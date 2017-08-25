« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

liverbloke

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Stay Safe
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28240 on: Yesterday at 01:05:26 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 12:57:57 PM
I was told that this isn't to do with your safety, it's to allow emergency services quicker access to the whole of the building.

I'm pretty sure it's because - depending on the emergency - if there's a fire, or part of the building has been affected by an explosion or there is an electrical fault etc then the last place you want to be is in a lift affected by this.

Logged

I neither know nor care

rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28241 on: Yesterday at 01:06:00 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 12:04:12 PM
Filters. Or lack thereof. There's a similar one to do with the numbers on parking spaces that kids get right away but most adults struggle with.

Then there's the Four Questions test that was used on IBM execs and elementary schoolkids which is famous....

i) How do you get an elephant into a fridge?
ii) How do you get a giraffe into a fridge?
iii) How do you cross the crocodile-infested river to reach the All Animals Of The Continent conference?
iv) Which animal doesn't attend and why?

i) Shove it in
ii) take the elephant out then push it in
iii) by boat
iv) The giraffe, he's in the fridge
Logged

24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,489
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28242 on: Yesterday at 01:12:30 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 01:06:00 PM
iii) by boat
Nope. There's no boats. Or planes. Or helicopters. Or James Bond running tricks. No means of transport whatsoever. The answer's a lot, lot simpler than that.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28243 on: Yesterday at 01:17:01 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 12:04:12 PM
Filters. Or lack thereof. There's a similar one to do with the numbers on parking spaces that kids get right away but most adults struggle with.

Then there's the Four Questions test that was used on IBM execs and elementary schoolkids which is famous....

i) How do you get an elephant into a fridge?
ii) How do you get a giraffe into a fridge?
iii) How do you cross the crocodile-infested river to reach the All Animals Of The Continent conference?
iv) Which animal doesn't attend and why?

First things first, recruit Barney to move the fridge to Africa.
Logged

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,326
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28244 on: Yesterday at 01:17:05 PM »
Just swim, as the crocodiles are at the conference
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28245 on: Yesterday at 01:20:40 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:12:30 PM
Nope. There's no boats. Or planes. Or helicopters. Or James Bond running tricks. No means of transport whatsoever. The answer's a lot, lot simpler than that.

Must be Elzars answer then

Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:17:05 PM
Just swim, as the crocodiles are at the conference
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,108
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28246 on: Yesterday at 01:27:53 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 10:54:33 AM
Yeah I know he's not a psycopath, he's a lovely kid, but it is strange that he came up with the answer so quickly and cannot see why others don't think it.

I dont think I'd have came up with that answer no matter how long I thought about it.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,108
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28247 on: Yesterday at 01:30:37 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:17:01 PM
First things first, recruit Barney to move the fridge to Africa.
;D

Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:12:30 PM
Nope. There's no boats. Or planes. Or helicopters. Or James Bond running tricks. No means of transport whatsoever. The answer's a lot, lot simpler than that.

Cross the bridge
Logged

Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28248 on: Yesterday at 04:08:56 PM »
Use a pole vaulter to cross the river.
Logged

24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,489
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28249 on: Yesterday at 04:13:51 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 04:08:56 PM
Use a pole vaulter to cross the river.
Wouldn't using the pole itself be easier, unless you can find a 5 metre tall vaulter........

Elzar had it. Just wait for the crocs to go the gig - then swim.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Kuytinho

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28250 on: Yesterday at 04:14:19 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:27:53 PM
I dont think I'd have came up with that answer no matter how long I thought about it.
For what it's worth, it was the first answer that came to my head, and I do not have a diagnosed personality disorder.
Logged

rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28251 on: Yesterday at 04:23:51 PM »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Yesterday at 04:14:19 PM
For what it's worth, it was the first answer that came to my head, and I do not have a diagnosed personality disorder.

Neither did a lot of serial killers until they were caught ;)
Logged

fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28252 on: Yesterday at 04:29:32 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:23:51 PM
Neither did a lot of serial killers until they were caught ;)

Wait a minute, so a lot of serial killers are pole valuters?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28253 on: Yesterday at 04:46:19 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 04:29:32 PM
Wait a minute, so a lot of serial killers are pole valuters?

Yeah, that's how they get over walls to get into the victims houses
Logged

liverbloke

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Stay Safe
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28254 on: Yesterday at 05:20:25 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 12:04:12 PM
....

i) How do you get an elephant into a fridge?
ii) How do you get a giraffe into a fridge?
iii) How do you cross the crocodile-infested river to reach the All Animals Of The Continent conference?
iv) Which animal doesn't attend and why?

