Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28160 on: July 2, 2020, 10:02:43 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July  2, 2020, 09:25:02 AM
When you realise you've been paying for a tv licence in your old address as well as your current one, for the past six years, even though you notified them of the move at the time  :no

My fault for not noticing, I guess - it comes out by direct debit quarterly so I didn't pay enough attention  :butt

Ask for a refund. You can prove that you've been paying for your current residence and they may have two registrations for your old one assuming the new people are also paying.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28161 on: July 2, 2020, 10:07:28 AM »
Quote from: Qston on July  2, 2020, 09:54:53 AM
Companies using the epidemic as a marketing tool e.g. "we're in this together" for a bank. Shit like that.

Yeah, this is really starting to annoy me too. Not just Covid too, but things like the BLM movement - the Sky advert using clips of black actors to advertise their shows / channels under the guise of supporting BLM particularly annoys me.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28162 on: July 2, 2020, 10:10:02 AM »
Nipped into ASDA yesterday and heard them advertising we just want to say thanks to our dairy farmers for the hard work during Covid, if you want to say thanks too then buy a more expensive bottle of milk and well give them 25p more.

Well fucking pay them more yourself if you want to say thanks rather than just expecting consumers to be the ones coughing up (both businesses and consumers should be paying more for milk to be honest).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28163 on: July 2, 2020, 10:31:48 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2020, 10:10:02 AM
Nipped into ASDA yesterday and heard them advertising we just want to say thanks to our dairy farmers for the hard work during Covid, if you want to say thanks too then buy a more expensive bottle of milk and well give them 25p more.

Well fucking pay them more yourself if you want to say thanks rather than just expecting consumers to be the ones coughing up (both businesses and consumers should be paying more for milk to be honest).
Totally agree, sick of huge retailers holding a gun to producers heads, especially once they become the producer's biggest customer.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28164 on: July 2, 2020, 01:04:33 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  2, 2020, 10:31:48 AM
Totally agree, sick of huge retailers holding a gun to producers heads, especially once they become the producer's biggest customer.

Anyone remember the fanfare surrounding the introduction of the Supermarket Regulator?

Thought not.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28165 on: July 2, 2020, 01:53:10 PM »
Former Formula One mogul Bernie Ecclestone, 89, and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, have announced the birth of their son. ::)

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/02/motorsport/ecclestone-flosi-baby-born-scli-intl-gbr/index.html
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28166 on: July 2, 2020, 01:55:49 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on July  2, 2020, 01:53:10 PM
Former Formula One mogul Bernie Ecclestone, 89, and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, have announced the birth of their son. ::)

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/02/motorsport/ecclestone-flosi-baby-born-scli-intl-gbr/index.html

His oldest sister is 65  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28167 on: July 2, 2020, 02:01:16 PM »
Must have been conceived with a turkey baster. I hope so for her sake.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28168 on: July 2, 2020, 02:04:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2020, 01:55:49 PM
His oldest sister is 65  ;D
16 years from now:

"Sis, I need advice about girls."

"Well, to start off with, get one with good balance and strong hips. The hips tend to get brittle and shatter when a girl falls. Oh, and get one with her own teeth. Although, there are advantages to a girl without hers, but we can have that talk at a later time."
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28169 on: July 2, 2020, 02:20:55 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on July  2, 2020, 02:04:40 PM
16 years from now:

"Sis, I need advice about girls."

"Well, to start off with, get one with good balance and strong hips. The hips tend to get brittle and shatter when a girl falls. Oh, and get one with her own teeth. Although, there are advantages to a girl without hers, but we can have that talk at a later time."

Doris, your mother and I are going it tonight. Can we trust you to look after your little sister? Theres some extra pocket money in it for you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28170 on: July 2, 2020, 02:21:52 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on July  1, 2020, 06:51:54 PM
You dont need to have a Twitter account to view Twitter content. Also, if one could build the html-function/iframe into RAWK, one could display the content directly on the page instead of linking to Twitter etc. But there's probably some cons with that as well.

Sorry, meant because Twitter is blocked on work computers
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28171 on: July 2, 2020, 04:09:33 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on July  2, 2020, 01:53:10 PM
Former Formula One mogul Bernie Ecclestone, 89, and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, have announced the birth of their son. ::)

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/02/motorsport/ecclestone-flosi-baby-born-scli-intl-gbr/index.html

Bernie went for a check up last week the doctor asked how he was feeling.

"I've never been better!" he boasted.
"I've got a wife half my age who's pregnant and having my child! What do you think about that?"

The doctor considered this for a moment, then said, "Let me tell you a story. I knew a guy who was an avid hunter. He never missed a season. But one day he went out in a bit of a hurry and accidentally grabbed his umbrella instead of his gun."
The doctor continued, "So he was in the woods and suddenly a grizzly bear appeared in front of him! He raised up his umbrella, pointed it at the bear and squeezed the handle.
And do you know what happened?" the doctor queried.
"No, what?"
"The bear dropped dead in front of him."
"That's impossible! Someone else must of shot the bear."
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28172 on: July 2, 2020, 09:10:40 PM »
Shite football live streams :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28173 on: July 2, 2020, 10:14:56 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  2, 2020, 04:09:33 PM
Bernie went for a check up last week the doctor asked how he was feeling.

"I've never been better!" he boasted.
"I've got a wife half my age who's pregnant and having my child! What do you think about that?"

