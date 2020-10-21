Rock the car until the alarm goes off.

When it stops, rock it again.

Keep doing this until the prick comes out to see what's going on.



That's what really pissed me off though. It's not a locals car, I've never seen it on the street before so they're visiting somebody who lives here.It happens all the time but especially at Christmas, Easter and bank holidays when people are visiting.It used to be worse till we got the council to redo the white line which had pretty much disappeared due to various road works.It's bad enough trying to get out as it's a narrow and weird angle onto a narrow street with parked cars, sometimes vans and trucks, to navigate round.As usual it's inconsiderate, selfish pricks who don't give a toss if they inconvenience somebody.