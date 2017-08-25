....
i) How do you get an elephant into a fridge?
ii) How do you get a giraffe into a fridge?
iii) How do you cross the crocodile-infested river to reach the All Animals Of The Continent conference?
iv) Which animal doesn't attend and why?
Hasn't this all been answered?
i) leave the peanut butter open
ii) ask the elephant to leave so he has the room to get in
iii) the crocs are at the All Animals Of The Continent conference
iv) the giraffe because he's in the fridge
what have we got wrong - and be careful because if it's a shitty answer then I'm gonna get real real real man - I might even stamp my foot