Author Topic: The small things in life that really annoy you  (Read 1108162 times)

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25520 on: Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 04:46:38 PM
Their date format is the one thing I hate about them. Who puts the month first??

Yeah. Makes no sense whatsoever.

You go smaller to bigger or bigger to smaller.

DD/MM/YYYY makes perfect sense.   YYYY/MM/DD is fine too.

But they way they do it? Nuts!
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25521 on: Yesterday at 05:56:11 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:55:47 PM
At least over ere we pronounce our words properly.

Oh no you don't

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25522 on: Yesterday at 06:22:09 PM »
The number of really hilarious people in the office today who've come up to my desk and said "Livarpool".

Really funny, honestly, not sure how I got any work done at all...

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25523 on: Yesterday at 06:23:02 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM
Yeah. Makes no sense whatsoever.

You go smaller to bigger or bigger to smaller.

DD/MM/YYYY makes perfect sense.   YYYY/MM/DD is fine too.

But they way they do it? Nuts!

You know what is really annoying? Having in-house apps at work developed by Americans in our head office, that have american format dates hardcoded in, and if you change the format of dates on the server it is running on to normal non-American format, it breaks it so bad the whole server has to be rebuilt..... yeah that's my work, and that has happened before.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25524 on: Yesterday at 06:25:43 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 04:46:38 PM
Their date format is the one thing I hate about them. Who puts the month first??

Mad isnt it. Ill always remember where I was on eleven nine.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25525 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 PM »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 01:45:45 PM
Not just passengers in our case. A guy who's lived here for decades said he'd even seen the station cleaners deliberately brush shit off the platform

down the banking instead of picking it up. All part of the general lazy British malaise, I'm afraid.
Near me there's a field that people cut through to take their dogs to the park.   

3 sides of it has a housing estate and pretty much all the way round there's fridges, washers, beds, mattresses, chairs, tables, settees, kids toys, cookers etc dumped over the back fence.



Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25526 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 PM »
What annoys me is films where the director not only has not read the book, but doesn't give a shiny shite about the story.

They skim the book, think "Yeah! Fuck it. I know what this is" - then tell a completely different story with the characters not being anything like they are with the original plot.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25527 on: Yesterday at 07:10:09 PM »
When Andy is still moaning about The Shining...it was 40 years ago, get over it... ;D
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25528 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 01:45:07 PM
Americans saying 'herbs'

Say it with a 'H' you knobheads.


And it's pronounced 'new' not 'noo'.

They don't call an amount greater than a couple but less that several as a 'foo'. And in their churches they don't sit on a 'poo'. So why the inability to say 'new' properly?

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25529 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 07:10:09 PM
When Andy is still moaning about The Shining...it was 40 years ago, get over it... ;D

Not just the Shining.. Here are some examples of massive cockups..


The Shining (The book was about the boy but Nicholson stole the show)
Willy Wonka (Bore pretty much no relation to the book at all)
I am Legend (Both films totally missed the point - he was Legend to the New people who were terrified of him)
One Flew Over the cuckoos nest (Again, Nicholson stole the show and the film was vastly different)
Noah (Based on the Bible, but actually.. WTF..)
World War Z (Absolutely ridiculously changed to be nothing like - or as good as the Book)
Animal Farm (Totally changed the ending which completely changed the point)
Fever Pitch (The film had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the book)
War of the Worlds (Cruise version - I mean fucking hell.. really?!)
The Lawnmower Man (Absolutely nothing to do with the book - absolutely nothing - King hated it..)
The Hobbit (I like Peter Jackson - but this was totally off its head..)
Dune (The books were great. The film was just a bit odd..)
First Blood (The character gets killed at the end and is a dickhead.. Not the hero that the film tries to make him)
Minority Report (Gah. Just Gah.)
Adjustment Bureau (The director and 'writers' can honestly just fuck off. One of my favourite short stories turned into this shite)
Mary Poppins (So massively unlike the book that P.L Travers had a hate-hate relationship with Disney)
I, Robot (What the fuck is wrong with these dickheads? A great set of stories turned into this fucking shite..)
A Clockwork Orange (Missed off the ending and totally changed the point of the film)
Herbert West: Re-Animator (Barely had a scene that had anything at all to do with the book)
The Dark Tower (Just fuck off. What is it with these dickheads?!)
Paper Towns (Whooosh!!! Whooooshh!!! That was the sound of the director skipping past the actual story in the book)
Beautiful Creatures (So - we have two women in the book - mushed into a single character.. Just.. Weird..)
Eragon (Literally nothing like the actual plot)
The Notebook (Really, again, nothing like the book - complete waste of film)
Jurrasic Park (Why change the ending - Crichton's book was wildly different)
The Mist (Another director and another Stephen King film - just leave the endings alone dickheads)
Annhiliation (Absolutely nothing to do with the book. Great book with so many mysteries - don't even know how to describe the awful cock up this director made)
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25530 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:18:41 PM
Facebook sending me friend recommendations. If I've not added someone why would I randomly add some dickhead because they're a mutual friend?

