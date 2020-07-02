Was in the garage and out front of the house earlier, loading stuff into the car and running her car up. Walks back in after about 45 mins, house is roasting because the heating is on!!!!
Turns out the youngest came down yesterday, and as he was cold because he was starkers, he turned the heating on. However, because the temp in the room was higher than 22c, the heating didn't come on. Its dropped below 21 this afternoon, so the heating has kicked in.
Good job it wasn't tomorrow, we're out from 3pm til about 8, the house would have been boiling.