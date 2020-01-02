« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 635 636 637 638 639 [640]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really annoy you  (Read 1110482 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25560 on: January 2, 2020, 09:43:19 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  1, 2020, 08:38:39 PM
The people who run the Liver Building turning the illuminations off just after midnight last night. It's NYE, there are many hundreds of people down there to see the new year in. Photos of the three iconic building being taken, so they turn all the illuminations off leaving the most iconic building on the waterfront in darkness.  :duh


Moshi-la saving the pennies for a new round of splurging on shit players and more glitzy presentations on the new stadium pipedream.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,229
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25561 on: January 2, 2020, 01:30:02 PM »
Quote from: nuts100 on January  1, 2020, 06:53:43 PM
Walk out into the foyer then
Do what you want out there

I'd rather do it in the pictures and annoy you :)
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline nuts100

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25562 on: January 2, 2020, 03:13:35 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on January  2, 2020, 01:30:02 PM
I'd rather do it in the pictures and annoy you :)

Well he looked like a Manc  ;)
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25563 on: Yesterday at 12:21:44 AM »
Paloma Faith trying to flog me a Skoda with her dreadful ear-splitting voice
Logged

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,424
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25564 on: Yesterday at 09:21:09 PM »
When watching live sport especially live team sports, you hear a few expletives from the players, commentator buts in with apologies for the language. :no
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,665
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25565 on: Yesterday at 10:42:53 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 09:21:09 PM
When watching live sport especially live team sports, you hear a few expletives from the players, commentator buts in with apologies for the language. :no

It's not the players they apologise for, it's that foul mouthed fan at Goodison who intersperses his boos with fucks and twats. ;)
Logged

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,424
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25566 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:42:53 PM
It's not the players they apologise for, it's that foul mouthed fan at Goodison who intersperses his boos with fucks and twats. ;)

 ;D
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25567 on: Today at 01:14:27 PM »
Rebel Wilson

(Not a small thing, I grant you)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 635 636 637 638 639 [640]   Go Up
« previous next »
 