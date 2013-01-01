Had someone in a brand new AMG overtaking me furiously, only to end up beside me at the traffic lights 30 seconds later. Absolute clowns who have nothing better to do than showing off.
people who spit when they talkfella round our way who every time I bump into him he keeps me there for hoursthat wouldn't be so bad but he likes to stand right up to your face when talking to youthat wouldn't be so bad but he always smells of B.O. - no offence to him he mightn't be able to help that as it could be a medical condition or he could just be a lazy get who doesn't wash we'll never knowanyway...that wouldn't be so bad but he spits when he talksI feel like throwing up now just thinking about itI dread any words that begin with s - or end with s too actuallyI've gone to throwing myself behind trees and wheelie bins and walls, cars and fences like some crappy ninja just trying to spot him in the streetI thought I'd be safe with people wearing masks and people keeping their distance nowadays BUT he just ignores all that and you find yourself walking backwards as he walks forwards talking and spraying in equal measuresif I've caught covid then it's from him
