesn't wash we'll never know

anyway...

that wouldn't be so bad but he spits when he talks

I feel like throwing up now just thinking about it

I dread any words that begin with s - or end with s too actually

I've gone to throwing myself behind trees and wheelie bins and walls, cars and fences like some crappy ninja just trying to spot him in the street

I thought I'd be safe with people wearing masks and people keeping their distance nowadays BUT he just ignores all that and you find yourself walking backwards as he walks forwards talking and spraying in equal measures

if I've caught covid then it's from him

Start wearing a mask in the street and he mightn't recognise you. And if he is so smelly odds are he doesn't wash his hands either.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
  • 19:06
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29447 on: Today at 02:06:18 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:42:18 PM
people who spit when they talk

fella round our way who every time I bump into him he keeps me there for hours

that wouldn't be so bad but he likes to stand right up to your face when talking to you

that wouldn't be so bad but he always smells of B.O. - no offence to him he mightn't be able to help that as it could be a medical condition or he could just be a lazy get who doesn't wash we'll never know

anyway...

that wouldn't be so bad but he spits when he talks

I feel like throwing up now just thinking about it

I dread any words that begin with s - or end with s too actually

I've gone to throwing myself behind trees and wheelie bins and walls, cars and fences like some crappy ninja just trying to spot him in the street

I thought I'd be safe with people wearing masks and people keeping their distance nowadays BUT he just ignores all that and you find yourself walking backwards as he walks forwards talking and spraying in equal measures

if I've caught covid then it's from him
I had been wondering why you were avoiding me. 😥
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Up
« previous next »
 