Fixed.  ;)
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25531 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 07:06:20 PM
What annoys me is films where the director not only has not read the book, but doesn't give a shiny shite about the story.

They skim the book, think "Yeah! Fuck it. I know what this is" - then tell a completely different story with the characters not being anything like they are with the original plot.

Papillion being a fine example of this.
« Reply #25532 on: Today at 07:21:36 AM »
Missus has been getting a bit of pain in the left side of her chest for a few weeks, feels like a chest infection, she finally went the walk in yesterday, x-ray shows fluid on the left lung, got to go see the docs today.

What annoyed me was the Walk In nurse, who has done the ECG and had bloods done, along with the things that can cause this, has mentioned cancer to the missus and it has scared the shit out of her and I'll be honest, out of me. Why even say that until she has seen the doctors and had the fluid drained and a CT scan? I'm being upbeat and thinking it is down to her asthma, but missus is looking at the worst case scenario.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25533 on: Today at 07:29:44 AM »
If she didnt mention it and it was dropped on her though then imagine that would also have annoyed you though.

I know when I was rushed in nearly a year ago I was told they thought it was possibly (and likely) a blood cancer. It shit me up for 24 hours whilst more tests were done, and it was a sleepless night, but was thankfully all good in the end.

I know though that if I wasnt told, and then it turned out to be it, Id have been pretty angry.
« Reply #25534 on: Today at 07:41:06 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:29:44 AM
If she didnt mention it and it was dropped on her though then imagine that would also have annoyed you though.

I know when I was rushed in nearly a year ago I was told they thought it was possibly (and likely) a blood cancer. It shit me up for 24 hours whilst more tests were done, and it was a sleepless night, but was thankfully all good in the end.

I know though that if I wasnt told, and then it turned out to be it, Id have been pretty angry.

I get what you are saying, as it is out there now and won't be such a shock if she gets told that there is cancer somewhere, but she's cried last night, it is in her mind she might be dead this time next year, had a shit nights sleep and will worry like fuck until we see the docs at 9 this morning. It could be due to an infection, or anything, so it is unnecessary worry and stress that she shouldn't have been put through until the proper doctors have looked at her and tested the fluid and done a scan. What also annoyed me is that when we told her she'd had a major asthma attack 10 years ago she sort of went "oh it could be that".

About 3 years ago I found a lump under my chin, GP said it was a cyst but sent me for a "just in case" ultrasound. They found something odd so I had to go for a biopsy, all fine. However, I was sent a letter that in bold said "only 1 in 8 who get this letter will have cancer", which shit me up and gave me three weeks of worry and the specialist went mad when I told him this, he said they had no right saying things like that until he had seen me.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25535 on: Today at 08:33:05 AM »
Rob I hope yourself and the wife will be fine

One of my favourite rawkites
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25536 on: Today at 09:10:41 AM »
It's "natural" to consider the worst case scenario, but you're absolutely right the nurse really shouldn't have mentioned it.

Over the last twelve months or so I've been back and forth with the GP and the C word was looming large. Thankfully for me it wasn't, but I'm amazed how easily it's dropped around.

I've also seen someone drop this on my mother who was screened for bowel cancer, caught in time, successful op and chemo and is now doing well 12 months after her op.

