« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1270121 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,096
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28080 on: June 24, 2020, 09:56:10 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 24, 2020, 09:55:31 AM
Bet you love Marmite too

Hate the stuff  ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,916
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28081 on: June 24, 2020, 09:58:07 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 24, 2020, 09:56:10 AM
Hate the stuff  ;D

At least you have some taste ;D
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28082 on: June 24, 2020, 05:55:23 PM »
look below. see that go up link, only goes to top of the topic, not top of the page, what a bastard!!
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,938
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28083 on: June 24, 2020, 06:08:48 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 24, 2020, 05:55:23 PM
look below. see that go up link, only goes to top of the topic, not top of the page, what a bastard!!

It says Go Up, it doesn't specify how much it goes up. You're lucky it goes that close.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,072
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28084 on: June 24, 2020, 07:19:13 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 24, 2020, 05:55:23 PM
look below. see that go up link, only goes to top of the topic, not top of the page, what a bastard!!

Its three posts you lazy bastard.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28085 on: June 24, 2020, 07:24:57 PM »
To add insult to injury, look up, that go down link, no fucking around around all the way to the bottom
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,313
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28086 on: June 25, 2020, 01:43:24 AM »
Making the same mistakes

Drinking red wine in bed after taking a sleeping pill

Then waking up after I realized I fell asleep with half a glass of wine and it stains the duvet and mattress. Two different mattresses now.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,994
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28087 on: June 25, 2020, 04:40:26 AM »
Players taking the 'match ball' after scoring a hat trick. Especially in the current climate.
Brought on by seeing Martial get the ball from the ref after their game tonight. All 3 goals probably scored with 3 different balls.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,673
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28088 on: June 25, 2020, 04:04:53 PM »
Cash machine was out in the Tesco on Park Road.  Along with the fridge-freezers.  Must have blown a fuse or something as they were rushing to get the chilled products back into the storeroom.  Was lucky to get milk, but was in such a hurry to get to the frozen sections before they got screened off I forgot sugar.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28089 on: June 25, 2020, 04:28:58 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 25, 2020, 04:04:53 PM
Cash machine was out in the Tesco on Park Road.  Along with the fridge-freezers.  Must have blown a fuse or something as they were rushing to get the chilled products back into the storeroom.  Was lucky to get milk, but was in such a hurry to get to the frozen sections before they got screened off I forgot sugar.
I still remember when that was Leo's...... :o
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28090 on: June 25, 2020, 06:38:17 PM »
Every weekend in Manchester troops of imbeciles in clearly rented supercars (and loads of Gucci, just generally vulgar people) drive up and down Deansgate generally acting the tit. Does anything similar happen in Liverpool?

Also, the 5 seconds of "Welcome back, it's Liverpool v Palace, up next..." you get on Sky between 5 minutes of pre-match adverts.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28091 on: June 25, 2020, 07:27:25 PM »
The state of Bournemouth beach.

33 tonnes of rubbish, no effort at social distancing and traffic jams in and out of town.

Piss off.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28092 on: June 25, 2020, 07:29:24 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 25, 2020, 07:27:25 PM
The state of Bournemouth beach.

33 tonnes of rubbish, no effort at social distancing and traffic jams in and out of town.

Piss off.
Out of professional interest, do you have a credible source (and preferably a back-story) for that stat? I intend to spread the word about how fuckin easy it is for morons to "go back to normal" but in this instance it means "winding the clock back in terms of selfishness and irresponsibility".
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,096
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28093 on: June 25, 2020, 07:36:22 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 25, 2020, 07:29:24 PM
Out of professional interest, do you have a credible source (and preferably a back-story) for that stat? I intend to spread the word about how fuckin easy it is for morons to "go back to normal" but in this instance it means "winding the clock back in terms of selfishness and irresponsibility".

Did they ever go away?

Bottles and cans were replaced with latex gloves and face masks.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28094 on: June 25, 2020, 07:39:50 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 25, 2020, 07:36:22 PM
Did they ever go away?

Bottles and cans were replaced with latex gloves and face masks.
I heard "used sanitary items" were left around Plymouth after a similar mass-gathering........the level of irresponsibility has increased.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28095 on: June 25, 2020, 08:18:40 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 25, 2020, 07:29:24 PM
Out of professional interest, do you have a credible source (and preferably a back-story) for that stat? I intend to spread the word about how fuckin easy it is for morons to "go back to normal" but in this instance it means "winding the clock back in terms of selfishness and irresponsibility".

From BBC News;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-53176717
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28096 on: June 25, 2020, 08:21:29 PM »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28097 on: June 25, 2020, 08:25:07 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 25, 2020, 07:39:50 PM
I heard "used sanitary items" were left around Plymouth after a similar mass-gathering........the level of irresponsibility has increased.
We came across used nappies dumped not 50 yards from bins in Sefton Park last week.  :no
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28098 on: June 25, 2020, 08:27:09 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 25, 2020, 07:27:25 PM
The state of Bournemouth beach.

