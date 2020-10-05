« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Alf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 5, 2020, 10:02:51 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on October  4, 2020, 11:08:47 PM
If he's NatWest I know you can get cash without a card from a machine

Surprised the bank didn't cancel it to be honest when he phoned

Im surprised as well, I wonder if he give them half the story as all Santander told him the driver could do was buy things online. Wants to think himself lucky he didnt have his card cloned.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 6, 2020, 08:41:01 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on October  4, 2020, 11:08:47 PM
If he's NatWest I know you can get cash without a card from a machine

Surprised the bank didn't cancel it to be honest when he phoned

If its the same as Ulster Bank, they can only withdraw money from the machine without a card if that card is still active. So if the bank cancelled it they couldn't do that.
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 7, 2020, 06:42:20 PM
In Apple Numbers when you use the ^ arrow to adjust the cell border thickness from the standard 0.35 but then want to go back down to that standard thickness it jumps from 0.5 to 0.25 so you have to manually type in 0.35  :no :no
fucking appalled

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 7, 2020, 06:43:17 PM
Surprised more people havent said that
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 7, 2020, 08:23:52 PM
The richest have seen their fortunes rise by 27% while poverty hits the highest it has been in decades.

Just over 2,100 people have $10 trillion between them

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54446285
rowan_d

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 7, 2020, 09:24:35 PM
The trickle down is coming any day now.
Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 7, 2020, 09:47:45 PM
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 7, 2020, 10:24:33 PM
Been diagnosed with a water infection today, after hours' on end runaround because I had a temperature.

You know, I realise the health services need to be cautious, but just about every illness causes a bloody temperature.
Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 8, 2020, 06:23:11 AM
Haven't had a decent sleep in forever. Lying here exhausted since 3.50am. I feel exhausted and yet I can't sleep. Please kill me 😭
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 8, 2020, 06:37:25 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on October  7, 2020, 06:43:17 PM
Surprised more people havent said that

I agree, its a big issue that I feel doesnt get enough media coverage.
The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 8, 2020, 06:42:17 AM
Quote from: Hellrazor on October  8, 2020, 06:23:11 AM
Haven't had a decent sleep in forever. Lying here exhausted since 3.50am. I feel exhausted and yet I can't sleep. Please kill me 😭

Have you spoken to your quack or tried an OTC meds?
Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 8, 2020, 07:01:27 AM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on October  8, 2020, 06:42:17 AM
Have you spoken to your quack or tried an OTC meds?
deffo getting OTC today

Duet isn't great and I really want to get running again but I'm stuck in all day with a 2 year old

BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 8, 2020, 07:36:52 AM
Hendollama

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
October 8, 2020, 08:58:25 AM
Any word file I open always starts at 82% zoom. And when you try to zoom in on a word file using your mouse scroll, it zooms from 82% to 92% and then 102%. I just want a nice even 100%. :no
The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:11:40 PM
Ordered a take away for delivery at 6.30, Just Eat website now saying 7.30  >:(
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:32:57 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 07:11:40 PM
Ordered a take away for delivery at 6.30, Just Eat website now saying 7.30  >:(

Complain after and get your money back + the food. I've always found these, as well as Deliveroo (less so now), to be pretty willing to give a full refund for late or incorrect orders.
The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:50:08 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:32:57 PM
Complain after and get your money back + the food. I've always found these, as well as Deliveroo (less so now), to be pretty willing to give a full refund for late or incorrect orders.

I got the post delivery rating request and gave delivery a one star.  Commented able the long delay, the driver was friendly and polite so I mentioned that, not his fault.

I know it's a Friday night, but I placed my order about half one.
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:52:41 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 08:50:08 PM
I got the post delivery rating request and gave delivery a one star.  Commented able the long delay, the driver was friendly and polite so I mentioned that, not his fault.

I know it's a Friday night, but I placed my order about half one.

Get on Just Eat's live chat, that's how I tend to do it.

If there is a receipt with the delivery look at the time that was printed as may help your case.
Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:30:45 AM
You can be watching a movie stream perfect for 80 mins, then for the final 20 mins it stutters and starts constantly  :no
BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:04:12 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:30:45 AM
You can be watching a movie stream perfect for 80 mins, then for the final 20 mins it stutters and starts constantly  :no

Maybe the recorded it off an old VHS cassette.  ::)
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:31:52 AM
4am was woken up by dull banging noises outside our lovely neighbours.

No idea what they'd done to piss her off so much but his car took a battering 
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:20:17 AM
So was she hitting the car with the stepladder or using it to assault the car's roof?

I'm sure you will have tranquility in France but it may be worth having a read of 'Clochemerle' to give you an idea of local politics and rivalry in small town France. I don't think any step ladders were involved.