The doctor considered this for a moment, then said, "Let me tell you a story. I knew a guy who was an avid hunter. He never missed a season. But one day he went out in a bit of a hurry and accidentally grabbed his umbrella instead of his gun."
The doctor continued, "So he was in the woods and suddenly a grizzly bear appeared in front of him! He raised up his umbrella, pointed it at the bear and squeezed the handle.
And do you know what happened?" the doctor queried.
"No, what?"
"The bear dropped dead in front of him."
"That's impossible! Someone else must of shot the bear."
I'll stick this in the shite jokes thread for ye  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28174 on: July 2, 2020, 11:34:40 PM »
Lost my glasses. Wore them in my mates on Saturday and haven't had them since. He says they're definitely not there. Not that I don't believe him, but I won't fully believe they aren't there unless I look myself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28175 on: July 2, 2020, 11:39:38 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2020, 11:34:40 PM
Lost my glasses. Wore them in my mates on Saturday and haven't had them since. He says they're definitely not there. Not that I don't believe him, but I won't fully believe they aren't there unless I look myself.
Good luck trying to find them without your glasses 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28176 on: July 2, 2020, 11:41:18 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on July  2, 2020, 11:39:38 PM
Good luck trying to find them without your glasses 😂

I only wear them when watching TV, in work, or while drinking after 4 or 5 pints. Weirdly makes me feel a bit more sober as I can see better  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28177 on: Yesterday at 08:46:35 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2020, 11:41:18 PM
I only wear them when watching TV, in work, or while drinking after 4 or 5 pints. Weirdly makes me feel a bit more sober as I can see better  :D

The solution is to drive 30 miles and your eyesight miraculously improves.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28178 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2020, 11:41:18 PM
I only wear them when watching TV, in work, or while drinking after 4 or 5 pints. Weirdly makes me feel a bit more sober as I can see better  :D
So you take them off to go to bed, and put them on again in the morning?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28179 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2020, 11:34:40 PM
Lost my glasses. Wore them in my mates on Saturday and haven't had them since. He says they're definitely not there. Not that I don't believe him, but I won't fully believe they aren't there unless I look myself.

Have they checked under the fridge?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28180 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 10:05:28 AM
Have they checked under the fridge?
Or in the fridge

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28181 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:50:12 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 10:05:28 AM
Have they checked under the fridge?
Or in the fridge

Or in the bedroom of whoever's house you moved the fridge in?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28182 on: Yesterday at 12:17:25 PM »
Not had the chance to catch up on this thread but surely Tiktok has had a mention? Grown ass people doing voice overs and dancing (poorly) to shit music. Ban it now!!!! (No offence to Rawk Tiktok users :) )
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28183 on: Yesterday at 01:57:07 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:58:14 AM
Or in the fridge


Or in the bedroom of whoever's house you moved the fridge in?

How will you know without your glasses? Looking for them sounds like time wasted.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28184 on: Yesterday at 02:20:36 PM »
Gyms still not opening up, need to get myself to one asap :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28185 on: Yesterday at 02:21:16 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 02:20:36 PM
Gyms still not opening up, need to get myself to one asap :butt

Agreed. Surely they will open soon!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28186 on: Yesterday at 02:22:02 PM »
Was in the garage and out front of the house earlier, loading stuff into the car and running her car up. Walks back in after about 45 mins, house is roasting because the heating is on!!!!

Turns out the youngest came down yesterday, and as he was cold because he was starkers, he turned the heating on. However, because the temp in the room was higher than 22c, the heating didn't come on. Its dropped below 21 this afternoon, so the heating has kicked in.

Good job it wasn't tomorrow, we're out from 3pm til about 8, the house would have been boiling.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28187 on: Yesterday at 04:08:25 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 12:17:25 PM
Not had the chance to catch up on this thread but surely Tiktok has had a mention? Grown ass people doing voice overs and dancing (poorly) to shit music. Ban it now!!!! (No offence to Rawk Tiktok users :) )

I dont even know what tiktok is but...

This guys great

https://twitter.com/coleandersonj/status/1272165578363543553?s=21
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28188 on: Yesterday at 04:48:18 PM »
Getting to the front of the queue in the chippy then having to wait for chips.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28189 on: Yesterday at 05:02:05 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:48:18 PM
Getting to the front of the queue in the chippy then having to wait for chips.

Standing in the socially distanced queue outside the chippy in the pissing rain whilst the prick at the front of the queue in the warmth moans about having to wait for chips.

Greedy bastard.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28190 on: Yesterday at 05:14:23 PM »
Being stuck behind Joe Anderson in the queue at the chippy. Fuck's sake, I'll be waiting for aaaaaaaages now.........c*nt........
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28191 on: Yesterday at 06:06:52 PM »
People moaning at other people's taste in trabs in the sneaker-thread
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28192 on: Yesterday at 06:17:22 PM »
Goign out for a walk when it is just spitting rain and then it starts bucketing after 5 minutes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28193 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM »
Went for a walk to the shore this morning, & litter everywhere at one part i walked to, empty pizza boxes, fried chicken boxes, cartons the lot, & the bins weren't overflowing either. :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28194 on: Yesterday at 07:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:48:18 PM
Getting to the front of the queue in the chippy then having to wait for chips.

When you're in the queue for the chippy and the person at the front has to look at the menu to choose.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28195 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:21:16 PM
Agreed. Surely they will open soon!
Just seen that Boris is going to give a timeline for them to open in the coming weeks, fingers crossed
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28196 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:48:18 PM
Getting to the front of the queue in the chippy then having to wait for chips.

I don't mind the wait if the chips are fresh, i hate reheated chips.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28197 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 PM »
Fucking dickhead in a facebook group I'm in, declaring that, after 45 years of supporting LFC, he's no longer a fan because we support the BLM campaign  :butt
Gobshite  :wanker
