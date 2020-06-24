Every weekend in Manchester troops of imbeciles in clearly rented supercars (and loads of Gucci, just generally vulgar people) drive up and down Deansgate generally acting the tit. Does anything similar happen in Liverpool?



Also, the 5 seconds of "Welcome back, it's Liverpool v Palace, up next..." you get on Sky between 5 minutes of pre-match adverts.



I've not seen it here in Liverpool, but it's been a thing in Lancashire for ages I believe. Don't they also do this on the 'Curry Mile'?I know a lot of Asian lads like to hire super cars and cruise around together.I do see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens from time to time around Sefton Park, but not doing get-togethers or burn-ups. Just parked or passing through usually.