33 tonnes of rubbish, no effort at social distancing and traffic jams in and out of town.

Piss off.
I saw that earlier on.  :no

Absolute madness, but just the same up here today and yesterday. Big problems in Formby yet again, although the police and traffic wardens were much better prepared this time.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28099 on: June 25, 2020, 08:32:45 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 25, 2020, 06:38:17 PM
Every weekend in Manchester troops of imbeciles in clearly rented supercars (and loads of Gucci, just generally vulgar people) drive up and down Deansgate generally acting the tit. Does anything similar happen in Liverpool?

Also, the 5 seconds of "Welcome back, it's Liverpool v Palace, up next..." you get on Sky between 5 minutes of pre-match adverts.

I've not seen it here in Liverpool, but it's been a thing in Lancashire for ages I believe. Don't they also do this on the 'Curry Mile'?

I know a lot of Asian lads like to hire super cars and cruise around together.

I do see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens  from time to time around Sefton Park, but not doing get-togethers or burn-ups. Just parked or passing through usually.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,673
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28100 on: June 25, 2020, 08:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 25, 2020, 08:25:07 PM
We came across used nappies dumped not 50 yards from bins in Sefton Park last week.  :no

Urgh.



Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 25, 2020, 08:32:45 PM
I've not seen it here in Liverpool, but it's been a thing in Lancashire for ages I believe. Don't they also do this on the 'Curry Mile'?

I know a lot of Asian lads like to hire super cars and cruise around together.

I do see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens  from time to time around Sefton Park, but not doing get-togethers or burn-ups. Just parked or passing through usually.

I was walking down Elmswood Road towards Sefton Park the other week when I saw a supercar.  He was clearly getting ready to raz up the road when a police car immediately flashed and pulled the dickhead over.  Reckon they'd clocked him speeding just before he really opened up. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28101 on: June 25, 2020, 08:58:29 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 25, 2020, 08:21:29 PM
Ah thanks! Are you actually in Bournemouth then?

Yeah, love the place (most of the time!).
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,322
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28102 on: Yesterday at 12:53:56 AM »
That i'm down to my last bottle of beer. :( :hally
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28103 on: Yesterday at 12:56:32 AM »
Liverpool haven't won the league in 3 hours.

#F SGOut
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28104 on: Yesterday at 09:49:25 AM »
Saw a picture of Bournemouth Beach, how do people enjoy being in an environment like that? Old men with beer bellies out, rude teenagers, crying babies, dirty nappies, just generally a very unclean place
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,916
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28105 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 09:49:25 AM
Saw a picture of Bournemouth Beach, how do people enjoy being in an environment like that? Old men with beer bellies out, rude teenagers, crying babies, dirty nappies, just generally a very unclean place

Our kid lives down there in Bournemouth, he's going nuts about it. He was driving back from work in Southampton and it was announced they were closing the beaches, he said cars were actually racing each other trying to get there, driving like utter c*nts, just to get to a fucking beach with all facilities closed :butt
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28106 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 09:49:25 AM
Saw a picture of Bournemouth Beach, how do people enjoy being in an environment like that? Old men with beer bellies out, rude teenagers, crying babies, dirty nappies, just generally a very unclean place

At who in God's holy name actually BBQs on the beach?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28107 on: Yesterday at 10:44:56 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 09:49:25 AM
Saw a picture of Bournemouth Beach, how do people enjoy being in an environment like that? Old men with beer bellies out, rude teenagers, crying babies, dirty nappies, just generally a very unclean place
Horrific, isn't it. My idea of hell.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,322
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28108 on: Today at 06:53:31 AM »
When you blow your nose on a tissue & half of the snot ends up on the back of your hand. :puke2
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,916
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28109 on: Today at 09:31:09 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:44:56 PM
Horrific, isn't it. My idea of hell.

Our kid never goes to Bournemouth beach when its busy, same as I never did when I was living in Southport, as its just not worth the hassle, sitting in huge queues, can't park, everything packed. The only time he goes is for the airshow.

Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28110 on: Today at 11:35:51 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:53:31 AM
When you blow your nose on a tissue & half of the snot ends up on the back of your hand. :puke2

You need to wash your hands in hot soapy water for at least 60 seconds you unhygenic projectile snot ejecting creature.

And make sure you dispose of your mucus stained tissue responsibly.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28111 on: Today at 11:37:48 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:31:09 AM
Our kid never goes to Bournemouth beach when its busy, same as I never did when I was living in Southport, as its just not worth the hassle, sitting in huge queues, can't park, everything packed. The only time he goes is for the airshow.

It's the whole Bank Holiday syndrome. Sit in a trafiic jam for hours and if you're 'lucky' sit on a packed beach. If you're unlucky it'll piss down.

A monumental waste of time either way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703]   Go Up
« previous next »
 