Hope all goes well today.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25537 on: Today at 11:21:25 AM »
Fingers crossed that it's nothing more serious than an infection Rob and the doc puts your minds at rest so you can enjoy bringing in a new decade.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25538 on: Today at 12:19:12 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 11:21:25 AM
Fingers crossed that it's nothing more serious than an infection Rob and the doc puts your minds at rest so you can enjoy bringing in a new decade.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


As someone in remission I echo that sentiment wholeheartedly but I now feel such a twat as I came here to moan about the constant reference to the end of the decade, or the new decade, etc etc.  And that's what you finished with.   There's a year to go to the end of the decade!  The last year of the decade is 2020!  Decades are 10 years (yes I know that means that any consecutive 10 years can be considered a decade) but THE decade ends in a zero, not a nine.  When teaching children to count in tens we get them to say, 10, 20, 30 etc not 9, 19, 29.......
The commentator for the Wolves game declared that Libpool would finish the decade 13 points clear at the top of the league, how does he know?  It's a bleedin' year away yet.  Someone going home from work for Chrimbo said "see you next decade" I asked if she was having a year off and she didn't understand.

I know, I know, I should just let it go but it pisses me of how we've allowed facts and logic and common sense to be overridden and dumbed-down to suit the mass populist consumerist agenda to sell sell sell and the end of the decade is just another vehicle for same (sorry, I'm not very eloquent, others could put it better).

And breathe.   
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25539 on: Today at 12:44:11 PM »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 12:19:12 PM
As someone in remission I echo that sentiment wholeheartedly but I now feel such a twat as I came here to moan about the constant reference to the end of the decade, or the new decade, etc etc.  And that's what you finished with.   There's a year to go to the end of the decade!  The last year of the decade is 2020!  Decades are 10 years (yes I know that means that any consecutive 10 years can be considered a decade) but THE decade ends in a zero, not a nine.  When teaching children to count in tens we get them to say, 10, 20, 30 etc not 9, 19, 29.......
The commentator for the Wolves game declared that Libpool would finish the decade 13 points clear at the top of the league, how does he know?  It's a bleedin' year away yet.  Someone going home from work for Chrimbo said "see you next decade" I asked if she was having a year off and she didn't understand.

I know, I know, I should just let it go but it pisses me of how we've allowed facts and logic and common sense to be overridden and dumbed-down to suit the mass populist consumerist agenda to sell sell sell and the end of the decade is just another vehicle for same (sorry, I'm not very eloquent, others could put it better).

And breathe.   
That's how it always was mate but it seems since the new millennium started its changed. 

As someone born in a zero year my birthday was always at the end of a decade, never at the start but I'm just one tiny, lone voice in a sea of billions, I doubt I can change the momentum now

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25540 on: Today at 01:03:34 PM »
Talented, funny, intelligent, brilliant observational comedians who kind of ruin it by being vulgar, loudmouthed, bullying dickheads.

Thinking of two in particular - but there are more: Frankie Boyle and Al Murray - both of which are politically aware and interesting fellas, but their public comedian persona seems to me to get in the way of their ability to put across their views. People look at the 'Pub Landlord' and associate it with Al Murray, but he's the actual opposite - in terms of Alf Garnett - again the actor was dissapointed that people were mimicing the character, when the character was actively taking the piss out of the people that held it up in hero worship.

« Reply #25541 on: Today at 03:31:51 PM »
Quick update before we go and get drunk.

Spent 6 hrs at the hospital, she has had an ECG, examinations for breast and lymph, fluid taken from the lung. Initial tests on the fluid show it isn't an infection, they are running further tests which take up to 72 hours. She has been put on the 2 week pathway, but I'm not worried as I went down the same thing when I had a lump under my chin. Heart or lungs now the suspected culprit, respiratory seems to be the favourite from what the last doctor said. She has got to have an echo and a CT scan and is back in on the 9th for the results. Oncologists and cancer were NOT mentioned and other than the fluid, she looks and feels fit and healthy.

Thanks for the kind thoughts
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25542 on: Today at 04:23:37 PM »
Great to hear Rob. Tell her to put it to the back of her mind and enjoy her NYE.

With regards to the decade thing, its technically right. Year 1 is 0 and ends at 1. 2 is 1 to 2, etc. So the end of the 10th year is 9 into 10.
« Reply #25543 on: Today at 04:32:17 PM »
Fantastic news Rob now go get blathered and have some fun.

Happy new year to you both mate!

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

