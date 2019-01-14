When Andy is still moaning about The Shining...it was 40 years ago, get over it...



Not just the Shining.. Here are some examples of massive cockups..The Shining (The book was about the boy but Nicholson stole the show)Willy Wonka (Bore pretty much no relation to the book at all)I am Legend (Both films totally missed the point - he was Legend to the New people who were terrified of him)One Flew Over the cuckoos nest (Again, Nicholson stole the show and the film was vastly different)Noah (Based on the Bible, but actually.. WTF..)World War Z (Absolutely ridiculously changed to be nothing like - or as good as the Book)Animal Farm (Totally changed the ending which completely changed the point)Fever Pitch (The film had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the book)War of the Worlds (Cruise version - I mean fucking hell.. really?!)The Lawnmower Man (Absolutely nothing to do with the book - absolutely nothing - King hated it..)The Hobbit (I like Peter Jackson - but this was totally off its head..)Dune (The books were great. The film was just a bit odd..)First Blood (The character gets killed at the end and is a dickhead.. Not the hero that the film tries to make him)Minority Report (Gah. Just Gah.)Adjustment Bureau (The director and 'writers' can honestly just fuck off. One of my favourite short stories turned into this shite)Mary Poppins (So massively unlike the book that P.L Travers had a hate-hate relationship with Disney)I, Robot (What the fuck is wrong with these dickheads? A great set of stories turned into this fucking shite..)A Clockwork Orange (Missed off the ending and totally changed the point of the film)Herbert West: Re-Animator (Barely had a scene that had anything at all to do with the book)The Dark Tower (Just fuck off. What is it with these dickheads?!)Paper Towns (Whooosh!!! Whooooshh!!! That was the sound of the director skipping past the actual story in the book)Beautiful Creatures (So - we have two women in the book - mushed into a single character.. Just.. Weird..)Eragon (Literally nothing like the actual plot)The Notebook (Really, again, nothing like the book - complete waste of film)Jurrasic Park (Why change the ending - Crichton's book was wildly different)The Mist (Another director and another Stephen King film - just leave the endings alone dickheads)Annhiliation (Absolutely nothing to do with the book. Great book with so many mysteries - don't even know how to describe the awful cock up this director made)