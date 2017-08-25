« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1280518 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Stay Safe
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28240 on: Today at 01:05:26 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Today at 12:57:57 PM
I was told that this isn't to do with your safety, it's to allow emergency services quicker access to the whole of the building.

I'm pretty sure it's because - depending on the emergency - if there's a fire, or part of the building has been affected by an explosion or there is an electrical fault etc then the last place you want to be is in a lift affected by this.

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28241 on: Today at 01:06:00 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:04:12 PM
Filters. Or lack thereof. There's a similar one to do with the numbers on parking spaces that kids get right away but most adults struggle with.

Then there's the Four Questions test that was used on IBM execs and elementary schoolkids which is famous....

i) How do you get an elephant into a fridge?
ii) How do you get a giraffe into a fridge?
iii) How do you cross the crocodile-infested river to reach the All Animals Of The Continent conference?
iv) Which animal doesn't attend and why?

i) Shove it in
ii) take the elephant out then push it in
iii) by boat
iv) The giraffe, he's in the fridge
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,488
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28242 on: Today at 01:12:30 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 01:06:00 PM
iii) by boat
Nope. There's no boats. Or planes. Or helicopters. Or James Bond running tricks. No means of transport whatsoever. The answer's a lot, lot simpler than that.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28243 on: Today at 01:17:01 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:04:12 PM
Filters. Or lack thereof. There's a similar one to do with the numbers on parking spaces that kids get right away but most adults struggle with.

Then there's the Four Questions test that was used on IBM execs and elementary schoolkids which is famous....

i) How do you get an elephant into a fridge?
ii) How do you get a giraffe into a fridge?
iii) How do you cross the crocodile-infested river to reach the All Animals Of The Continent conference?
iv) Which animal doesn't attend and why?

First things first, recruit Barney to move the fridge to Africa.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28244 on: Today at 01:17:05 PM »
Just swim, as the crocodiles are at the conference
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28245 on: Today at 01:20:40 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:12:30 PM
Nope. There's no boats. Or planes. Or helicopters. Or James Bond running tricks. No means of transport whatsoever. The answer's a lot, lot simpler than that.

Must be Elzars answer then

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:17:05 PM
Just swim, as the crocodiles are at the conference
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,106
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28246 on: Today at 01:27:53 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 10:54:33 AM
Yeah I know he's not a psycopath, he's a lovely kid, but it is strange that he came up with the answer so quickly and cannot see why others don't think it.

I dont think I'd have came up with that answer no matter how long I thought about it.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,106
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28247 on: Today at 01:30:37 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:17:01 PM
First things first, recruit Barney to move the fridge to Africa.
;D

Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:12:30 PM
Nope. There's no boats. Or planes. Or helicopters. Or James Bond running tricks. No means of transport whatsoever. The answer's a lot, lot simpler than that.

Cross the bridge
Logged

Offline Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28248 on: Today at 04:08:56 PM »
Use a pole vaulter to cross the river.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,488
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28249 on: Today at 04:13:51 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 04:08:56 PM
Use a pole vaulter to cross the river.
Wouldn't using the pole itself be easier, unless you can find a 5 metre tall vaulter........

Elzar had it. Just wait for the crocs to go the gig - then swim.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Kuytinho

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28250 on: Today at 04:14:19 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:27:53 PM
I dont think I'd have came up with that answer no matter how long I thought about it.
For what it's worth, it was the first answer that came to my head, and I do not have a diagnosed personality disorder.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28251 on: Today at 04:23:51 PM »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Today at 04:14:19 PM
For what it's worth, it was the first answer that came to my head, and I do not have a diagnosed personality disorder.

Neither did a lot of serial killers until they were caught ;)
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28252 on: Today at 04:29:32 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 04:23:51 PM
Neither did a lot of serial killers until they were caught ;)

Wait a minute, so a lot of serial killers are pole valuters?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28253 on: Today at 04:46:19 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Today at 04:29:32 PM
Wait a minute, so a lot of serial killers are pole valuters?

Yeah, that's how they get over walls to get into the victims houses
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Stay Safe
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28254 on: Today at 05:20:25 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:04:12 PM
....

i) How do you get an elephant into a fridge?
ii) How do you get a giraffe into a fridge?
iii) How do you cross the crocodile-infested river to reach the All Animals Of The Continent conference?
iv) Which animal doesn't attend and why?

Hasn't this all been answered?

i) leave the peanut butter open
ii) ask the elephant to leave so he has the room to get in
iii) the crocs are at the All Animals Of The Continent conference
iv) the giraffe because he's in the fridge

what have we got wrong - and be careful because if it's a shitty answer then I'm gonna get real real real man - I might even stamp my foot


Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,255
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28255 on: Today at 05:28:07 PM »
Surely only serial killers are that wrong int he head that theyd keep peanut butter in the fridge?
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,488
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28256 on: Today at 05:33:13 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:20:25 PM
Hasn't this all been answered?

i) leave the peanut butter open
ii) ask the elephant to leave so he has the room to get in
iii) the crocs are at the All Animals Of The Continent conference
iv) the giraffe because he's in the fridge

what have we got wrong - and be careful because if it's a shitty answer then I'm gonna get real real real man - I might even stamp my foot

Rob answered i), ii) and iv) correctly, Elzar got iii) - so yeah it's all done.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,734
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28257 on: Today at 05:46:23 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 10:36:02 AM
Waking up with different pains in my body, despite not having done any heavy lifting or exercise the day before. Im slowly approaching my forties and have already accepted that Im no longer young, fresh and handsome but the pain thing is annoying.

The worse thing is all the old sports injuries you'd forgotten about come back with a vengeance.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28258 on: Today at 06:19:50 PM »
So i heard about this years ago and my wife at the time got it immediately which scared the fuck out of me as it is supposed to indicate psycho tendencies

Question

A woman goes to her mothers funeral and sees a man who she is sure is the absolute love of her life. She doesn't get to talk to him before he leaves. She has no idea who he is and no one else, including her father knows either. What does she do.

I don't know how to put a spoiler in.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,651
  • Buck Dancer
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28259 on: Today at 06:22:09 PM »
Rob, ask your lad. Thisll be the clincher.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Up
« previous next »
 