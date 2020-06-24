Bet you love Marmite too
Cash machine was out in the Tesco on Park Road. Along with the fridge-freezers. Must have blown a fuse or something as they were rushing to get the chilled products back into the storeroom. Was lucky to get milk, but was in such a hurry to get to the frozen sections before they got screened off I forgot sugar.
The state of Bournemouth beach.33 tonnes of rubbish, no effort at social distancing and traffic jams in and out of town.Piss off.
Out of professional interest, do you have a credible source (and preferably a back-story) for that stat? I intend to spread the word about how fuckin easy it is for morons to "go back to normal" but in this instance it means "winding the clock back in terms of selfishness and irresponsibility".
Did they ever go away?Bottles and cans were replaced with latex gloves and face masks.
From BBC News;https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-53176717
I heard "used sanitary items" were left around Plymouth after a similar mass-gathering........the level of irresponsibility has increased.
Every weekend in Manchester troops of imbeciles in clearly rented supercars (and loads of Gucci, just generally vulgar people) drive up and down Deansgate generally acting the tit. Does anything similar happen in Liverpool?Also, the 5 seconds of "Welcome back, it's Liverpool v Palace, up next..." you get on Sky between 5 minutes of pre-match adverts.
We came across used nappies dumped not 50 yards from bins in Sefton Park last week.
I've not seen it here in Liverpool, but it's been a thing in Lancashire for ages I believe. Don't they also do this on the 'Curry Mile'?I know a lot of Asian lads like to hire super cars and cruise around together.I do see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens from time to time around Sefton Park, but not doing get-togethers or burn-ups. Just parked or passing through usually.
Ah thanks! Are you actually in Bournemouth then?
Saw a picture of Bournemouth Beach, how do people enjoy being in an environment like that? Old men with beer bellies out, rude teenagers, crying babies, dirty nappies, just generally a very unclean place
Horrific, isn't it. My idea of hell.
When you blow your nose on a tissue & half of the snot ends up on the back of your hand.
Our kid never goes to Bournemouth beach when its busy, same as I never did when I was living in Southport, as its just not worth the hassle, sitting in huge queues, can't park, everything packed. The only time he goes is for the airshow.
