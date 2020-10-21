« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 730 731 732 733 734 [735]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1370588 times)

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29360 on: October 21, 2020, 08:53:27 PM »
Just seen someone get a pizza delivered, the delivery fella walked from the pizza place as it was 100yds away.
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,989
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29361 on: October 21, 2020, 09:05:12 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on October 21, 2020, 08:29:18 PM
Lost one of my NHS hearing aids at the weekend, bloody thing flew out when taking off my mask, never to be seen again.

£123 for a replacement  >:(
Unlucky mate  :(
Then again, you're lucky you're not married to my wife; you'd never hear the end of it  ::)
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29362 on: October 21, 2020, 09:10:18 PM »
Drivers that get so close behind you you can't see their lights.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29363 on: October 21, 2020, 10:34:10 PM »
Had to get a train earlier. Had a group of youngsters talking so loud. Twat lad was going "ya, I've taken every possible drug apart from heroin, ya". His girlfriend sounded like Catherine Tate, banging on about "what about Covid though" and the silly bitch was sat there without a mask on. I had to get up and move.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29364 on: Yesterday at 09:53:10 AM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 21, 2020, 10:34:10 PM
Had to get a train earlier. Had a group of youngsters talking so loud. Twat lad was going "ya, I've taken every possible drug apart from heroin, ya". His girlfriend sounded like Catherine Tate, banging on about "what about Covid though" and the silly bitch was sat there without a mask on. I had to get up and move.

I've posted this in the bird watch forum but what you need when you see 'people' like that is one of these

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,023
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29365 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 AM »
you go to charge your phone, 15 mins later someone comes along and unplugs your phone to charge theirs

yeah cheers. 30 other sockets in the house or what not but yeah use that one and dont bother plugging mine in cos you are too fucking lazy
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,023
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29366 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on October 21, 2020, 09:10:18 PM
Drivers that get so close behind you you can't see their lights.
slow down and a good dab of the brakes

Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 21, 2020, 08:53:27 PM
Just seen someone get a pizza delivered, the delivery fella walked from the pizza place as it was 100yds away.
used to have that when i delivered take aways, handy for me
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29367 on: Yesterday at 12:48:55 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 11:54:57 AM
used to have that when i delivered take aways, handy for me

Thing is with the social distancing the fella never even got a tip, he left it at the entrance door and she came to the door, waved and took the food, so not even worth his while. They can see the pizza place from the window of their flat, just bone idle laziness.
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,023
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29368 on: Yesterday at 01:40:37 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 12:48:55 PM
Thing is with the social distancing the fella never even got a tip, he left it at the entrance door and she came to the door, waved and took the food, so not even worth his while. They can see the pizza place from the window of their flat, just bone idle laziness.
would say most aren't getting ripped with way things are at minute plus less paying by cash. We leave a couple of quid on doorstep with a sticker when we order. Having worked That work in last I know how much tips are appreciated
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,170
  • Yeah right..
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29369 on: Yesterday at 02:03:42 PM »
Drivers who park on zig-zag approaches to crossings..the fuckers get beeped every time & even more shocking is they are completely oblivious to the dangers.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29370 on: Yesterday at 02:27:11 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 11:46:19 AM
you go to charge your phone, 15 mins later someone comes along and unplugs your phone to charge theirs

yeah cheers. 30 other sockets in the house or what not but yeah use that one and dont bother plugging mine in cos you are too fucking lazy

I worked with a lad who unplugged the fridge in the canteen to charge his phone :D
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29371 on: Yesterday at 02:44:56 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 02:03:42 PM
Drivers who park on zig-zag approaches to crossings..the fuckers get beeped every time & even more shocking is they are completely oblivious to the dangers.

Its also an endorsable offence, 3pts and £100. Take a pic and send to the plod.

What's annoyed me today is that I thought the clocks went back next weekend, but halloween is the Sat and not the Sunday as I thought. I thought we at least had another week of not getting dark at 5pm.

Upside is I'm working Saturday and Sunday, so I get an extra hour in bed, which will be much needed if I do another 14hr shift this Saturday.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:47:01 PM by rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,696
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29372 on: Yesterday at 02:47:00 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 02:27:11 PM
I worked with a lad who unplugged the fridge in the canteen to charge his phone :D

:lmao

Thats excellent commitment to browsing his phone.
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,023
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29373 on: Yesterday at 03:14:07 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 02:27:11 PM
I worked with a lad who unplugged the fridge in the canteen to charge his phone :D
brilliant
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29374 on: Yesterday at 03:40:31 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 11:54:57 AM
slow down and a good dab of the brakes
Can be be risky if they have slow reflexes and hit you up the arse, better thing to do is use the window washers, when water appears on their windscreen the natural reaction is to brake.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29375 on: Yesterday at 04:59:57 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 03:40:31 PM
Can be be risky if they have slow reflexes and hit you up the arse, better thing to do is use the window washers, when water appears on their windscreen the natural reaction is to brake.

