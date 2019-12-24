I hate posting family shit but Mrs is pissing me off no end



All she does is whinge bitch and complain. To the point where I don't think I'm even looking forward to tomorrow now



She knows fucking well I was up until 4am getting shit together and do you think she appreciates it? Not a fucking chance



I put enough into life and don't expect much back.



Earlier she suggested sitting down to watch elf then spends the whole film bitching work needs to be done. It was her idea to watch the fucking thing



Every fucking job she does you would swear she just ran a marathon. Everything's a fucking hassle



You would think I did fuck all in the house and with the kid



She fucking gets enough out of me.



I'm looking through Facebook now and everyone's in the spirit



I'm not cos all fucking day Its just nag whinge moan bitch