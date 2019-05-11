« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really annoy you  (Read 1105312 times)

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25480 on: Today at 12:42:43 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 11:50:30 AM
Skinny twat  ;)

Add half of you again and that is where I am right now. I've got A LOT of work to do starting January if I don't want to end up in an early grave.

I probably am too, but see above ;D
That is the very thing Rob, it is my health I am thinking of.  I get pissed off forever hearing / reading of people in their 40's 50's and 60's having heart attacks, strokes getting cancer and all the rest of it.  Yeah, it is great eating crisps, chocolate, pizza, pie and chips and drinking beer but if it is a regular thing, a lifestyle then sooner or later, one way or the other our health is going to suffer and we pay for it.  I have no idea if you are overweight or not, I'm not qualified to say but if you think you are then it's a simple matter of burning off more calories than you consume.  Which is easier said than done.  Good luck with everything man   :)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,311
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25481 on: Today at 12:48:01 PM »
Just brought a new mobile phone[Samsung Galaxy A10 sim free] turns out the sim card i have isn't compatible, so have had to order a replacement sim[still same number] most likely the sim won't arrive until after new year. :(
Logged

Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25482 on: Today at 12:59:22 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:42:43 PM
That is the very thing Rob, it is my health I am thinking of.  I get pissed off forever hearing / reading of people in their 40's 50's and 60's having heart attacks, strokes getting cancer and all the rest of it.  Yeah, it is great eating crisps, chocolate, pizza, pie and chips and drinking beer but if it is a regular thing, a lifestyle then sooner or later, one way or the other our health is going to suffer and we pay for it.  I have no idea if you are overweight or not, I'm not qualified to say but if you think you are then it's a simple matter of burning off more calories than you consume.  Which is easier said than done.  Good luck with everything man   :)

Poor diet and lack of exercise, mainly due to depression, has been my issue for the last 2 years. It's all around my belly now and causing indigestion during the night. I've now had enough of eating and drinking, I've gone off wine and the thought of big meals does not appeal.

Going to stay in the lakes in a cabin today til Monday, nice chill out, bit of gin and Baileys in the hot tub, some walks then NYE is the last day of shite as I work to lose fat for our Tenerife holiday in early Feb.
Logged

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25483 on: Today at 01:43:37 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Today at 12:48:01 PM
Just brought a new mobile phone[Samsung Galaxy A10 sim free] turns out the sim card i have isn't compatible, so have had to order a replacement sim[still same number] most likely the sim won't arrive until after new year. :(
Which sim you got? These new phones take a microsim, I usually just trim it until it fits in the sim card holder.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25484 on: Today at 01:44:43 PM »
The English test cricket team, 80% of the time.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638]   Go Up
« previous next »
 