Our kid used to flick a nut and bolt out of his sunroof.
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,989
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29376 on: Yesterday at 05:09:30 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:59:57 PM
Our kid used to flick a nut and bolt out of his sunroof.
I can't remember who it was, but I was talking to someone recently about cyclists riding two abreast when it wasn't safe to do so.
I said what a pain in the arse it is, but I always wait until it's safe to overtake them.
He said he waits til he draws level with them and then puts his washers on.
I looked at him a bit puzzled,.
Hes used a pin to turn the jet so it aims sideways and soaks them as hes going past  :lmao
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29377 on: Yesterday at 09:20:26 PM »
The remains of the last bar of soap which never bond to the new bar of soap! 😡
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,696
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29378 on: Yesterday at 10:42:28 PM »
Meant to be on holiday for a week from tomorrow. Just finishing up work earlier and noticed something that I need to fix so will have to log in tomorrow morning and do it. Shite.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29379 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 PM »
Working all weekend after an already hard week.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29380 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:20:26 PM
The remains of the last bar of soap which never bond to the new bar of soap! 😡

Who uses a bar of soap these days?

Do you get annoyed when your toilet roll cover doll doesnt fit properly on your new loo roll?
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29381 on: Today at 06:35:25 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October 21, 2020, 09:05:12 PM
Unlucky mate  :(
Then again, you're lucky you're not married to my wife; you'd never hear the end of it  ::)

 :lmao
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29382 on: Today at 07:42:57 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:37:03 PM
Who uses a bar of soap these days?

Do you get annoyed when your toilet roll cover doll doesnt fit properly on your new loo roll?
hate the liquid stuff, most of it goes down the drain unused.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29383 on: Today at 07:50:42 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:20:26 PM
The remains of the last bar of soap which never bond to the new bar of soap! 😡

a hair on the soap

now I don't care that I love the bones of my girl but if I see a hair on the soap then I nearly throw up

I have to cut that part of the soap off the block and flush it

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29384 on: Today at 07:55:14 AM »
Pricks who can't park and partially block my drive meaning I can't get out to go to work!!
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,989
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29385 on: Today at 08:15:48 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:14 AM
Pricks who can't park and partially block my drive meaning I can't get out to go to work!!
Rock the car until the alarm goes off.
When it stops, rock it again.
Keep doing this until the prick comes out to see what's going on.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29386 on: Today at 08:24:01 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 08:15:48 AM
Rock the car until the alarm goes off.
When it stops, rock it again.
Keep doing this until the prick comes out to see what's going on.
That's what really pissed me off though.  It's not a locals car, I've never seen it on the street before so they're visiting somebody who lives here.

It happens all the time but especially at Christmas, Easter and bank holidays when people are visiting. 

It used to be worse till we got the council to redo the white line which had pretty much disappeared due to various road works.

It's bad enough trying to get out as it's a narrow and weird angle onto a narrow street with parked cars, sometimes vans and trucks, to navigate round.

As usual it's inconsiderate, selfish pricks who don't give a toss if they inconvenience somebody.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29387 on: Today at 08:31:10 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:37:03 PM
Who uses a bar of soap these days?

Do you get annoyed when your toilet roll cover doll doesnt fit properly on your new loo roll?

I'm with Doc.

Liquid soap is OK for washing your hands but you can't beat a good quality soap, particularly a Florentine plant based one. I have a selection of Italian soaps which I shower with on special occasions. However, due to current restrictions, these outings are very few and very far between.

A good quality soap retained it's hardness to the end, cheaper soaps disintegrate into a soggy mess in the soap dish after half a dozen washes.

Yours

Niles Crane.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29388 on: Today at 08:50:21 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:14 AM
Pricks who can't park and partially block my drive meaning I can't get out to go to work!!

debs they are pricks but keep your cool and put a nice note on the windscreen saying that do they realise and that approach might make them think twice next time without any confrontation - there was a taxi that used to do this outside my drive and I got really worked up and wanted to shout and argue with him but left a note and I caught him reading it and approached him and said 'sorry mate I left that but do you realise..' and he was so apologetic and it never happened again

not saying everyone will be like that but it's worth a try

and another tip - not everybody puts their handbrake on/on enough so sometimes it is possible to gently push it

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29389 on: Today at 08:52:35 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:31:10 AM
I'm with Doc.

Liquid soap is OK for washing your hands but you can't beat a good quality soap, particularly a Florentine plant based one. I have a selection of Italian soaps which I shower with on special occasions. However, due to current restrictions, these outings are very few and very far between.

A good quality soap retained it's hardness to the end, cheaper soaps disintegrate into a soggy mess in the soap dish after half a dozen washes.

Yours

Niles Crane.
And you don't need another bloody plastic bottle in the house - purely natural, all you have to do is melt down a whale or something.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29390 on: Today at 08:52:42 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:24:01 AM
That's what really pissed me off though.  It's not a locals car, I've never seen it on the street before so they're visiting somebody who lives here.

It happens all the time but especially at Christmas, Easter and bank holidays when people are visiting. 

It used to be worse till we got the council to redo the white line which had pretty much disappeared due to various road works.

It's bad enough trying to get out as it's a narrow and weird angle onto a narrow street with parked cars, sometimes vans and trucks, to navigate round.

As usual it's inconsiderate, selfish pricks who don't give a toss if they inconvenience somebody.

Our street's like a Mecca for people who have no idea how to park,we live on a bus route too so there's no end to the fun.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 730 731 732 733 734 [735]   Go Up
« previous next »
 