Hasn't this all been answered?

i) leave the peanut butter open
ii) ask the elephant to leave so he has the room to get in
iii) the crocs are at the All Animals Of The Continent conference
iv) the giraffe because he's in the fridge

what have we got wrong - and be careful because if it's a shitty answer then I'm gonna get real real real man - I might even stamp my foot


Logged

I neither know nor care

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,258
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28255 on: Yesterday at 05:28:07 PM »
Surely only serial killers are that wrong int he head that theyd keep peanut butter in the fridge?
Logged

24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,489
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28256 on: Yesterday at 05:33:13 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:20:25 PM
Hasn't this all been answered?

i) leave the peanut butter open
ii) ask the elephant to leave so he has the room to get in
iii) the crocs are at the All Animals Of The Continent conference
iv) the giraffe because he's in the fridge

what have we got wrong - and be careful because if it's a shitty answer then I'm gonna get real real real man - I might even stamp my foot

Rob answered i), ii) and iv) correctly, Elzar got iii) - so yeah it's all done.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28257 on: Yesterday at 05:46:23 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 10:36:02 AM
Waking up with different pains in my body, despite not having done any heavy lifting or exercise the day before. Im slowly approaching my forties and have already accepted that Im no longer young, fresh and handsome but the pain thing is annoying.

The worse thing is all the old sports injuries you'd forgotten about come back with a vengeance.
Logged

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28258 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM »
So i heard about this years ago and my wife at the time got it immediately which scared the fuck out of me as it is supposed to indicate psycho tendencies

Question

A woman goes to her mothers funeral and sees a man who she is sure is the absolute love of her life. She doesn't get to talk to him before he leaves. She has no idea who he is and no one else, including her father knows either. What does she do.


thanks for the help with the spoiler

I would never have gotten the answer, although I have seen people come up with this answer without skipping a beat when I ask it

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:51:16 PM by AndyInVA »
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,666
  • Buck Dancer
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28259 on: Yesterday at 06:22:09 PM »
Rob, ask your lad. Thisll be the clincher.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28260 on: Yesterday at 06:27:36 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM
I don't know how to put a spoiler in.

Rob can teach you that.
Logged

The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,333
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28261 on: Yesterday at 06:34:06 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM

I don't know how to put a spoiler in.

Use the [spoiler]....[/spoiler]  tags around whatever it is you want to hide.

like this...

Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28262 on: Yesterday at 06:49:51 PM »
spoilers added above
Logged

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28263 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 06:49:51 PM
spoilers added above
Thanks, would never have got it.
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,666
  • Buck Dancer
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28264 on: Yesterday at 07:17:45 PM »
I saw a similar one, but cant get it

A man goes to his mothers funeral and sees a woman who he is sure is the absolute love of his life. He doesn't get to talk to her before she leaves. He has no idea who she is and no one else, including his father knows either. What does he do.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,258
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28265 on: Yesterday at 07:31:55 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:17:45 PM
I saw a similar one, but cant get it

A man goes to his mothers funeral and sees a woman who he is sure is the absolute love of his life. He doesn't get to talk to her before she leaves. He has no idea who she is and no one else, including his father knows either. What does he do.

Kills his dad and hopes the woman turns up to his funeral.
Logged

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28266 on: Yesterday at 07:38:31 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Yesterday at 07:31:55 PM
Kills his dad and hopes the woman turns up to his funeral.
I never saw that coming.
Logged

rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28267 on: Yesterday at 07:56:41 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:22:09 PM
Rob, ask your lad. Thisll be the clincher.

I was telling my two the other day about the Menendez brothers killing their parents and how much I'm worth dead and even then they didn't want to kill me ;D
Logged

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,258
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28268 on: Yesterday at 08:02:30 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 07:56:41 PM
I was telling my two the other day about the Menendez brothers killing their parents and how much I'm worth dead and even then they didn't want to kill me ;D

I mean, thats exactly what they would say if they were planning it.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,412
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28269 on: Yesterday at 08:05:16 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:02:30 PM
I mean, thats exactly what they would say if they were planning it.

Exactly. Just means they have good poker faces.
Logged

rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28270 on: Yesterday at 08:17:59 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:02:30 PM
I mean, thats exactly what they would say if they were planning it.

Scheming little fuckers
Logged

The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,183
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28271 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:17:59 PM
Scheming little fuckers

They're upstairs now, plotting.

Keep an eye out for roller skates left at the top of the stairs.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28272 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 07:56:41 PM
I was telling my two the other day about the Menendez brothers killing their parents and how much I'm worth dead and even then they didn't want to kill me ;D

Maybe you're not worth it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,399
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28273 on: Today at 04:56:58 AM »
When you step on an upturned plug, ouch. :duh
Logged
