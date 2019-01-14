« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 634 635 636 637 638 [639]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really annoy you  (Read 1107831 times)

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,148
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25520 on: Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 04:46:38 PM
Their date format is the one thing I hate about them. Who puts the month first??

Yeah. Makes no sense whatsoever.

You go smaller to bigger or bigger to smaller.

DD/MM/YYYY makes perfect sense.   YYYY/MM/DD is fine too.

But they way they do it? Nuts!
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,148
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25521 on: Yesterday at 05:56:11 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:55:47 PM
At least over ere we pronounce our words properly.

Oh no you don't

Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25522 on: Yesterday at 06:22:09 PM »
The number of really hilarious people in the office today who've come up to my desk and said "Livarpool".

Really funny, honestly, not sure how I got any work done at all...

Logged
Enjoy the holidays, Rawkites!

Offline Jul Chrimbo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25523 on: Yesterday at 06:23:02 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM
Yeah. Makes no sense whatsoever.

You go smaller to bigger or bigger to smaller.

DD/MM/YYYY makes perfect sense.   YYYY/MM/DD is fine too.

But they way they do it? Nuts!

You know what is really annoying? Having in-house apps at work developed by Americans in our head office, that have american format dates hardcoded in, and if you change the format of dates on the server it is running on to normal non-American format, it breaks it so bad the whole server has to be rebuilt..... yeah that's my work, and that has happened before.
Logged

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,288
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25524 on: Yesterday at 06:25:43 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 04:46:38 PM
Their date format is the one thing I hate about them. Who puts the month first??

Mad isnt it. Ill always remember where I was on eleven nine.
Logged

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25525 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 PM »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 01:45:45 PM
Not just passengers in our case. A guy who's lived here for decades said he'd even seen the station cleaners deliberately brush shit off the platform

down the banking instead of picking it up. All part of the general lazy British malaise, I'm afraid.
Near me there's a field that people cut through to take their dogs to the park.   

3 sides of it has a housing estate and pretty much all the way round there's fridges, washers, beds, mattresses, chairs, tables, settees, kids toys, cookers etc dumped over the back fence.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,148
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25526 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 PM »
What annoys me is films where the director not only has not read the book, but doesn't give a shiny shite about the story.

They skim the book, think "Yeah! Fuck it. I know what this is" - then tell a completely different story with the characters not being anything like they are with the original plot.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,604
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25527 on: Yesterday at 07:10:09 PM »
When Andy is still moaning about The Shining...it was 40 years ago, get over it... ;D
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25528 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 01:45:07 PM
Americans saying 'herbs'

Say it with a 'H' you knobheads.


And it's pronounced 'new' not 'noo'.

They don't call an amount greater than a couple but less that several as a 'foo'. And in their churches they don't sit on a 'poo'. So why the inability to say 'new' properly?

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,148
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25529 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 07:10:09 PM
When Andy is still moaning about The Shining...it was 40 years ago, get over it... ;D

Not just the Shining.. Here are some examples of massive cockups..


The Shining (The book was about the boy but Nicholson stole the show)
Willy Wonka (Bore pretty much no relation to the book at all)
I am Legend (Both films totally missed the point - he was Legend to the New people who were terrified of him)
One Flew Over the cuckoos nest (Again, Nicholson stole the show and the film was vastly different)
Noah (Based on the Bible, but actually.. WTF..)
World War Z (Absolutely ridiculously changed to be nothing like - or as good as the Book)
Animal Farm (Totally changed the ending which completely changed the point)
Fever Pitch (The film had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the book)
War of the Worlds (Cruise version - I mean fucking hell.. really?!)
The Lawnmower Man (Absolutely nothing to do with the book - absolutely nothing - King hated it..)
The Hobbit (I like Peter Jackson - but this was totally off its head..)
Dune (The books were great. The film was just a bit odd..)
First Blood (The character gets killed at the end and is a dickhead.. Not the hero that the film tries to make him)
Minority Report (Gah. Just Gah.)
Adjustment Bureau (The director and 'writers' can honestly just fuck off. One of my favourite short stories turned into this shite)
Mary Poppins (So massively unlike the book that P.L Travers had a hate-hate relationship with Disney)
I, Robot (What the fuck is wrong with these dickheads? A great set of stories turned into this fucking shite..)
A Clockwork Orange (Missed off the ending and totally changed the point of the film)
Herbert West: Re-Animator (Barely had a scene that had anything at all to do with the book)
The Dark Tower (Just fuck off. What is it with these dickheads?!)
Paper Towns (Whooosh!!! Whooooshh!!! That was the sound of the director skipping past the actual story in the book)
Beautiful Creatures (So - we have two women in the book - mushed into a single character.. Just.. Weird..)
Eragon (Literally nothing like the actual plot)
The Notebook (Really, again, nothing like the book - complete waste of film)
Jurrasic Park (Why change the ending - Crichton's book was wildly different)
The Mist (Another director and another Stephen King film - just leave the endings alone dickheads)
Annhiliation (Absolutely nothing to do with the book. Great book with so many mysteries - don't even know how to describe the awful cock up this director made)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:42 PM by Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com »
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25530 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:18:41 PM
Facebook sending me friend recommendations. If I've not added someone why would I randomly add some dickhead because they're a mutual friend?

Fixed.  ;)
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,485
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25531 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 07:06:20 PM
What annoys me is films where the director not only has not read the book, but doesn't give a shiny shite about the story.

They skim the book, think "Yeah! Fuck it. I know what this is" - then tell a completely different story with the characters not being anything like they are with the original plot.

Papillion being a fine example of this.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25532 on: Today at 07:21:36 AM »
Missus has been getting a bit of pain in the left side of her chest for a few weeks, feels like a chest infection, she finally went the walk in yesterday, x-ray shows fluid on the left lung, got to go see the docs today.

What annoyed me was the Walk In nurse, who has done the ECG and had bloods done, along with the things that can cause this, has mentioned cancer to the missus and it has scared the shit out of her and I'll be honest, out of me. Why even say that until she has seen the doctors and had the fluid drained and a CT scan? I'm being upbeat and thinking it is down to her asthma, but missus is looking at the worst case scenario.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,266
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25533 on: Today at 07:29:44 AM »
If she didnt mention it and it was dropped on her though then imagine that would also have annoyed you though.

I know when I was rushed in nearly a year ago I was told they thought it was possibly (and likely) a blood cancer. It shit me up for 24 hours whilst more tests were done, and it was a sleepless night, but was thankfully all good in the end.

I know though that if I wasnt told, and then it turned out to be it, Id have been pretty angry.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 634 635 636 637 638 [639]   Go Up
« previous next »
 